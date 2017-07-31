Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Apple is About To Do Something Their Programmers Definitely Don't Want

Last week, The Wall Street Journal had a big feature on Apple Campus, the big new beautiful office the company has spent north of $5 billion on. The profile, in which the reporter interviewed Apple's design chief Jony Ive, also mentioned about an open space where all the programmers would sit and work. Ever since the profile came out, several people have expressed their concerns about the work environment for the developers. American entrepreneur and technologist Anil Dash writes: [...] There have been countless academic studies confirming the same result: Workers in open plan offices are frustrated, distracted and generally unhappy. That's not to say there's no place for open plan in an offices -- there can be great opportunities to collaborate and connect. For teams like marketing or communications or sales, sharing a space might make a lot of sense. But for tasks that require being in a state of flow? The science is settled. The answer is clear. The door is closed on the subject. Or, well, it would be. If workers had a door to close. Now, when it comes to jobs or roles that need to be in a state of flow, programming may be the single best example of a task that benefits from not being interrupted. And Apple has some of the best coders in the world, so it's just common sense that they should be given a great environment. That's why it was particularly jarring to see this side note in the WSJ's glowing article about Apple's new headquarters: "Coders and programmers are concerned their work surroundings will be too noisy and distracting." Usually, companies justify putting programmers into an open office plan for budget reasons. It does cost more to make enough room for every coder to have an office with a door that closes. But given that Apple's already invested $5 billion into this new campus, complete with iPhone-influenced custom-built toilets for the space, it's hard to believe this decision was about penny-pinching. The other possible argument for skipping private offices would be if a company didn't know that's what its workers would prefer.

Apple is About To Do Something Their Programmers Definitely Don't Want

  • Greatly Insane (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Thud457 ( 234763 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @02:07PM (#54914619) Homepage Journal
    *pple has long been taken over by managers, marketers and fashion designers. The actual engineers are an afterthought.
    • Sad but true. You can see it in the XCode UI changes. A decade ago, it was ugly and sometimes you had to go to the command-line, but it had all the necessary features and once you figured them out it was easy to use.
      Now XCode is pretty but it looks like it was designed by a product manager, the UI changes fairly often and the actual meaning of buttons is utterly opaque.

    • reminds me a lot of Detroit in the 50s and 60s. The cars looked nice, but most are absolute crap under the hood.

  • It's been a long time since Apple was (primarily) about technology. Apple is about fashion. Form over function. Appearance. Show. Illusion.

    Apple has great technology. But unlike in the 80's and 90's, technology comes second (or lower) at the Apple of today. I remember when Apple was a great company. When BYTE magazine [archive.org] wrote that the history of the microcomputer industry was an effort to keep up with Apple, it was true, back when Apple was a truly great company.

    Open plan space for developers to

      They invented the smartphone and tablet as we know them today (as opposed the the bullshit we endured in their previous forms). I think Apple will be just fine.

  • 3rd choice (Score:3)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @02:15PM (#54914701)

    But given that Apple's already invested $5 billion into this new campus, complete with iPhone-influenced custom-built toilets for the space, it's hard to believe this decision was about penny-pinching. The other possible argument for skipping private offices would be if a company didn't know that's what its workers would prefer.

    Or the 3rd choice: They don't really care what their employees prefer.

  • Brain Dead (Score:5, Insightful)

    by byteherder ( 722785 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @02:16PM (#54914709)
    I don't know why companies like Apple hamstring their developers with these open office design abominations. Study after study shows that developers are most productive when they have an office with a door they can close. The pointy headed bosses argument that they can wear headphones or take their laptop and move to a conference room doesn't work in reality.

    For the salary they pay software engineers, it would seem that companies would not still be practicing outdated, brain-dead policies that are costing their company millions. Or in Apple's case billions.

    just my 2 cent worth.

    • It's a simple matter of the real estate cost of square footage, and in the case of office space, the cost of the building. The 'everyone sits around a table' and even 'you don't need enough seats for everyone, and just assume x% of work from home' is all about that. Of course the problem is people *believing* the warm sounding rationalizing and starting to adopt it for things like this, where *clearly* cost efficiency was not at the top of the list.

      • It seemed like a good idea at the beginning. More worker crammed in less square footage. Save on office space rent. That's ok when you are paying all your worked minimum wage and productivity is not significantly impacted.

        The reality is that you lose 30% productivity from a large group of highly paid employees. All so you save a couple of bucks on your monthly rent.

        • I am currently in an office that *just* went open plan...
          Support folks like it because they can communicate easily. Devs... not so much, and now there are additional issues.
          Case in point, I put on my headphones so I can exclude other sounds, unfortunately my office mates can hear my music and it annoys them, so I can't actually listen to my music while I code. Instant 30-70% hit on productivity, since now I hear their conversations and my brain is dragged away from its focus.

  • Who would have thought. The next thing that happens is that the best ones leave for greener pastures where they _can_ close the door.

  • And raise you a privacy screen filter and noise canceling headphones.

    No way i'm letting all of these noisy do nothings around me see my occasional facebook posting while my code is compiling!

    • It sounds like a perfect place for Apple to purchase my new product, the iCone-of-Silence.

    • Headphones don't work.
      Even good ones let enough sound in that you can hear conversations, if you turn up the volume enough sound leaks out that your co-workers will complain about your music selections.

      • For a while I tried earplugs + shooters ear muffs. It didn't work: at some point you block off your ears enough and bone convection brings the sound to your ears through your skull. Also when you open your mouth things get louder.

  • Google does it, therefore we must (Score:3)

    by ErichTheRed ( 39327 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @02:22PM (#54914757)

    I'll refrain from the obvious jokes about the workers' pods only having rounded corners...

    I really think the companies that get this trend right and actually want to keep employees happy will eventually settle on a mix of public and private spaces. Those of us who are older and like our private spaces have to remember that this is the age where "social media manager" is a real, full-time, highly compensated position. There are some people who thrive on collaborative spaces, constant noise and distraction, and love to work at cafeteria tables with zero personal space. There are also some (me included) who can't get any serious work done unless I'm in a private location with the door shut and "do not disturb" turned on in my various messaging accounts.

    Unfortunately, the more extroverted among us tend to have the ear of HR more than heads-down workers like me. In addition, most corporate HR departments just copy what Google is doing verbatim regardless of fit. Google's where all the kids work, and companies love to have as many young exploitable employees as possible, so it makes sense...sort of. Unitl it meets an organization with a high average age of employee, that lives and dies by conference calls and work that requires concentration.

      Of course, it's not a simple matter of age.

      In our company, we have one building that is 'a workspace designed from the ground up for the millenial generation'. One of the new college grads in our group in one of the old fuddy-duddy buildings (at least per the real estate people) is glad they don't have to work in that. In fact when we do talk to them, they hate it.

      Most folks like having a space to call their own. They may have different levels of privacy desired, but a random seat at a random table makes

      • 'a workspace designed from the ground up for the millenial generation'

        Agreed it's not all about age, but I generally haven't seen older people outside of sales and marketing who love working in one of these Millenial workspaces. I have seen that younger workers are coming into the workforce being used to more distractions, so while they may not be getting a lot of work done, they prefer the "collaborative preschool" environment with the bright colors and the beanbag chairs. It's different from a more tradit

    • There are some people who thrive on collaborative spaces, constant noise and distraction, and love to work at cafeteria tables with zero personal space.

      I've yet to meet any of those people.

      To clarify: I've met people who love that sort of work style, and *claim* to be productive... but they don't seem to actually be getting much real work done. They're good at deflecting, and subtly throwing others under the bus, when asked why A and B and C aren't done or are done badly.

  • Is this reductio ad absurdum? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rbrander ( 73222 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @02:23PM (#54914769) Homepage

    Let's consider the opposite strategy, then, if programmer is the 'single best example' of needing flow.

    Should Apple sacrifice, I dunno, half the open area to work-pods you slide into like a fighter pilot? Basically a ring of three 4K monitors wrapped around you, the backs of the monitors 6" from the walls? I'm thinking four feet by six or seven. No windows, obviously. Sound insulation.

    Is there no minimum to the amount of "distraction", that is, anything but what's on your monitors - that should be removed for optimum results?

    If so, you've got the only argument they'll listen to - that you will take up even less of that precious office space. Open plans were never about anything but reducing that square-feet per person number.

    That, and one other thing: 10x10 private offices were often places where people had some privacy in which to goof off. Watch YouTube in an open plan, and people notice. This is just not a real issue in a well-run place where the supervisor knows what the hell all her subordinates are doing and has done the work herself so that she has an idea how far along everybody should move every day. But when the super is too dumb to measure outputs, they will measure inputs.

    • Today all you need is a network connection to know what your employees are or aren't doing. You don't need to look at the screen.

      For the life of me I don't understand why most engineering spaces don't have private offices surrounding an open area for collaboration or whatever. If you need to save money on your workers square footage requirements you are doing something wrong and you certainly aren't Apple who could afford a McMansion for every coder and engineer on the payroll.

    • 10x10 private offices were often places where people had some privacy in which to take micro breaks while their brain churned on an issue in the background.

      There FTFY

  • When one of our corporate offices moved to a new location and got a ground-up remodeling as part of the deal, there were great opportunities to make a more functional space for everyone. Instead, the top level management for that location took charge of everything, designing a floor-plan the way THEY envisioned it. The "rank and file" employees barely got a chance to see it before it was approved and work begun on it.

    The group of us in I.T. got a sneak peak at it, just before work started on it, and we coll

  • While some studies say that open office workers are less happy, there's nothing to say that all Apple programmers will work in open offices. Indeed some of their teams might have closed off sections like those working on the top secret projects that Apple doesn't want anyone to know about.

    My last company moved to open office floor plan. No cubicles but devider less desks where everyone could see each other. Plus you were 2 feet way from your neighbor. It was absolutely the most distracting work environment I have ever worked at. Needless to say all the top talent resigned and left the company and they were forced to sell. Just trying to save a few bucks on rent caused the company to financially collapse.

  • The penny pinching most likely doesn't happen on Apple's side but on the architect/project manager side that promoted it in the first place. The brass doesn't care about details like that, the middle managers see the project and will put "saved $50M" on their resume and by the time anyone picks up on it, the project is already halfway done and changing it would cost more than double.

    You can't imagine how penny-pinching general contractors and architects are, not because the clients wants it, but because mar

  • Offices are unrealistically expensive, open spaces are distracting, and cubicles are depressing. I don't even know what I want anymore.

  • The very idea that a company spends $5 BILLION on its headquarters should speak volumes about conspicuous consumption, ostentation, and Apple. (And the fact that we're celebrating it not finding it abhorrent should be a comment on our society, generally.)

    In 2017 dollars, the Pentagon (for years the worlds largest office building, not sure if it is today; more than 2x the size of Apple's building in square feet houses 26000 workers vs Apples 12000 - so it's not like Apple's staff are getting huge offices) w

