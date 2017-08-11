Safari Should Display Favicons in Its Tabs (daringfireball.net) 59
Favicon -- or its lack thereof, to be precise -- has remained one of the longest running issues Safari users have complained about. For those of you who don't use Safari, just have a look at this mess I had earlier today when I was using Safari on a MacBook. There's no way I can just have a look at the tabs and make any sense of them. John Gruber, writing for DaringFireball: The gist of it is two-fold: (1) there are some people who strongly prefer to see favicons in tabs even when they don't have a ton of tabs open, simply because they prefer identifying tabs graphically rather than by the text of the page title; and (2) for people who do have a ton of tabs open, favicons are the only way to identify tabs. With many tabs open, there's really nothing subjective about it: Chrome's tabs are more usable because they show favicons. [...] Once Safari gets to a dozen or so tabs in a window, the left-most tabs are literally unidentifiable because they don't even show a single character of the tab title. They're just blank. I, as a decade-plus-long dedicated Safari user, am jealous of the usability and visual clarity of Chrome with a dozen or more tabs open. And I can see why dedicated Chrome users would consider Safari's tab design a non-starter to switching. I don't know what the argument is against showing favicons in Safari's tabs, but I can only presume that it's because some contingent within Apple thinks it would spoil the monochromatic aesthetic of Safari's toolbar area. [...] And it's highly debatable whether Safari's existing no-favicon tabs actually do look better. The feedback I've heard from Chrome users who won't even try Safari because it doesn't show favicons isn't just from developers -- it's from designers too. To me, the argument that Safari's tab bar should remain text-only is like arguing that MacOS should change its Command-Tab switcher and Dock from showing icons to showing only the names of applications. The Mac has been famous ever since 1984 for placing more visual significance on icons than on names. The Mac attracts visual thinkers and its design encourages visual thinking. So I think Safari's text-only tab bar isn't just wrong in general, it's particularly wrong on the Mac.
Quite - if Apple thinks Favicons make things look a mess, and aren't terribly useful (they're mostly the same for a lot of pages on the same site, or for many sites that just don't have one), then let them come up with an alternative way of quickly seeing what tabs are. Oh wait - they did - pinch to zoom out, to see all the tabs arrayed in front of you, which is way easier than looking at favicons.
Now only if Apple had been shipping a trackpad that can use multitouch gestures for like 6 years now. Oh wait, they have. Basically any Mac model still in use in any quantity can "pinch to zoom."
If this is the biggest complaint that they have about Safari, then they are one of the happiest Safari users out there.
Show me the whole URL! Believe it or not Apple, it is useful. It's almost like they purposely turning off power users.
You may find this [lmgtfy.com] useful, Mr. Power User...
Illusion of usablility (Score:2)
The Macintosh was always sold on its superior usability. In the early days, it lived up to that promise. Today, the Macintosh sacrifices actual usability for an illusion of usability; this charade is sustained on Apple's side by hype and glitz, and on their users' side by ignorance and blindness. I can not tell you how sad this makes me.
Re: (Score:3)
Can we please not say this too loudly, otherwise Mozilla will realize there's an aspect of Chrome they're not copying, and copy it.
Firefox has a minimum size for all tabs. If there are too many tabs open, it'll just change the tab bar so it scrolls. This works perfectly. Combined with using Favicons, it means it's very easy to find open tabs.
Chrome... doesn't. I've seen it get to the point that it doesn't even have room to show the Favicons yet.
Both Apple and Google need to look at Firefox here. Tabs
The Macintosh was always sold on its superior usability. In the early days, it lived up to that promise. Today, the Macintosh sacrifices actual usability for an illusion of usability; this charade is sustained on Apple's side by hype and glitz, and on their users' side by ignorance and blindness. I can not tell you how sad this makes me.
I've come a bit late to the party having been a happy Windows and Linux user now forced to use Apple kit at work for the first time. It really does seem to be a world of hype where things go wrong just as much as with cheaper equipment.
My God, the humanity (Score:3)
One thing I will never understand is the people who open 50+ tabs in a single window and then complain about legibility. I don't understand leaving that many tabs open, but if you're going to come back hours later to do so you might as well stash them in a new window and minimize it.
I couldn't agree more. I didn't even realise they were missing despite Safari being my primary browser on the Mac. On my iPhone I assume they would be extra clutter using valuable space. Shift-Cmd-\, or zoom out if you want a useful way to see and browse through open tabs. What exactly am I missing?
Is this story just a childish anti-Apple rant?
As a Mac user, I could not care less about FavIcons in Safari, partly because I don't use them and mostly because other, better options exist for web browsing on OSX (Chrome, Opera, FF, et al).
I guess you use a desktop and not laptop ? Safari's energy efficiency is the reason I use it on my MacBook (although I prefer FireFox).
converting favicons to greyscale and snapping the contrast bounds would serve a similar purpose without completely being unusable. In fact, they support a vector icon (in black and white) for pinned tabs.
favicon.ico, retrieved by default by Internet Explorer and now most major browsers (short for Favorites Icon) and before tabs was used to put an icon on favorites shortcuts and desktop web shortcuts. Go ahead and use Internet Explorer to retrieve http://domain.com/ [domain.com] and shortly thereafter, check your web server logs to see a request to http://domain.com/favicon.ico [domain.com] - this behavior seems to be default in most browsers now. It also serves as the sole identifier on tabs on browsers with too many tabs open to
Safari on a Macbook is still a thing? (Score:2)
>> The Mac attracts visual thinkers
So do boxes of crayons, "Murder She Wrote" and traffic accidents.
To me the appeal of the Mac was and will always be that you can open a bash terminal and get all your work done while ignoring all of Apple's icon-based crap (and the silly iTunes store).
Just use Chrome (Score:2)
I've discovered that Chrome simply works for me better, so I switched. Some sites would not work with Safari (e.g. my bank's bill pay).
Tree Style Tab (Score:3)
For those of us who like to keep a lot of tabs open there is Tree Style Tab: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-... [mozilla.org]
Never looked back. Whenever I try to use someone else's browser I cringe at the terrible idea of putting the tabs at the top.
Check your facts before yelling that the sky is falling.
Steve Jobs's comments on Aesthetics (Score:5, Funny)
Safari is the new IE6 (Score:2)
If Apple doesn't get their 30% internet tax, why should they?
Drop-down menus, too. (Score:1)
It's not just Apple (Score:2)
Microsoft, Apple and Google are all about controlling the user experience in their operating systems these days. I think that they're responding to a market where the non-power users have mostly migrated over to tablets and phones for daily use, and the idea of one strictly enforced UI standard actually makes sense in this case.
The problem is that power users aren't dead, but there's fewer of us and it makes less sense to cater to power users' needs in the minds of the hardware/software vendors. Windows 10
Possible reason: phishing (Score:1)
Collapsible Tabs Show Favicon (Score:1)
640x169 image (Score:2)
I thought Apple was Pictures oinstead of Text (Score:2)
FWP (Score:2)
I've heard of First World Problems before, but for the love of all that is holy, would you people please go outside occasionally?