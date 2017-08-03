Apple's Adoption Of HEVC Will Drive A Massive Increase In Encoding Costs Requiring Cloud Hardware Acceleration (streamingmedia.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: For the last 10 years, H.264/AVC has been the dominant video codec used for streaming but with Apple adopting H.265/HEVC in iOS 11 and Google heavily supporting VP9 in Android, a change is on the horizon. Next year the Alliance for Open Media will release their AV1 codec which will again improve video compression efficiency even further. But the end result is that the codec market is about to get very fragmented, with content owners soon having to decide if they need to support three codecs (H.264, H.265, and VP9) instead of just H.264 and with AV1 expected to be released in 2019. As a result of what's take place in the codec market, and with better quality video being demanded by consumers, content owners, broadcasters and OTT providers are starting to see a massive increase in encoding costs. New codecs like H.265 and VP9 need 5x the servers costs because of their complexity. Currently, AV1 needs over 20x the server costs. The mix of SD, HD and UHD continues to move to better quality: e.g. HDR, 10-bit and higher frame rates. Server encoding cost to move from 1080p SDR to 4K HDR is 5x. 360 and Facebook's 6DoF video are also growing in consumption by consumers which again increases encoding costs by at least 4x. If you add up all these variables, it's not hard to do the math and see that for some, encoding costs could increase by 500x over the next few years as new codecs, higher quality video, 360 video and general demand increases.
Isn't that kind of the point? You optimize once and you save more on the other end since each playback device isn't wasting battery and bandwidth playing the less efficient version.
Not to mention VP9 and AV1 are royalty-free, so you can imagine hardware encoders being built into future devices and server GPU/CPUs for both of these.
Why mess with h.265 (Score:2)
The patent situation on h.265 is a total mess. Why even bother with it?
Actually, my question is: why does an OS have to make that choice for people? Is it not possible to provide more than one video codec on mobile devices? I could perhaps see the point of Google choosing NOT to support a format in which you need pay royalties, but why would Apple NOT choose to support a free format in addition?
Actually, my question is: why does an OS have to make that choice for people? Is it not possible to provide more than one video codec on mobile devices? I could perhaps see the point of Google choosing NOT to support a format in which you need pay royalties, but why would Apple NOT choose to support a free format in addition?
People have bad experience on the iPhone because of poor battery life because of a poorly supported codec so people buy less iPhones. So Apple says only these codecs, providers comply because they have to, users get a good experience, everybody happy? Not sure if it passes a reality check, but I'm pretty sure that's the line of reasoning.
The patent situation on h.265 is a total mess. Why even bother with it?
I encode video with h.265 every day. What's the problem?
What a mess now there is a third licensing pool for h.265...
http://blog.streamingmedia.com... [streamingmedia.com]
custom codec chips (Score:2)
purpose built chips will make your "times X" arguments irrelevant, and they'll support any needed coding system
The price difference isn't ridiculous because it's still a relatively small number. You're right - it'll be on anything and everything. H.264 used to be crazy impossible to decode way back when. I remember Microsoft distributing some form of MPEG-4 (may have been AVC1) video clip with surfing in 1080p. It played so choppy I couldn't even really view it except as practically a slideshow. I wish I could remember more, but I remember how I felt when my computer couldn't play it.
You can still buy brand new phones that don't have hardware acceleration for H.265. That's a 4 year old codec.
VP9 is even less well supported in hardware. It's 5 years old.
So, how long until a large chunk people have devices with hardware acceleration for a codec that isn't even public yet?
Apple (Score:2)
Apple means paying customers, so they have a huge weight on CODEC decision for the market.
But there is one company much bigger than Apple when talking about video and that is of course Netflix. Whatever Netflix decides, companies will have to follow.
I want better video quality, but in the sense that I'd like to see higher 720P quality at lower bitrates.
nope, FPGAs (Score:2)
I think it's far more likely that this would drive Google to add an FPGA on a card to some of their boxes if they don't already have one on the motherboard. That would allow them to adapt to any new codec out there. Crisis averted!
Gonna need a source check on that. (Score:2)
H.265 encode and decode is baked into all hardware produced by the big three video card manufacturers.
Unlikely to be an issue (Score:1)
Eventually I think AV1
DEMAND better quality! (Score:2)
Yeah, remember that meeting we all had last Spring? We all got together with our pitchforks and torches, rammed down the door to the codec people's house, and said, "Enough with H.264, already! Give us something better, dammit." That was a helluva time.