Apple Employees Rebelling Against Apple Park's Open Floor Plan, Report Says (neowin.net) 125

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
During a new episode of The Talk Show podcast on Daring Fireball, John Gruber touched on the topic of the open floor plans that Apple has implemented within its new campus, Apple Park. A WSJ profile of Jony Ive, where he talked about Apple Park, mentioned how programmers, engineers, and other employees had already expressed concerns about working in such an environment. Gruber shared what he has heard: I heard that when floor plans were announced, that there was some meeting with [Apple Vice President] Johny Srouji's team. He's in charge of Apple's silicon, the A10, the A11, all of their custom silicon. Obviously a very successful group at Apple, and a large growing one with a lot on their shoulders. When he [Srouji] was shown the floor plans, he was more or less just "F--- that, f--- you, f--- this, this is bulls---." And they built his team their own building, off to the side on the campus ... My understanding is that that building was built because Srouji was like, 'F--- this, my team isn't working like this.'"

  • As someone who went from an open-office to WFH... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gregory Eschbacher ( 2878609 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @04:54PM (#54978445)
    My manager and peers are constantly amazed at how much work I get done. The secret? Being a work at home employee means you don't have to deal with the incessant noise, eavesdropping on phone calls, office nonsense ("It's Tina in HR's birthday! Come sing!") etc. You can actually concentrate, especially when you're dealing with complex coding issues. Context switches are a fantastic productivity killer. I don't blame the Apple CPU designers. They're probably among the teams that require the most concentration in tech. Good for them for willing to buck the "accepted wisdom" about open offices.
    • I think part of the problem is that Apple has a lot of teams in a lot of different disciplines. An open floor plan is utterly terrible for programmers and other engineers. I don't mind having an open space where groups can meet for scrums or other occasional meetings, but for the rest of the time I want to be in an office or some other enclosed area where I can concentrate.

      However, I don't doubt that there are other disciplines where putting everyone in a separate office for the entire day is good. I wou

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tomxor ( 2379126 )

        ...I would imagine that various types of creative teams work best when they can be together and easily interact as a group in most scenarios. I'm not certain of this, but I suspect that people who function like this may not realize that engineers just want to be left alone...

        I duno... all creativity needs r-mode, when have you ever seen a brainstorming session among a group of people ever output anything particularly creative, group interactions tends to make it impossible to contribute anything that is not just prior knowledge.

        Actual creativity needs peace and quiet to let ideas peculate through your brain, when actively and prematurely probed by external forces these ideas collapse like an illusive wave function as you scramble for solidified, easily verbalised thought.

        • The introverts vs the extroverts problem becomes exacerbated when everyone's in close quarters. As an introvert, my strong desire to stuff a rag in someone's mouth becomes really high. I try desperately not to blather. I don't care the race, age, religion, gender, or sexual persuasion of the yammerer-- some do not understand how to STFU, or even how to have a conversational exchange.

          It is for this reason, constant, insipid, spewing blather, that I've left organizations; it was a good thing for both of us. T

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomxor ( 2379126 )
      I just started doing a WFH a bit and it's amazing, I used to wait till everyone left do work on complex or thoughtful tasks, now I can do it in the day :)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      Ditto. For 1.5 years, I worked from home 100% as a Cisco contractor. I loved it! I noticed my office co(lleague/worker)s had open-office setups. Even my former employer before that job started doing those setups. I am glad I never had to work like that. I hope I never will have to do that for my future jobs if I ever get a job (almost eight months now :(). I'd rather work in a tiny cubicle with low walls.

      • I know for a fact that I will never again have to work in an open floor plan, because I will not accept any position that requires it.

  • And is anyone surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Puls4r ( 724907 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @04:58PM (#54978485)
    Open floor plans suck. Horribly. Why? Privacy. I'm stuff in a place doing work for 8 hours a day, and now you're going to take away my small walls so that everyone can watch my computer and listen to my phone calls.

    If I'm tired at lunch - I can't take a 20 minute nap because everyone will see me and label me lazy. I can't have a private phone call because I have someone 3 feet away from me. I can't log onto slashdot because I'll quickly get a reputation as someone who doesn't work and just surfs the web.

    So essentially if I don't fall into that small category of folks that like to bullshit and smooze (because if you're talking to people it looks like you're doing work, after all), then I am quite literally in the worst possible environment imaginable.

    But my boss clearly has super important things to do and needs HIS privacy. So he gets walls. And a door.

    And if the guy next to me is a serial yakker? Nope. No work getting done. Or the two guys diagonally are pranksters? Nope. The open floor plan was created by some Dilbert-Esque pointy haired boss who should have been fired a long long time ago.

    • I worked in one tolerable open floor plan, and it worked for a few reasons: It was a small, close-knit team of a dozen, working on one project, with long tables to spread out over instead of cramped desks or cubes, with comfy chairs, and it was a corner room with windows the full length of two walls, with a private bathroom and kitchenette. Compared to where we moved from, that was fantastic. Offices would have been a step up, but compared to the dark dungeon of an open floor plan we came from, that quiet s

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I'd take open plan over small offices/cubicles with no windows or fresh air. The noise reducing material they make cubicles out of gets very dusty too, bad for allergies.

    • I can't log onto slashdot because I'll quickly get a reputation as someone who doesn't work and just surfs the web.

      That might be bad for you. It's not bad for your employer. I mean the days when slashdot was a good way of following what's going on in the tech world as a professional are long gone. Now it is just a time sink.

      (And before the smart arse ACs come in, I'm at home, it's 10:50pm where I am, and so I'm definitely wasting my own time here.)

  • Offices were created to trap talented employees at work. Once you go to an open office plan, they can all escape. And, they will. You will be left with only hipsters playing cornhole in the hallways.

  • They did it at my office (Score:4)

    by Tempest_2084 ( 605915 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @05:03PM (#54978553)
    The did this for half of my building (top floor is open while the bottom is still the standard cubicals) and every HATES it. Not that the little half-cubes we had before were spacious, but the shared desks are tiny! You get about 3 feet to yourself an two little dividers between you and the next person. That's about enough room for a computer, phone, and a piece of paper. They also gave everyone a little rolling footstool instead of a chair. People are in pure hell now. The noise is unbearable, no one has any room to do actual work, and everyone is ready to kill the person next to them. Thankfully I'm in a locked lab where they decided not to do this. Sometimes I think the only reason I stay in my position is so I don't have to be in one of those open desk areas.

    When they first floated the idea of an open floor plan the response of universally negative (like 200+ negative comments to one positive). The management said they'd take our concerns into consideration and then promptly installed the new desks a week later. Turns out they already had everything ordered and the whole 'tell us what you think' discussions were just a smokescreen to placate people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gfxguy ( 98788 )

      Ahh... that, too. My open concept spot is less than half the size of my previous cubicle. I have two laptops and a full size desktop tower that I can't put on the floor. The actual desk space was purposely limited because they wanted a nice, uniform appearance with everybody with one monitor and one keyboard, and they actually started with a policy of one monitor on the desk until we told them (we all work in graphics) that it's simply not going to work... some of us even need TV preview monitors. Now I

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Learn how to be a pain in the ass for big companies when they do this.

      Step 1: "My back hurts, I need an ergo assessment."
      Step 2: You get a big, VERY expensive chair that others covet. Let them know how you got it.
      Step 3: "My DVT is bothering me. I need an ergo assessment."
      Step 4: You get a special, extra large, VERY expensive sit stand desk that others covet. Let them know how you got it.
      Step 5: "My tinnitus is bothering me. I need an ergo assessment."
      etc etc etc

      After spending $5000+ on each employ

  • For fuck's sake! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kergan ( 780543 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @05:08PM (#54978601)

    In the era of "suck his own cock" coming straight out of the White House, can we please stop trying to disguise fuck as f___?

    • can we please stop trying to disguise fuck as f___?

      No. The WHOLE POINT of profanity is its ability to shock and offend people. If it is used openly and casually, it loses that ability. This has already happened with "damn" and "hell" which used to be perfectly good swear words, and "shit" is less and less effective. If we give up on "fuck", then we have almost nothing left. Maybe "cunt", but that is used as more of an insult than as general profanity.

    • Now that we have documented serial killers, can we just start killing people who annoy us?

      There's something to be said for not joining the race to the bottom, even when it's minor things like foul language.

  • I love working in a open space (Score:3)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @05:22PM (#54978705)

    When I want to goof off or yap on for a half hour with the guys its great, its a fucking nightmare if you have to actually DO any work or god forbid have a phone call with a customer or a supplier

  • Guys, guys, guys. Before you start going on about how open office plans are just blatantly evil, please consider the shareholders. That's right, publicly-traded companies are owned by investors who want, nay NEED, to ensure that their corporate ownership investments are competitive against other investment vehicles. That how they get rich. With low corporate gains taxes, investors are practically FORCED to invest in corporate ownership compared to other forms of investment. So before you go blab blabbi

  • Our company took over a floor and designed it to be an open floor plan for everyone below the program manager level. Even though I would have been allowed to work from home half the time, touring where I'd be working shortly definitely added weight to my early-retirement decision.
  • With the advent of group chats it's unfortunate Apple employees have to stare at each other's faces all day long.

  • ...is my new favorite person. I'd definitely work for him.

  • If they were moving from open plan offices to a new building where everyone had their own office, the slashdot hive mind would be pointing out how that leads to a reduction in ad-hoc collaboration, and is isolating.

  • Apple Geniuses (Score:2, Informative)

    by Charcharodon ( 611187 )
    Apple Geniuses, known by their more common name "Fuck Whits " came up with the brilliant idea of taking a group of people who are legendary for their desire to be able to focus, not to mention being highly introverted, and stuck them in a bright open floor plan with no privacy, no ability to personalize their space, and no ability to avoid socializing and are surprised when that didn't work out so well.

    Bahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.

    Corporate jackassery at it's finest.

  • When he [Srouji] was shown the floor plans, he was more or less just "F--- that, f--- you, f--- this, this is bulls---." And they built his team their own building, off to the side on the campus ... My understanding is that that building was built because Srouji was like, 'F--- this, my team isn't working like this.'"

    Tourette's? I sometimes think of it as "Debra Morgan Syndrome". C--k S--k motherF---!

  • Yes, they save the company some money in the short term, but in the long term, they're very expensive in terms of lost productivity and loss of talent as people quit.

    I had a great position at major company that moved to an open floor plan. I gave it an honest try, but in the end it was crippling, and I quit because of it. Along with about 40% of the other engineers.

  • collaboration and communication you'd the usual office layout would be reversed:

    Managers would be in the open space so they could coordinate things effectively with one another and people with actual work to do would have the offices so they could concentrate.

    We all know the reason why this is not the case.

  • ...has literally never met a programmer.

    Nearly all of our wasted time comes from trying to navigate a context switch. Sometimes it's unavoidable—the code is compiling, and so unless you're only waiting less than 15s, you're going to start doing anything else, and that 15s is suddenly 15m. But that's how it goes, and we all learn to navigate this to greater or lesser degrees.

    But being interrupted by someone else's random conversation is largely avoidable when you don't work in an open plan office, and

  • I don't particularly want to work for Apple, but goddamn do I want to work for Johny Srouji.

