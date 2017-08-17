In Defense of the Popular Framework Electron (dev.to) 58
Electron, a popular framework that allows developers to write code once and seamlessly deploy it across multiple platforms, has been a topic of conversation lately among developers and users alike. Many have criticised Electron-powered apps to be "too memory intensive." A developer, who admittedly uses a high-end computer, shares his perspective: I can speak for myself when I say Electron runs like a dream. On a typical day, I'll have about three Atom windows open, a multi-team Slack up and running, as well as actively using and debugging my own Electron-based app Standard Notes. [...] So, how does it feel to run this bloat train of death every day? Well, it feels like nothing. I don't notice it. My laptop doesn't get hot. I don't hear the fan. I experience no lags in any application. [...] But aside from how it makes end-users feel, there is an arguably more important perspective to be had: how it makes software companies feel. For context, the project I work in is an open-source cross-platform notes app that's available on most platforms, including web, Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. All the desktop applications are based off the main web codebase, and are bundled using Electron, while the iOS and Android app use their own native codebases respectively, one in Swift and the other in Kotlin. And as a new company without a lot of resources, this setup has just barely allowed us to enter the marketplace. Three codebases is two too many codebases to maintain. Every time we make a change, we have to make it in three different places, violating the most sacred tenet of computer science of keeping it DRY. As a one-person team deploying on all these platforms, even the most minor change will take at minimum three development days, one for each codebase. This includes debugging, fixing, testing, bundling, deploying, and distributing every single codebase. This is by no means an easy task.
So Popular that you need to explain it. (Score:2, Insightful)
Honestly this is the first time I heard of it. Most likely as the explanation illustrates it isn't a tool that I need to solve my problems. But still if a tool was really that popular I would had heard about it before.
Atom is vaguely OK, but I wouldn't care to try to maintain js, but Slack is like being trapped in a large echoing room filled with people madly shouting "ooh, shiney!"
It also dragged my 32 GB dev server into the weeds, so I probbaly agree with the criticisms of Electron proper.
Now you've heard of it.
It must be popular!
It is a framework, not a tool.
If you only listen for tools, obviously you don't hear the framework.
Obligatory: https://xkcd.com/1053/ [slashdot.org]
(To be fair, I'm another one of the 10,000)
So it's just Java, right? (Score:2)
Platform independent doesn't equate to platform optimized. Normally we will get a few winners and loosers.
So I imagine this is slashvertisement purchased by the developer of Standard Notes, an Electron-based app from the developer of Standard Notes.
More like a slow news day. Firehose looks awful and some of the posted stories are uncredited.
"Build cross platform desktop apps with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS"
I don't see anything remotely related to programming about it.
Electron? (Score:2)
In Defense of the Popular Framework The
But if that's the case, no framework in the world will save him. At best, the framework will do what frameworks tend to excel at: allow you to easily produce substandard, but essentially functional, programs.
Note, I'm not saying that you can't produce great programs with a framework. I am saying that using a framework doesn't actually make doing so any easier, and usually makes it harder.
"too memory intensive."? (Score:3)
Oh, a new text editor, maybe I can use it. Click on the download link.
163MB for a text editor, ouch!
I do not know about RAM usage but that thing is already a hog on my hard drive...
20th century called. They want their computer back.
A lot of laptops still in use have one or two SODIMM slots that take modules up to 2 GB, for a maximum of 2 or 4 GB of RAM unless you somehow connect a USB RAM drive and put swap on it. These include netbooks, used ThinkPad X61 computers made in 2007 or thereabouts, and more.
You got me thinking
...
$ du -sh TextMate.app
31M TextMate.app
$ du -sh Atom.app
506M Atom.app
WHY?
152M Electron Framework.framework
221M node_modules
86M apm
But I guess I could use Atom on Windows.... if for some reason I wanted to stop using NP++.
16gb is not imminent (Score:2)
Also I've never heard of this "most sacred tenet" and when I google it the only two relevant hits are the article and this slashdot post.
You haven't heard of DRY? Don't Repeat Yourself.
I wouldn't say "don't repeat yourself" is a sacred tenet. There are situations where repeating yourself is exactly the right thing to do.
It is, however, generally a "best practice".
Many /. and SN users refer to turn on scripts (Score:2)
Keeping it a web application won't satisfy the "I refuse to turn on scripting in the browser" crowd who frequents sites like this, if comments to stories about Chrome's adoption of WebAssembly on Slashdot [slashdot.org] and on SoylentNews [soylentnews.org] are any indication. Or by "web application", do you refer to an application where all scripting is server-side and all interactivity is through link navigation and form submission?
I'm one of those. No scripting for me.
I do make an exception for Eclipse, though, but only because -- despite its flaws (and there are many) -- I can't find another IDE that is any better.
LibreJS (Score:2)
Why do you allow software written in languages other than JavaScript?
Because it is free software that is included in the repository of FreeBSD, Fedora, or Debian, which means it has undergone at least some level of third-party code review. Most applications that use script-in-the-browser have not. Some people who consider script-in-the-browser a "trap" [gnu.org] make an exception for free software with machine-readable license markup [gnu.org].
Popular? Yes, with shitty hipster startups! (Score:2)
Let's face the truth: Electron delivers a Chromium engine, Node.JS and V8, all rolled into one package to you. So of course it's a memory hog, depending on what you are going to program, like a terminal, clipboard manager or tiny frontend to FFMPEG [all existant projects]. All those programs alone need 200 MB for the runtime engine, to just do really simple stuff.
It also needed 13% of CPU time to just draw a blinking cursor (!).
It's mostly used by shitty webhipster design startups, which are just way too la
It also needed 13% of CPU time to just draw a blinking cursor (!)
Gotta wonder WTF is going on that it takes 13% CPU. There's lots of ways to do a blinking cursor with CSS and it sounds to me like the chosen solution is probably not one of the better ones.
Well, here's the bug report to it, since Microsofts Visual Studio is also programmed with Electron, one user of this found it: https://github.com/Microsoft/v... [github.com]
This also showed up as an article in The Register: https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
Electron lost me a "Javascript".
Cross-platform frameworks are intended for one thing and one thing only: to reduce development costs. And they all do it at the cost of software quality.
Cross-platform frameworks are intended for one thing and one thing only: to reduce development costs. And they all do it at the cost of software quality.
Say you need to run five applications, the first exclusive to macOS, the second exclusive to Windows, the third exclusive to X11/Linux and FreeBSD, the fourth exclusive to iOS, and the fifth exclusive to Android. You'd have to buy and carry a MacBook, a RAM upgrade therefor in order to run virtual machines, a Windows license, an iPhone or iPad, and an Android phone, Android tablet, or recent Chromebook. That's a lot of cost, weight, and chargers to keep track of.
Electron, the latest name for "snake oil" (Score:1)
"Electron, a popular framework that allows developers to write code once and seamlessly deploy it across multiple platforms"
Oh, my. Someone has balls of brass to even imagine that someone could fall for that old line.
It still can't beat that timeless classic, "Would you like to come up to my apartment and look at my etchings?"
I hate electron apps... (Score:2)
So far my experience has been atom and mattermost desktop.
For atom, everyone was swearing*so hard* about how good an editor it is, and it's frankly not that good, a resource hog, and just generally a bit glitchy around the edges. Slow to start. Sure it's 'extensible', but the extensions have thus far for me been extremely ill-fitting and low quality. It reminds me of the 'plugin' fad of the late 90s/early 2000s when a lot of applications pretended to be incredibly extensible but really it was just provid
Maybe "when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail"?
People need to get out of the rut of web development.
Sure it's 'extensible', but the extensions have thus far for me been extremely ill-fitting and low quality. It reminds me of the 'plugin' fad of the late 90s/early 2000s when a lot of applications pretended to be incredibly extensible but really it was just providing clunky entry points to pretty much standalone apps.
Sigh. If only VIM and Emacs had a plugin system. Or Eclipse. Or Gedit. Or even Visual Studio. What a world that would be, where plugins were no longer a differentiating factor between editors.
It's Chrome (Score:2)
Electron is basically Chromium.
There are a few extras here and there but in the end an Electron application is some html, css and javascript code packed together with a browser - so it's not that suprising that it eats up ram just like Chrome.