Apple Owns $52.6 Billion In US Treasury Securities, More Than Mexico, Turkey or Norway (cnbc.com) 12
randomErr shares a report from CNBC: If Apple were a foreign country, CEO Tim Cook might have considerable political clout in the United States. That's because the tech giant owns $52.6 billion in U.S. Treasury securities, which would rank it among the top 25 major foreign holders, according to estimates from the Treasury Department and Apple's SEC filings released Wednesday. Apple's stake in U.S. government securities as of June, up from $41.7 billion as of last September, puts it ahead of Israel, Mexico and the Netherlands, according to Treasury data released last month, which tracks up to May of this year. With $20.1 billion in short-term Treasury securities and $31.35 billion in long-term marketable Treasury securities, Apple still falls far below countries like China and Japan, which hold over a trillion dollars in U.S. government debt each -- which has caused considerable hand-wringing in Washington. Still, Apple is way above other big companies like Amazon, which owns less than $5 billion in U.S. government or agency securities combined, according to regulatory filings.
Why is this a problem? (Score:4, Insightful)
Treasury bonds are an investment instrument. Everybody with a balanced portfolio of investments will have some of them as well as some diversified stocks, in different proportions relative to your investment strategy. Apple just has a fuckton of money, and of course has it invested so it's not losing value while they're not using it, so a significant fraction of that fuckton of money is going to be in treasury bonds.
That doesn't make the government beholden to Apple or anything. It's not like Apple can say "give me back the money you owe me now, or else". If anything it makes Apple more dependent on the Federal government, and its future ability to pay back its debts.
Yup. Oh - how much does Apple pay in taxes again? Oh, yeah, that's right. The ship the money to Ireland to avoid US taxes.
So we get screwed twice. No money from taxes, then pay for them to invest here. A two-fer.
"Make money here - pay taxes here." Once corporations do that, then we can take a look at how much the taxes are.
Yeah, but an important part of an investment . . . is the liquidity. I own some US Treasury E-Series bonds, and cannot find a bank in Germany that is willing to cash them.
If I listen to the bank, they claim is the problem is with the US government, who want to place more spyware in their systems than EU privacy laws allow. A court order in Germany will give the authorities full access to any private medical or financial data about you. The US government spooks want to access data with no court order or
Are we proud? (Score:2)
China and Japan, which hold over a trillion dollars in U.S. government debt each -- which has caused considerable hand-wringing in Washington.
Can someone who is in the know tell me whether we as Americans should be proud of this and why?
Wise move by Tim Cook (Score:2)
in case something like this happens:
TRUMP: If you don't start making iPhones in USA to Make America Great Again, imma tell all the Breitbart readers to sell AAPL. Then your stock price will tank and you'll be sorry!
COOK: If you do that I'll dump all my US treasuries, interest rates will go up and tank the economy. Then you'll be a one term President!
I hope not all think "foreign debt" is normal (Score:2)
I for one like to work for money I can spend on goods and services, rather than paying interest.
One day (Score:2)
One day all governments will be Apple.