US To Review Qualcomm's Complaints About Apple iPhone Patents (reuters.com) 10
U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm's allegations that Apple Inc infringed on patents with its iPhone7 and other devices, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday. From a report: The ITC will make its decision "at the earliest practicable time" and will set a target date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days, the commission said in a statement. Qualcomm filed the complaint in early July, asking U.S. trade regulators to ban certain models of the iPhone that contain so-called broadband modem chips, which help phones connect to wireless data networks, that were not made by Qualcomm. Apple began using broadband modem chips made by Intel Corp in the iPhone 7. Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its patents but says the way Apple uses them in the iPhone does.
Ridiculous (Score:1)
"Qualcomm has not alleged that Intel chips violate its patents but says the way Apple uses them in the iPhone does"
Do we need any more proof patent law is a joke?
Re: (Score:1)
My fork does not violate your patent but when I eat food with it it does... ?
Hey Qualcomm... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's one of the most cluelessly ignorant things I've heard in a while...
Like them or not, Qualcomm has been the driver behind much modern wireless tech, and their chips are in pretty much every high-end phone. Only recently have any competitors been remotely close to matching their performance and battery efficiency - something Intel still failed at by the evidence Apple had to downgrade the iPhone 7S to be as slow as the 7S+. Samsung has finally gotten close, and for application processors Apple does b