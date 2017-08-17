In Defense of the Popular Framework Electron (dev.to) 28
Electron, a popular framework that allows developers to write code once and seamlessly deploy it across multiple platforms, has been a topic of conversation lately among developers and users alike. Many have criticised Electron-powered apps to be "too memory intensive." A developer, who admittedly uses a high-end computer, shares his perspective: I can speak for myself when I say Electron runs like a dream. On a typical day, I'll have about three Atom windows open, a multi-team Slack up and running, as well as actively using and debugging my own Electron-based app Standard Notes. [...] So, how does it feel to run this bloat train of death every day? Well, it feels like nothing. I don't notice it. My laptop doesn't get hot. I don't hear the fan. I experience no lags in any application. [...] But aside from how it makes end-users feel, there is an arguably more important perspective to be had: how it makes software companies feel. For context, the project I work in is an open-source cross-platform notes app that's available on most platforms, including web, Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. All the desktop applications are based off the main web codebase, and are bundled using Electron, while the iOS and Android app use their own native codebases respectively, one in Swift and the other in Kotlin. And as a new company without a lot of resources, this setup has just barely allowed us to enter the marketplace. Three codebases is two too many codebases to maintain. Every time we make a change, we have to make it in three different places, violating the most sacred tenet of computer science of keeping it DRY. As a one-person team deploying on all these platforms, even the most minor change will take at minimum three development days, one for each codebase. This includes debugging, fixing, testing, bundling, deploying, and distributing every single codebase. This is by no means an easy task.
So Popular that you need to explain it. (Score:2, Insightful)
Honestly this is the first time I heard of it. Most likely as the explanation illustrates it isn't a tool that I need to solve my problems. But still if a tool was really that popular I would had heard about it before.
Atom is vaguely OK, but I wouldn't care to try to maintain js, but Slack is like being trapped in a large echoing room filled with people madly shouting "ooh, shiney!"
It also dragged my 32 GB dev server into the weeds, so I probbaly agree with the criticisms of Electron proper.
It is a framework, not a tool.
If you only listen for tools, obviously you don't hear the framework.
Obligatory: https://xkcd.com/1053/ [slashdot.org]
(To be fair, I'm another one of the 10,000)
Platform independent doesn't equate to platform optimized. Normally we will get a few winners and loosers.
So I imagine this is slashvertisement purchased by the developer of Standard Notes, an Electron-based app from the developer of Standard Notes.
More like a slow news day. Firehose looks awful and some of the posted stories are uncredited.
"too memory intensive."? (Score:2)
Oh, a new text editor, maybe I can use it. Click on the download link.
163MB for a text editor, ouch!
I do not know about RAM usage but that thing is already a hog on my hard drive...
16gb is not imminent (Score:2)
Also I've never heard of this "most sacred tenet" and when I google it the only two relevant hits are the article and this slashdot post.
Many /. and SN users refer to turn on scripts (Score:2)
Keeping it a web application won't satisfy the "I refuse to turn on scripting in the browser" crowd who frequents sites like this, if comments to stories about Chrome's adoption of WebAssembly on Slashdot [slashdot.org] and on SoylentNews [soylentnews.org] are any indication. Or by "web application", do you refer to an application where all scripting is server-side and all interactivity is through link navigation and form submission?
Popular? Yes, with shitty hipster startups! (Score:1)
Let's face the truth: Electron delivers a Chromium engine, Node.JS and V8, all rolled into one package to you. So of course it's a memory hog, depending on what you are going to program, like a terminal, clipboard manager or tiny frontend to FFMPEG [all existant projects]. All those programs alone need 200 MB for the runtime engine, to just do really simple stuff.
It also needed 13% of CPU time to just draw a blinking cursor (!).
