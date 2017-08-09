Apple Employees Rebelling Against Apple Park's Open Floor Plan, Report Says (neowin.net) 125
During a new episode of The Talk Show podcast on Daring Fireball, John Gruber touched on the topic of the open floor plans that Apple has implemented within its new campus, Apple Park. A WSJ profile of Jony Ive, where he talked about Apple Park, mentioned how programmers, engineers, and other employees had already expressed concerns about working in such an environment. Gruber shared what he has heard: I heard that when floor plans were announced, that there was some meeting with [Apple Vice President] Johny Srouji's team. He's in charge of Apple's silicon, the A10, the A11, all of their custom silicon. Obviously a very successful group at Apple, and a large growing one with a lot on their shoulders. When he [Srouji] was shown the floor plans, he was more or less just "F--- that, f--- you, f--- this, this is bulls---." And they built his team their own building, off to the side on the campus ... My understanding is that that building was built because Srouji was like, 'F--- this, my team isn't working like this.'"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever tried to actually do work on a manufacturing floor? You can't even hear to make phone calls. Idiocy. And whoever approved it is a total moron.
Re: (Score:2)
They did this where I work. It's unbelievable to me how, today, someone can decide to do this to their employees when a simple google search for "open concept office" returns page after page about how terrible and anti-productive it is.
But I told my manager to expect to see me less. I've worked at home at least four times more than I've been at my desk... probably more. And when I do go in to the office because I have to be there for a meeting or something, I go in and leave after.
Re: (Score:2)
If they do, I'll give them two options. Either I work from home, or I'm going to start looking for alternate employement.
I actually don't find it that bad. I have a good set of headphones to cut down on sound, good music to work to and large monitors to cover my field of view. I don't find it hard to concentrate or work effectively, just crank up the tunes and go at it. It sure beats the 6' cube walls in the dark corner of the rat maze I used to have with no windows in sight for 20 yards. I felt like a caged animal with nothing to see in the last place, here I can actually look outside when I like...
Re: (Score:3)
I once worked for a company that did this. Why? Thermostats. The women were constantly pushing them higher, while the men were pushing them lower, leading to many arguments. The CEO finally got fed up and put the "hot" people in one room and the "cold" people in the other. This led to mostly segregation by gender, although there were some scrawny guys that went to the warm area, and a few "big" women preferred the cooler section.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm a thermosexual.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Why didn't they just do what the majority of office buildings do? Don't connect the thermostats to the HVAC system.
Re: My demands for a job: (Score:1)
Hey let's hire this autistic guy with no discernible skills!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My demands will increase until you hire me. So you're better off not bothering with the interviews or things like that--for every day I'm not working, I'm coming up with new demands. So hire me now!
As someone who went from an open-office to WFH... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
However, I don't doubt that there are other disciplines where putting everyone in a separate office for the entire day is good. I wou
Re: (Score:2)
...I would imagine that various types of creative teams work best when they can be together and easily interact as a group in most scenarios. I'm not certain of this, but I suspect that people who function like this may not realize that engineers just want to be left alone...
I duno... all creativity needs r-mode, when have you ever seen a brainstorming session among a group of people ever output anything particularly creative, group interactions tends to make it impossible to contribute anything that is not just prior knowledge.
Actual creativity needs peace and quiet to let ideas peculate through your brain, when actively and prematurely probed by external forces these ideas collapse like an illusive wave function as you scramble for solidified, easily verbalised thought.
Re: (Score:2)
The introverts vs the extroverts problem becomes exacerbated when everyone's in close quarters. As an introvert, my strong desire to stuff a rag in someone's mouth becomes really high. I try desperately not to blather. I don't care the race, age, religion, gender, or sexual persuasion of the yammerer-- some do not understand how to STFU, or even how to have a conversational exchange.
It is for this reason, constant, insipid, spewing blather, that I've left organizations; it was a good thing for both of us. T
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ditto. For 1.5 years, I worked from home 100% as a Cisco contractor. I loved it! I noticed my office co(lleague/worker)s had open-office setups. Even my former employer before that job started doing those setups. I am glad I never had to work like that. I hope I never will have to do that for my future jobs if I ever get a job (almost eight months now
:(). I'd rather work in a tiny cubicle with low walls.
Re: (Score:2)
I know for a fact that I will never again have to work in an open floor plan, because I will not accept any position that requires it.
Re: (Score:2)
I might have to if it is a local job and can't telecommute.
:(
Re: (Score:2)
Not idiots.. Freshly minted Masters of Business Administration holders.
Wait... I repeated myself..
And is anyone surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)
If I'm tired at lunch - I can't take a 20 minute nap because everyone will see me and label me lazy. I can't have a private phone call because I have someone 3 feet away from me. I can't log onto slashdot because I'll quickly get a reputation as someone who doesn't work and just surfs the web.
So essentially if I don't fall into that small category of folks that like to bullshit and smooze (because if you're talking to people it looks like you're doing work, after all), then I am quite literally in the worst possible environment imaginable.
But my boss clearly has super important things to do and needs HIS privacy. So he gets walls. And a door.
And if the guy next to me is a serial yakker? Nope. No work getting done. Or the two guys diagonally are pranksters? Nope. The open floor plan was created by some Dilbert-Esque pointy haired boss who should have been fired a long long time ago.
Re: (Score:3)
I worked in one tolerable open floor plan, and it worked for a few reasons: It was a small, close-knit team of a dozen, working on one project, with long tables to spread out over instead of cramped desks or cubes, with comfy chairs, and it was a corner room with windows the full length of two walls, with a private bathroom and kitchenette. Compared to where we moved from, that was fantastic. Offices would have been a step up, but compared to the dark dungeon of an open floor plan we came from, that quiet s
Re: (Score:2)
I'd take open plan over small offices/cubicles with no windows or fresh air. The noise reducing material they make cubicles out of gets very dusty too, bad for allergies.
Re: (Score:3)
I can't log onto slashdot because I'll quickly get a reputation as someone who doesn't work and just surfs the web.
That might be bad for you. It's not bad for your employer. I mean the days when slashdot was a good way of following what's going on in the tech world as a professional are long gone. Now it is just a time sink.
(And before the smart arse ACs come in, I'm at home, it's 10:50pm where I am, and so I'm definitely wasting my own time here.)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't let them escape (Score:1)
They did it at my office (Score:4)
When they first floated the idea of an open floor plan the response of universally negative (like 200+ negative comments to one positive). The management said they'd take our concerns into consideration and then promptly installed the new desks a week later. Turns out they already had everything ordered and the whole 'tell us what you think' discussions were just a smokescreen to placate people.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ahh... that, too. My open concept spot is less than half the size of my previous cubicle. I have two laptops and a full size desktop tower that I can't put on the floor. The actual desk space was purposely limited because they wanted a nice, uniform appearance with everybody with one monitor and one keyboard, and they actually started with a policy of one monitor on the desk until we told them (we all work in graphics) that it's simply not going to work... some of us even need TV preview monitors. Now I
Re: (Score:2)
One monitor? Are they animals?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Learn how to be a pain in the ass for big companies when they do this.
Step 1: "My back hurts, I need an ergo assessment."
Step 2: You get a big, VERY expensive chair that others covet. Let them know how you got it.
Step 3: "My DVT is bothering me. I need an ergo assessment."
Step 4: You get a special, extra large, VERY expensive sit stand desk that others covet. Let them know how you got it.
Step 5: "My tinnitus is bothering me. I need an ergo assessment."
etc etc etc
After spending $5000+ on each employ
For fuck's sake! (Score:4, Insightful)
In the era of "suck his own cock" coming straight out of the White House, can we please stop trying to disguise fuck as f___?
Re: (Score:3)
can we please stop trying to disguise fuck as f___?
No. The WHOLE POINT of profanity is its ability to shock and offend people. If it is used openly and casually, it loses that ability. This has already happened with "damn" and "hell" which used to be perfectly good swear words, and "shit" is less and less effective. If we give up on "fuck", then we have almost nothing left. Maybe "cunt", but that is used as more of an insult than as general profanity.
Creativity, please (Score:2)
You can use modifiers to make much more repellent curses than single word expletives.
Re: (Score:2)
Now that we have documented serial killers, can we just start killing people who annoy us?
There's something to be said for not joining the race to the bottom, even when it's minor things like foul language.
I love working in a open space (Score:3)
When I want to goof off or yap on for a half hour with the guys its great, its a fucking nightmare if you have to actually DO any work or god forbid have a phone call with a customer or a supplier
ROI (Score:2)
Guys, guys, guys. Before you start going on about how open office plans are just blatantly evil, please consider the shareholders. That's right, publicly-traded companies are owned by investors who want, nay NEED, to ensure that their corporate ownership investments are competitive against other investment vehicles. That how they get rich. With low corporate gains taxes, investors are practically FORCED to invest in corporate ownership compared to other forms of investment. So before you go blab blabbi
good for Srouji! (Score:2)
Grownup Recess 24/7 (Score:1)
Johny Srouji (Score:2)
It's Apple. It must be wrong. (Score:1)
If they were moving from open plan offices to a new building where everyone had their own office, the slashdot hive mind would be pointing out how that leads to a reduction in ad-hoc collaboration, and is isolating.
Apple Geniuses (Score:2, Informative)
Bahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
Corporate jackassery at it's finest.
Name that syndrome (Score:2)
When he [Srouji] was shown the floor plans, he was more or less just "F--- that, f--- you, f--- this, this is bulls---." And they built his team their own building, off to the side on the campus
... My understanding is that that building was built because Srouji was like, 'F--- this, my team isn't working like this.'"
Tourette's? I sometimes think of it as "Debra Morgan Syndrome". C--k S--k motherF---!
Open Floor Plans hurt everyone (Score:2)
Yes, they save the company some money in the short term, but in the long term, they're very expensive in terms of lost productivity and loss of talent as people quit.
I had a great position at major company that moved to an open floor plan. I gave it an honest try, but in the end it was crippling, and I quit because of it. Along with about 40% of the other engineers.
If open offices were really meant to facilitate (Score:2)
collaboration and communication you'd the usual office layout would be reversed:
Managers would be in the open space so they could coordinate things effectively with one another and people with actual work to do would have the offices so they could concentrate.
We all know the reason why this is not the case.
Anyone surprised by this (Score:2)
...has literally never met a programmer.
Nearly all of our wasted time comes from trying to navigate a context switch. Sometimes it's unavoidable—the code is compiling, and so unless you're only waiting less than 15s, you're going to start doing anything else, and that 15s is suddenly 15m. But that's how it goes, and we all learn to navigate this to greater or lesser degrees.
But being interrupted by someone else's random conversation is largely avoidable when you don't work in an open plan office, and
Please? (Score:2)
I don't particularly want to work for Apple, but goddamn do I want to work for Johny Srouji.
Re:I can see the comments now.. (Score:4, Informative)
apple is right everyone else is wrong.
I don't think so. There is evidence that open offices are bad for productivity [inc.com]. Some people like to work in a bullpen, but even for those people their productivity may go down more than they realize. Other people hate open offices, and refuse to work in them. These are often the best people, who have plenty of other employment options. Open offices are false economy. The cost of providing a real office is negligible compared to a typical tech salary in Cupertino.
My company has some open office space, and I work there sometimes. But I also have an office with real walls where I can sit and focus. It is small, about 8 ft by 10 ft, but that is enough for two chairs, a desk, and a bookshelf.
I will not accept any job that requires me to work in a cubicle or open office, although I did work that way when I was young and desperate.
what I like to know... (Score:2)
Is if Cook and his cronies are getting massive offices with real door(s), walls and windows.
Re: (Score:2)
Some CEOs do. Mark Zuckerberg for example works in an open plan office.
Apple? Who knows. First of all Apple is secretive. Second, as a company they are not in the open plan offices yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Intel is another company where everyone works in a cubicle, even the CEO.
There are more: CEOs who work from cubicles [forbes.com].
But just because cubicles may work for a CEO, that doesn't mean they work for programmers. The jobs are very different. There is nothing a CEO does that is analogous to tracking down a race condition in a 10,000 line threaded real-time application written by an intern three summers ago.
Re:what I like to know... (Score:4, Informative)
apparently covered in the TFA; "open office" is only for rank and file. Executives have their REAL offices on the 4th floor.
Re:I can see the comments now.. (Score:4, Insightful)
The worst thing is that open offices aren't just bad for productivity - they're bad for collaboration. Conversations in individual offices happen by poking your head around an office door and discussing something with your colleague. The same conversation in an open office will do one of three things - 1) not happen (because the person initiating it thinks 'this conversation will disturb everyone'); 2) happen in a meeting room, and involve 6 more useless people, because by making it a formal meeting you needed to make sure you used your 1 hour effectively, and had everyone you might possibly need in that meeting; or 3) happen anyway in the open office, slowly accumulate more people throwing random ideas into the pot, and not actually make any decisions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I will not accept any job that requires me to work in a cubicle or open office
I don't mind a cube if the walls are tall enough.
It's interesting that people have forgotten that when cubicles were invented, office workers rejoiced -- because cubicles brought an end to the nightmare of the open floor plans that used to be the standard office environment.
Re: (Score:2)
It's hard to think of a less sensible place to go open-plan. Was their kool-aid during the architectural planning session? Some understimulated extro
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it's Apple, and Apple is all about trendiness. They probably saw other companies doing it and figured that if all the other cool kids are doing it, they should too.
Re: (Score:2)
blah blah blah. apple is right everyone else is wrong.
Except it's actual Apple employees - and rather important ones - saying they don't want to work in that open environment.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I must be weird then... We've been in an open floor plan now for a year at the new digs and I actually like it. I NEVER had a window view before and I like it much better than the 6' cube walls I had before. I also like being able to see if a coworker is in the office or not at a glance and I like being able to keep up with office happenings by listening in when I want to. I also feel like it helps me keep good discipline, keeping my desk space clean and staying on task and off things like Slashdot...
I ge
Re: (Score:2)
When I was trying to make the open floor plan work, I tried using noise-cancelling headphones. But that just made everything worse because then people had to tap me on the shoulder to get my attention, which startled me every time. It made my hypersensitive to everything around me as I was constantly on guard in case someone wanted me.
So, the headphones had to go. As did the job, in the end.
Re: (Score:2)
The trick is to only use the headphones when you really need to focus on something. People eventually figure out you don't want to be disturbed and wait until you take them off.
Re: (Score:2)
That would be about 90% of the time I'm at my desk.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't even get me started about how evil Agile is.