How Apple Is Putting Voices In Users' Heads -- Literally (wired.com) 68
schwit1 shared WIRED's report on "a life-changing technology." Steven Levy spoke with Mathias Bahnmueller as he tested a new Apple sound processor that beams digital audio directly into hearing aids. Bahnmueller suffers from hearing loss so severe that a year ago he underwent surgery to install a cochlear implant -- an electronic device in the inner ear that replaces the usual hearing mechanism. Around a million patients have undergone this increasingly mainstream form of treatment, and that's just a fraction of those who could benefit from it. (Of the 360 million people worldwide with hearing loss, about 10 percent would qualify for the surgery.) "For those who reach a point where hearing aids no longer help, this is the only solution," says Allison Biever, an audiologist in Englewood, CO who works with implant patients. "It's like restoring a signal in a radio station."
Cochlear implants bypass the usual hearing process by embedding a device in the inner ear and connecting it via electrodes to the nerve that sends audio signals to the brain... The system Bahnmueller was using came from a collaboration between Apple and Cochlear, a company that has been involved with implant technology since the treatment's early days. The firms announced last week that the first product based on this approach, Cochlear's Nucleus 7 sound processor, won FDA approval in June -- the first time that the agency has approved such a link between cochlear implants and phones or tablets. Those using the system can not only get phone calls directly routed inside their skulls, but also stream music, podcasts, audio books, movie soundtracks, and even Siri -- all straight to the implant... Apple will offer the technology free to qualified manufacturers.
Google's accessibility team for Android has no public timeline for any similar hearing aid support, though according to the article it's "on the roadmap."
Yep exactly. They'll offer this service as a system to benefit public health etc, get it out there, but in the fine print using the technology allows them to play ads. More specifically they're now trying to find ways of bypassing "I don't want to fucking look at this or hear it so I turn it down or look away".
Like they'll let you have volume control etc but disabled muting the video etc while an ad is playing, and you can't even block your ears.
Right, that's going to happen.
Can you imagine the outcry if anyone tried to do this? Sure, you can have this hearing aid for free but you cannot mute the advertisements. So, people just won't get the free device, and those that already have it will get rid of it. Not only will people not tolerate this tactic but any technology vendor that tries this will be burning bridges for any future products.
I'd expect the government to get involved too, look at the CALM Act as an example.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wi [wikipedia.org]
Apple earns its billions from hardware sales. You're thinking of a different megacorp that injects advertisements into everything as it's primary revenue source.
I wondered how long it would take someone to come up with some anti-Apple spin to this.
Answer: 9 minutes.
How's this any different than the tele-coils current cell phones use?
http://www.betterhearing.org/hearingpedia/hearing-aid-compatible-cell-phones
How's this any different than the tele-coils current cell phones use?
Hearing Aid : a small sound amplifier that you put inside the ear cannal.
Cochlear Implant : An actual cybernetic ear. Think "Ghost in the Shell" and "Matrix" level of cybernetics. Except that it's been years since the implant and the external computer don't use an actual through-skin plug, but communicate and power wirelessly through the skin.
Also minor difference
:
The thing you point out seem to use some propretary wireless technology for the sound.
The cochlear implant I've seen during my studies tended to
Good job cochlear implants are wireless. Anyone who had an cochlear ear implant using a headphone jack wouldn't be able to use a patch cable to connect to future Apple iPhones.
Actually the whole technology is old.
- Cochlear implant are old tech (I had to do some papers on their society impact back when I was studying medicine)
- Having dedicated connection for phone was something normal (Several of the patient I was following had some plug - basically an audio jack that they can plug into phone/audio players/etc. to pick up sound instead of external mic)
- Even some bluetooth connectivity has recently appeared over the last few years.
TFA's implant is only "new" due to some technica
(First where the Bluetooth is processed by the main SoC, instead of simply having a separate bluetooth chip feeding sound over analog input of an already FDA-approved regular implant ? - that's extremely likely)
Addendum:
:
After looking in-deep the difference is even more minor
- instead of using some older protocole that have been available on older Bluetooth protocols, like A2DP or SDP.
- this specific implants simply introduce a new audio protocol over Bluetooth Low Energy (a.k.a. "Bluetooth Smart") so they don't require pairing and a slightly lower energy
Which happens to have been available, but not widely documented, on recent iPhones.
And that's it.
That the "big break-through" Apple is putting this PR stunt arou
So, if Apple uses existing technology to solve a problem you complain that it is boring old news, possibly even derivative. If they develop new technology to solve a problem you complain it is proprietary. How convenient, that way you'll always have something to complain about. And of course, if people are willing to say something good about Apple when it does something good, they are Apple faithful. What a convenient little bubble you have. I understand, the real world is way to complicated for some people
After looking in-deep the difference is even more minor
I guess Google and Android must really suck if they can't bothered to do something so "minor".
Or possibly they hate the disabled? Given the difference between accessibility support the iOS and Android SDK offer that may well be a possibility.
Still, it's quite cold of Google to not do something so minor even if they do despise the deaf.
I guess Google and Android must really suck if they can't bothered to do something so "minor".
Virtually all android phone support classical Bluetooth (As in Bluetooth 2 in the first ever HTC G1, all the way to the non-Smart Bluetooth 4) and sending audio over it (be it the older, lower quality SDP or the more modern with better [over kill for the sound quality of a cochlear implant] A2DP).
These are already been able to communicate the various bluetooth solutions (implants and even hearing aids) that have popped up into the market the last few year.
Google doesn't need to bother, it already works.
Virt
All that Apple did, was slap a newer protocol working over a slightly different lower-power protocole (Bluetooth Smart / Low Energy)
Like I said, I guess Google must really suck or hate deaf people if it can't even be bothered to do something you claim is so simplistic it's hardly worth mentioning.
But then I guess that's not a surprise since Android users never did care about quality of life for anyone, much less the disabled.
P.S. You also must not be very technical if you think there is not a large differen
Sneer all you want, but this is not minor for the actual users of these devices. The alternative is proprietary remote-control devices made by the hearing aid companies, which means that you pay the price of an iPhone, but get the functionality of a airco remote. Directly getting access to all sounds of an iPhone opens a new world for these users.
And that low-power Bluetooth audio on recent iPhones is not a coincidence, Apple has been cooperating with hearing-aid manufacturers for some time already, see https://www.apple.com/accessibility/iphone/hearing/
Directly getting access to all sounds of an iPhone opens a new world for these users.
No, it doesn't open anything *new*.
15 years ago, when I was still student in a medicine faculty, patients could plug their phones into the AUX-in port of their system.
(The external sound processor. Not the actual implant. Yes, backthen, there where still implant with physical connection "ghost in the shell"/"matrix" style. But it's not that plug I'm refering to, I'm referring to the audio-in on the piece that itselfs plugs into the implant / or communicates and powers wireless the implant through the skin)
T
Buy a premium subscription today and pay through the nose to keep ads out of your ear.
Such as the ones for Lightspeed Brand Briefs?
All joking aside... this is really cool, potentially life-changing tech.
this is really cool, potentially life-changing tech.
No, it's not.
It's a tech that has already changed many lives in the past.
And Apple managed to find some technicality to be "first" on some minor variations (my suspicion : first time the bluetooth audio is handled by the main SoC of the implant instead of a separate bluetooth chip feeding the analog input of an already FDA-approved processor), and thus throw a cheap public stunt.
Though the PR might attract some financing in a health field (which might be good in my book).
...that is, until the SoC gets hack
(my suspicion : first time the bluetooth audio is handled by the main SoC of the implant instead of a separate bluetooth chip feeding the analog input of an already FDA-approved processor)
Addendum
:
actually it's even more minor.
Apple has simply introduced a new audio protocol (in addition to A2DP, SDP) and this new one works over Bluetooth Low Energy/Bluetooth Smart.
(And has been available but poorly advertised on recent iphones)
and that's it.
meh.
Objects in the mirror are less attractive than they appear.
You blew it.
Broadcast was originally an agricultural term, which meant to cast seeds over a wide area indiscriminately. This was taken up quite early by the Radio Industry, to contrast it with the largely point-to-point Radio Communications used in Shipping.
There were non-commercial operators that were specifically forbidden to Broadcast, which survives to this day as Ham Radio.
The Technology being discussed is very directional Near-Field Communications; I assume that there are safeguards in place to specif
Wouldn't it be easier/cheaper to broadcast the signal instead of beaming it?
No, why waste all that energy broadcasting when you can just beam it?
Or is this another case of how language usage like grammar, spelling, and meaning, doesn't matter online, and they just said "beaming" because it sounds better than the truth?
No, it's because this usage predates your shitty miserable life:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beamforming
Beaming comes from satellite transmissions where a shaped antennae is used to direct the radio waves to a particular region of the Earth's surface.
There has been some research going on into designing antennae for wi-fi, bluetooth and other wireless communications so that the signal strength can be adjusted in every direction so that the receiver gets the strongest signal.
What apples doiing isn't particularly amazing, guys it's bluetooth. Interesting but not amazing.
What the cochlear implant does is amazing, and its been amazing since the technology was developed in Australia in 1978. Watch some of the video 's on youtube of people hearing for the first time, it's pretty heady stuff.
While I agree this sounds more iterative than revolutionary, it addresses some of the frequent shortcomings with cochlear implants. One big one... phone calls have been a problem for many/most patients. That's not "the call quality is poor", it's "I basically can't talk on the phone".
Bypassing the external hearing aid entirely should up the quality of sound by quite a bit in quite a few situations - especially in the modern world, where so much of our interactions happen through our devices.
I'd be curious t
In Larry Niven's novel the only difference to this is that Siri is called Millie.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oath_of_Fealty_(novel)
I'd buy that.
I hope that Apple uses some discretion in choosing those manufacturers. The hearing aid industry is rife with ripoffs. Outrageous prices with no justification. High pressure sales techniques used against vulnerable seniors. There's a lot of talk recently about pharmaceutical ripoffs but this one has been going on for so long that it's forgotten.
Find a respectable manufacturer, Apple, if there is one.
Quote from the summary: "For those who reach a point where hearing aids no longer help, this is the only solution"
Seriously, if it wasn't invasive surgery, I'd consider an implant.
My lovely wife's thinking process is somehow hardwired to her vocal chords. And my young daughter thinks talking is the most amazing discovery of mankind. Then there's my employer, who saves money by putting 30+ people in a giant open office.
I'd LOVE to be able to turn down the volume of the whole motherfucking world. No matter ho
Just use normal hearing aids. Take the batteries out.
To be fair, mine have automatic gain control, so they already snuff out excessive noise. I'd wear them far more often if they were more comfortable for that alone.