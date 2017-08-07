Why Steve Jobs Loved the IPod Shuffle (wired.com) 9
"Right after the keynote in which Steve Jobs introduced the iPod Shuffle, I went backstage with one question in mind: What makes an iPod an iPod?" remembers Steven Levy. mirandakatz writes Apple recently announced that it's officially discontinuing the iPod -- sad news for anyone who'd prefer to not have to lug around an entire phone to listen to music. At Backchannel, Steven Levy offers a requiem... The Shuffle, he writes, was unique in that it was an iPod stripped down to a single basic function -- and, as Steve Jobs told Levy in 2005, it made the perfect [cheap] gift for inculcating young kids in the ways of Apple.
"I will go buy them one of these for 100 bucks apiece," he told Levy, referring to why the Shuffle was an especially appropriate gift for his daughters, six and nine at the time. "They'll probably lose them in 60 days. But they'll get into it this way."
Jobs called the Shuffle "every bit an iPod -- just a different iPod," saying that the definition was simply "a great digital music player." (Though later he'd say that creating a radically smaller Nano was still "a huge bet.") Levy remembers the Shuffle as "one of the company's most fun products ever...stripped down to the one feature I adored," writing that he loved how "algorithmic serendipity" approximated a genius deejay (or "the 'Hand of God' chess move that Deep Blue used to confuse Garry Kasparov into thinking the computer had trespassed into realms formerly limited to brilliant humans.")
I bought my first mp3 player in 2000 -- an Archos Jukebox 6000 which weighed three quarters of a pound. Anyone else have fond memories they want to share about the iPod, the Nano, the Shuffle, your old Newton -- or your own first mp3 player?
What about ATRAC players? I was playing that game in 1993 as I was lugging around my Sony MZ-1.
http://www.minidisc.org/part_S... [minidisc.org]
My first MP3 player was some sort of iRiver chunky thing with a hard drive. It was clunky and big and unattractive.
Now I just use my 5 year old LG phone.
So I went from being far ahead of the game to just using the cheapest old thing I can find.
Apple could modify and update the Air Pods, removing the need even for a any device to stream from.
A couple of taps to control. Just like the shuffle with a reasonable memory for shuffling a favourite play list.
They at least give you the first one for free to get you hooked.
It's a different world one lives in when one laughs off ones kids losing 100 dollar gifts.
As Hemingway wrote in "The Snows of Kilimanjaro":
"He remembered poor Scott Fitzgerald and his romantic awe of them and how he had started a story once that began, ‘The very rich are different from you and me.’ And how some one had said to Scott, Yes, they have more money. "
