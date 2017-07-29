Apple Pulls Anti-Censorship Apps from China's App Store (fortune.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune:Services helping Chinese users circumvent the "Great Firewall of China" have been pulled from Apple's Chinese App Store en masse. On Saturday morning, at least some software makers affected by the sweep received notification from Apple that their tools were removed for violating Chinese law. Internet censorship in China restricts communications about topics including democracy, Tibetan freedom, and the 1989 Tienanmen Square protests. The culling primarily seems to have affected virtual private networks, or VPNs, which mask users' Internet activity and data from outside monitoring. According to a report by the New York Times, many of the most popular such apps are now missing from the Chinese App Store.
Take a look at how much of that useless crap you own is made in China. A good portion of the U.S. economy -- your paycheck included -- goes to that repressive regime.
I try hard not to buy stuff that's mad in China. If I can find a brand that's made in another country (preferably the US), I'll get that brand, even if I have to pay more for it.
Material support for a hostile foreign government (Score:2)
Not to put too fine a point on it, but doesn't the U.S. have laws that make it illegal to comply with demands like that? If not, why not?
We aren't at war with China, obviously. So how, exactly, would imposing the wartime rules you're thinking about work?
When you're in a country - your own, or someone else's - you are expected to obey their laws. If you choose to disobey them for any reason, you should do so knowing that the country will probably punish you if they catch you.
Seriously - how would it go over if the US arbitrarily said "other countries' laws do not apply to our citizens"?
doesn't the U.S. have laws that make it illegal to comply with demands like that? If not, why not?
Because it would be bad for big business.
doesn't the U.S. have laws that make it illegal to comply with demands like that?
No. We do not, and should not.
If not, why not?
It is none of our business and would be ineffective and unenforceable. America is not going to "fix" China. That is up to the Chinese people.
One of the reasons that Liu Xiaobo was so ineffective is that he was viewed by many Chinese as a Western sycophant. Reform in China may work better if outsiders keep their noses out of it.
The original "great firewall" was built by Cisco for the Chinese government who then rewarded Cisco by setting up Huawei to compete directly against them.
It's all down to money, if you want to sell in that country you have to abide by their laws.
The Five Eyes [wikipedia.org] are putting visible pressure on their governments to crack open encryption and provide back doors.
That'll be the real test for Apple, will they stand up to FVEY & it's governments or will they buckle?
It's all down to money, if you want to sell in that country you have to abide by their laws.
And that's the way it is in most countries.
But more to the point, when the general consensus even here at Slashdot is that the primary duty of any shareholder owned company is to maximize profits, should this be any surprise?
As long as corporate law does not define some non-abstract requirement to be beneficial to society - and what does that mean, anyway? To me one thing, to the Chinese, another - than what is done with one's products is of no consequence.
Zyklon B, anyone?
But more to the point, when the general consensus even here at Slashdot is that the primary duty of any shareholder owned company is to maximize profits, should this be any surprise?
That is a lie.
Perhaps, but it's often pontificated here in exactly that way.
I'm glad Tim Cook is trying to protect the environment, and that he's trying to avoid using conflict minerals [cnn.com]. But I wish he'd stop making things in China, as long as China's government was so repressive. I also wish he wouldn't invest [qz.com] in Chinese companies, or build a "new research and development center" [reuters.com] there.
Suppose Xi Jinping repressed only people of a certain race, or only gay people. That would be outrageous discrimination. But since Xi severely limits the freedom of all of his citizens, that's not "d
....letting that huge market get in the way of their alleged principles.