Apple Employees Rebelling Against Apple Park's Open Floor Plan, Report Says (neowin.net) 27
During a new episode of The Talk Show podcast on Daring Fireball, John Gruber touched on the topic of the open floor plans that Apple has implemented within its new campus, Apple Park. A WSJ profile of Jony Ive, where he talked about Apple Park, mentioned how programmers, engineers, and other employees had already expressed concerns about working in such an environment. Gruber shared what he has heard: I heard that when floor plans were announced, that there was some meeting with [Apple Vice President] Johny Srouji's team. He's in charge of Apple's silicon, the A10, the A11, all of their custom silicon. Obviously a very successful group at Apple, and a large growing one with a lot on their shoulders. When he [Srouji] was shown the floor plans, he was more or less just "F--- that, f--- you, f--- this, this is bulls---." And they built his team their own building, off to the side on the campus ... My understanding is that that building was built because Srouji was like, 'F--- this, my team isn't working like this.'"
Re: (Score:3)
apple is right everyone else is wrong.
I don't think so. There is evidence that open offices are bad for productivity [inc.com]. Some people like to work in a bullpen, but even for those people their productivity may go down more than they realize. Other people hate open offices, and refuse to work in them. These are often the best people, who have plenty of other employment options. Open offices are false economy. The cost of providing a real office is negligible compared to a typical tech salary in Cupertino.
My company has some open office space,
Re: (Score:2)
blah blah blah. apple is right everyone else is wrong.
Except it's actual Apple employees - and rather important ones - saying they don't want to work in that open environment.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They did this where I work. It's unbelievable to me how, today, someone can decide to do this to their employees when a simple google search for "open concept office" returns page after page about how terrible and anti-productive it is.
But I told my manager to expect to see me less. I've worked at home at least four times more than I've been at my desk... probably more. And when I do go in to the office because I have to be there for a meeting or something, I go in and leave after.
Re: (Score:2)
I once worked for a company that did this. Why? Thermostats. The women were constantly pushing them higher, while the men were pushing them lower, leading to many arguments. The CEO finally got fed up and put the "hot" people in one room and the "cold" people in the other. This led to mostly segregation by gender, although there were some scrawny guys that went to the warm area, and a few "big" women preferred the cooler section.
Re: (Score:2)
As someone who went from an open-office to WFH... (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
However, I don't doubt that there are other disciplines where putting everyone in a separate office for the entire day is good. I wou
And is anyone surprised? (Score:3)
If I'm tired at lunch - I can't take a 20 minute nap because everyone will see me and label me lazy. I can't have a private phone call because I have someone 3 feet away from me. I can't log onto slashdot because I'll quickly get a reputation as someone who doesn't work and just surfs the web.
So essentially if I don't fall into that small category of folks that like to bullshit and smooze (because if you're talking to people it looks like you're doing work, after all), then I am quite literally in the worst possible environment imaginable.
But my boss clearly has super important things to do and needs HIS privacy. So he gets walls. And a door.
And if the guy next to me is a serial yakker? Nope. No work getting done. Or the two guys diagonally are pranksters? Nope. The open floor plan was created by some Dilbert-Esque pointy haired boss who should have been fired a long long time ago.
Re: (Score:2)
I worked in one tolerable open floor plan, and it worked for a few reasons: It was a small, close-knit team of a dozen, working on one project, with long tables to spread out over instead of cramped desks or cubes, with comfy chairs, and it was a corner room with windows the full length of two walls, with a private bathroom and kitchenette. Compared to where we moved from, that was fantastic. Offices would have been a step up, but compared to the dark dungeon of an open floor plan we came from, that quiet s
Don't let them escape (Score:1)
They did it at my office (Score:2)
For fuck's sake! (Score:2)
In the era of "suck his own cock" coming straight out of the White House, can we please stop trying to disguise fuck as f___?