Apple Employees Rebelling Against Apple Park's Open Floor Plan, Report Says (neowin.net) 27

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
During a new episode of The Talk Show podcast on Daring Fireball, John Gruber touched on the topic of the open floor plans that Apple has implemented within its new campus, Apple Park. A WSJ profile of Jony Ive, where he talked about Apple Park, mentioned how programmers, engineers, and other employees had already expressed concerns about working in such an environment. Gruber shared what he has heard: I heard that when floor plans were announced, that there was some meeting with [Apple Vice President] Johny Srouji's team. He's in charge of Apple's silicon, the A10, the A11, all of their custom silicon. Obviously a very successful group at Apple, and a large growing one with a lot on their shoulders. When he [Srouji] was shown the floor plans, he was more or less just "F--- that, f--- you, f--- this, this is bulls---." And they built his team their own building, off to the side on the campus ... My understanding is that that building was built because Srouji was like, 'F--- this, my team isn't working like this.'"

Apple Employees Rebelling Against Apple Park's Open Floor Plan, Report Says

  • As someone who went from an open-office to WFH... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Gregory Eschbacher ( 2878609 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @04:54PM (#54978445)
    My manager and peers are constantly amazed at how much work I get done. The secret? Being a work at home employee means you don't have to deal with the incessant noise, eavesdropping on phone calls, office nonsense ("It's Tina in HR's birthday! Come sing!") etc. You can actually concentrate, especially when you're dealing with complex coding issues. Context switches are a fantastic productivity killer. I don't blame the Apple CPU designers. They're probably among the teams that require the most concentration in tech. Good for them for willing to buck the "accepted wisdom" about open offices.
    • I think part of the problem is that Apple has a lot of teams in a lot of different disciplines. An open floor plan is utterly terrible for programmers and other engineers. I don't mind having an open space where groups can meet for scrums or other occasional meetings, but for the rest of the time I want to be in an office or some other enclosed area where I can concentrate.

      However, I don't doubt that there are other disciplines where putting everyone in a separate office for the entire day is good. I wou

  • And is anyone surprised? (Score:3)

    by Puls4r ( 724907 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @04:58PM (#54978485)
    Open floor plans suck. Horribly. Why? Privacy. I'm stuff in a place doing work for 8 hours a day, and now you're going to take away my small walls so that everyone can watch my computer and listen to my phone calls.

    If I'm tired at lunch - I can't take a 20 minute nap because everyone will see me and label me lazy. I can't have a private phone call because I have someone 3 feet away from me. I can't log onto slashdot because I'll quickly get a reputation as someone who doesn't work and just surfs the web.

    So essentially if I don't fall into that small category of folks that like to bullshit and smooze (because if you're talking to people it looks like you're doing work, after all), then I am quite literally in the worst possible environment imaginable.

    But my boss clearly has super important things to do and needs HIS privacy. So he gets walls. And a door.

    And if the guy next to me is a serial yakker? Nope. No work getting done. Or the two guys diagonally are pranksters? Nope. The open floor plan was created by some Dilbert-Esque pointy haired boss who should have been fired a long long time ago.

    • I worked in one tolerable open floor plan, and it worked for a few reasons: It was a small, close-knit team of a dozen, working on one project, with long tables to spread out over instead of cramped desks or cubes, with comfy chairs, and it was a corner room with windows the full length of two walls, with a private bathroom and kitchenette. Compared to where we moved from, that was fantastic. Offices would have been a step up, but compared to the dark dungeon of an open floor plan we came from, that quiet s

  • Offices were created to trap talented employees at work. Once you go to an open office plan, they can all escape. And, they will. You will be left with only hipsters playing cornhole in the hallways.
  • The did this for half of my building (top floor is open while the bottom is still the standard cubicals) and every HATES it. Not that the little half-cubes we had before were spacious, but the shared desks are tiny! You get about 3 feet to yourself an two little dividers between you and the next person. That's about enough room for a computer, phone, and a piece of paper. They also gave everyone a little rolling footstool instead of a chair. People are in pure hell now. The noise is unbearable, no one

  • In the era of "suck his own cock" coming straight out of the White House, can we please stop trying to disguise fuck as f___?

