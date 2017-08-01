Is the iPhone 'Years' Ahead of Android In Photography? (9to5mac.com) 57
Former Google senior vice president of Social, Vic Gundotra, said that Android phones are years behind the iPhone when it comes to photography. In a Facebook post, Gundotra said: "The end of the DSLR for most people has already arrived. I left my professional camera at home and took these shots at dinner with my iPhone 7 using computational photography (portrait mode as Apple calls it). Hard not to call these results (in a restaurant, taken on a mobile phone with no flash) stunning. Great job Apple." 9to5Mac reports: In response to a comment suggesting that the Samsung S8 camera was even better, Business Insider spotted that Gundotra disagreed. He said that not only was Apple way ahead of Samsung, but Android was to blame. From Gundotra's Facebook post: "I would never use an Android phone for photos! Here is the problem: It's Android. Android is an open source (mostly) operating system that has to be neutral to all parties. This sounds good until you get into the details. Ever wonder why a Samsung phone has a confused and bewildering array of photo options? Should I use the Samsung Camera? Or the Android Camera? Samsung gallery or Google Photos? It's because when Samsung innovates with the underlying hardware (like a better camera) they have to convince Google to allow that innovation to be surfaced to other applications via the appropriate API. That can take YEARS. Also the greatest innovation isn't even happening at the hardware level -- it's happening at the computational photography level. (Google was crushing this 5 years ago -- they had had 'auto awesome' that used AI techniques to automatically remove wrinkles, whiten teeth, add vignetting, etc... but recently Google has fallen back). Apple doesn't have all these constraints. They innovate in the underlying hardware, and just simply update the software with their latest innovations (like portrait mode) and ship it. Bottom line: If you truly care about great photography, you own an iPhone. If you don't mind being a few years behind, buy an Android."
Like most generalizations it applies "in general" to lowest common denominator users. So yes maybe a walled garden appliance works very competently. If that is what you need, then it is indeed the best. If you want a choice of applications to use with your camera then it definitely is not the best. The guy is just spouting marketing speak, or half truths as most critical thinkers will concur.
If you use a DSLR to make family photos in restaurants, then yes, your phone has replaced your DSLR.
The end of the DSLR for most people has already arrived. I left my professional camera at home and took these shots at dinner with my iPhone 7
Translation: Hipsters who used to use a $1,000 DSLR as a $70 point-and-shoot are now using a $1,000 iPhone as a $70 point-and-shoot. The DSLR isn't going away any time soon for anyone who cares about proper photography.
Sounds like the guy responsible for the huge success of Google+ isn't happy about the small size of his golden parachute.
If your iphone camera is so great let's see it zoom without losing resolution
Not sure about the iPhones, but my partner had a Nokia 1020, which had a 40 megapixel sensor. You do lose resolution when you zoom (although it also had an optical zoom), but the resolution was sufficiently high that you typically didn't care. She's just replaced it with a newer Android phone because Windows Phone 8 is no longer getting security updates and a lot of TLS sites require newer cypher suites than it supports and the new camera is a lot worse.
The problem is with low light situations. Sensor area matters.
Or even worse taking a picture in low light situations in places where you can't use a flash.
If you truly care about great photography, you own a proper CAMERA.
FTFY...Born-again iFan
Betteridge's Law of Headlines clearly states that the answer is 'no' to any headline containing a question. Betteridge's Law proves that the iPhone is not years ahead of Android in photography. Period. End of discussion.
Apple is ahead, yes. How much does it matter? (Score:2)
Apple is ahead. For instance, the current MacBook is a marvel of technology and the exact notebook I would want. I *will* take others a few years to catch up. However, I don't want to spend 1400 Euros on a device like that, so my 2011 MB Air will have to do for another few years - which I know it will relyably do.
Same goes for iPhones. Yeah, some things are ahead, but then again, my Moto G5 Plus has a pretty good camera and pretty good software for handling the images. I couldn't really say the the iPhone o
digital cameras dont have shutters
DSLR's kinda do in that they lift the reflector to let the light hit the sensor. But no, it's not really a shutter.
Looks like Gartner has a new client now. (Score:4, Interesting)
Competition? bah! Humbug!. Choices? No one needs them.
Here this guy is trying to convince us that people who care about photography who mess with SLR cameras, aperture, speed and all those things are easily daunted by a few choices in the Apps.
The very same Microsoft which was so dismissive of choices became an ardent supporter of competition and consumer choice when it came to standards. With straight face it argued its deliberately misnamed OOXML "standard" is a good because you need competition between "standards"!
This guy is a photographer. He has just discovered what innovation can be packed on the processing side. Probably he was messing with RAW format picture because he would never "trust" the default jpg converter packed in Nikon and Canon. Now suddenly he is all ga-ga about software doing one button click post processing.
It is very much possible he is a good photographer. He should stick to his area of expertise and stop assuming being good, or even a great photographer, makes him an expert on computers, software and open source.
This guy, btw, is the guy behind Google+.
The very same Microsoft which was so dismissive of choices became an ardent supporter of competition and consumer choice when it came to standards. With straight face it argued its deliberately misnamed OOXML "standard" is a good because you need competition between "standards"!
According to Wikipedia:
"Gundotra joined Microsoft in 1991 and eventually became General Manager of Platform Evangelism. His duties included promoting Microsoft's APIs and platforms to independent developers and helping to develop a strategy for Windows Live online services to compete with Google's web-based software applications.
Gundotra joined Google in June 2007, after taking a one-year delay due to a Microsoft employee non-compete agreement.
So given the dev cycle for Office 2007 and OOXML, it very much could have been THE SAME GUY pushing OOXML.
Which just makes your post awesome!
iPhone module is made by Sony... (Score:5, Informative)
I'm not convinced by his reasoning (Score:2)
I mean he should know better than me but... Samsung are in control of the hardware and software, there no reason why they can't write drivers all the way down to the camera itself and then expose that to their app only. Infact that's how things like the fingerprint sensor worked pre-official Android support - they had Samsung-specific API. That API happened to be open for all to use but it doesn't have to be, if they were to write their own private API that would be fine. I believe to be certified they woul
As far as cellphone photography (???), Google's own Pixel/Pixel XL has very likely the best camera out there.
Blaming the wrong one. (Score:2)
"Here is the problem: It's Android."
Perhaps I'm wrong, but unless a multi-billion dollar global megacorp like Samsung is legally beholden to Google's Android OS, the one to blame here is Samsung.
Don't like being held back? Then develop your own damn mobile OS and innovate. Your competition sure as hell did.
Now that's just weird - "fcamera" (Score:2)
I really don't know how this article made it past the editor since it shows nothing other than ignorance of what's available on other platforms, or even cross-platform including apple.
Apples and Oranges (Score:3, Insightful)
Iphone is Hardware, Android is Software. How could a serious comparison be made?
Yes, I am aware that the writer probably meant "Iphone is years ahead of smartphones running android" but that just shows the faults in his argument.
Imagine I make a movie-grade camera which runs android (not too far off, considering the wealth of functions those cameras tend to have): Boom, now "Android" is at least 30 years ahead of any Iphone.
How apple users are bewildered by to many options when taking photos.
It's not a minor accomplishment... (Score:5, Insightful)
You guys aren't giving Apple enough credit. And before you accuse me of shilling, let me say I don't own any Apple products -- not one. I have a Google Pixel and love it. It does have a great camera. But I'm also a photographer, and what Apple has done is significant.
They brought "depth of field" to small-sensor photography, and that is no easy task. "Depth of field" is what gives you that effect of a foreground in focus and a blurry background (or vice versa, like in some movie transitions). Normally, to get that shallow a depth of field, you'll need a combination of 1) a big sensor and 2) a big lens and 3) ample ambient lighting so you can shoot with the big lens's aperture wide-open. Apple managed to make it work without any of those three things.
They did this by combining photos shot simultaneously with the iPhone's two cameras, each with a different field of view, into a sort of depth map, and then applying a blur filter over the parts of the photo it identifies as the background. That is a combination of great engineering and computational magic, and shouldn't just be dismissed out of hand. It is the only feature I envy of iPhones, and if I weren't tied to the Google ecosystem so much, I would consider switching just for this alone.
Yes, it's true that you can get better photos with a DSLR. To photographers, not all background blur is created equal. There is a name for this, "bokeh", which is the aesthetic quality of the background blur. Really amazing lenses like Canon's 50mm f/1.4 and f/1.2 are prized for their bokeh, despite not being able to zoom at all. But to get that kind of quality, you need to spend hundreds (if not thousands) on gear, take it with you in a 3-lb package, and know how to focus, meter, half-hold the shutter and shoot -- which takes at least a few hours of training for most people.
Apple shrank all that down to a button in a phone. It's not perfect, the bokeh is kinda meh, but sometimes good enough is good enough. No other phone to my knowledge has tried to do this. It might be similar to the technology Lytro light field cameras use (but I'm not sure). All in all, this is *actually innovation* and not just a minor spec upgrade, the kind of thing we should be lauding in the often-stagnant cell phone industry. At the end of the day, this is a pretty fucking huge leap forward for cell phone photography, and they deserve credit for that... even if I hate to admit it.
Re: (Score:2)
You guys aren't giving Apple enough credit. And before you accuse me of shilling, let me say I don't own any Apple products -- not one. I have a Google Pixel and love it. It does have a great camera. But I'm also a photographer, and what Apple has done is significant.
They brought "depth of field" to small-sensor photography, and that is no easy task. "Depth of field" is what gives you that effect of a foreground in focus and a blurry background (or vice versa, like in some movie transitions). Normally, to get that shallow a depth of field, you'll need a combination of 1) a big sensor and 2) a big lens and 3) ample ambient lighting so you can shoot with the big lens's aperture wide-open. Apple managed to make it work without any of those three things.
That's all so well and so good, especially if you're just snapping your kids right in front of you, it gives nice results, no arguments. You say you are a photographer though, would you consider replacing your camera with an iphone for any kind of significant work? Thought not.
Re: (Score:3)
So what? The point in GP's post is that this technique has been made point-and-click, and therefore now available to people without the knowledge or equipment to do it the professional way.
Plenty of iPhone camera apps (Score:2)
That makes no sense whatsoever. I have an iPhone and I have 8 or 10 camera apps. Each one has strengths and weaknesses, including the standard Apple Camera app. In fact over the last 3 releases Apple has been opening up more of the camera APIs and functions to app developers, resulting in more camera apps rather than fewer.
Pixel (Score:3)
Wasn't Google years ahead in photography with its Pixel? (Except for some other, specific problems like the price point)
And then.. Vic falls into his own trap: When he says the iPhone is ahead, is he talking about hard- or software? While ignoring the difference on that side of the iOS/Android fence, he not only differentiates that for Android, he also gives that as the reason!
But when there are Android phones with crappy cameras and phones with top end hard- and software (like his Samsung example or my Pixel example), how does the phone operating system decide if a phone is ahead or behind iPhone?
It makes sense to have the iPhone as a benchmark as there aren't many hardware models.