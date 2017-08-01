Microsoft Targets Google and Apple in Schools With 'Surface Plus' Hardware Subscription Program (geekwire.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft is launching a new subscription program for buying Surface computers and tablets in much the same way that many people now purchase smartphones, with no-interest financing for two years and the ability to upgrade to a new device before the term is up. Announced this morning at the launch of back-to-school season, the initiative is part of a broader push by Microsoft to gain new momentum in U.S. schools, where Google Chromebooks have taken the lead vs. Microsoft and Apple. Microsoft's new subscription program, called Surface Plus, will be available starting later today through the Microsoft Store in person and online. Microsoft's Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, Surface Book and Surface Studio are all options under the program. The program lets participants upgrade to a new machine after 18 months when they return their existing hardware in good condition. In addition to Surface Plus for students and consumers, Microsoft is offering a variation called Surface Plus for Business with the option to buy multiple machines under a single agreement, and the ability to finance a 55-inch Surface Hub as part of the agreement. The business version of the program also includes upgrade rights, with the timing of the upgrade depending on the length of the agreement. The fine print: an interest rate of 19.99% kicks in after 24 months.
Do we need computers in schools. (Score:2)
I know it is nice to show a bunch of students with laptops, it makes it look all hi-tech and stuff. However the educational benefits of having a computer for many classes is mostly minor.
The only benefit I can see is if they use All digital contents and replace text books. So students are not caring around 20 lbs of books, and the cost per media is closer to $50 per student vs $150 per student.
INB4: U DNT OWN IT LOL! (Score:2)
This is not for personal use,
Huh? They would happily sell one to me, so how is that not "personal use"?
This is not meant for the Grognard. This is not meant for the Hardware Hoarder.
Why not? Your subject says "U DNT OWN IT", but yes, you do. Yeah, there's a payment plan so you pay it off over 24 months, but that's not much different than paying with a credit card. The credit card company WILL charge interest, and they won't repossess the computer if you don't pay them, they'll just add on fees and hike your interest rate.
pre-installed with Windows 10 S and not education? (Score:2)
So can you upgrade to full windows 10 or does that void the deal?
windows 10 education can run non store apps and can be more locked down (GPO's, disable tracking, AD, wsus, 3rd party antivirus and patching systems)
So can you upgrade to full windows 10 or does that void the deal?
From the "fine print", item 1: "Easily and affordably switch to Windows 10 Pro at any time." Yes, you can pay to upgrade.
Hmmm. (Score:3)
I went to look at the details. Not much out of line to see here. Selling computers with a payment plan. Zero percent interest is good, I don't see the problem there.
Here's where there is a problem. You go to the MS sales site where you get to select what you want. There's a "subtotal" shown on the page where you select options. "$799". As you select CPU, memory, etc, that subtotal does not change. Cool -- I7 for the same price as an M3, 16Gb same as 8Gb, etc. Then you get to the next page. Wham. Subtotal: $2699. Dell somehow manages the magic of keeping the price updated as you configure their systems, but MS cannot figure that out? How dishonest can you get? Ok, it's MS, this isn't unexpected, and it could get worse.
The fine print: an interest rate of 19.99% kicks in after 24 months.
This isn't a problem. They tell you in advance, and the payment plan runs for only 24 months. You'll have paid this off by the time any interest would start, unless you don't make your payments. Well, the $33/month listed for the $799 system results in only $792 after 24 months, so you add $7 to the last payment and there is no interest.
You'll have paid this off by the time any interest would start,
Or miss just one payment and 19.99% kicks in retroactively. Not a problem, as all interest will be forgiven if you trade it in for the new Windows 11 "We've got you now, sucka!" edition (the only thing that qualifies for the forgiveness program).
Or miss just one payment and 19.99% kicks in retroactively.
Actually, if you read the terms and conditions [klarna.com], you will see, under "Purchase-Specific Promotions -- Planned Payments Purchases" the following clause:
Debt bondage (Score:2)
From TFA:
The fine print: an interest rate of 19.99% kicks in after 24 months.
Poor student right in the middle of an education is looking at major financing charges starting to pile up. Or, you could trade up and your debt will be forgiven (or postponed?).
Once you are here, you can never leave. Mua-ha-ha-ha-ha! [youtube.com]