Apple Paid Nokia $2 Billion To Escape Fight Over Old Patents (theverge.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple's latest patent spat with Nokia resulted in a $2 billion up-front payment from the iPhone maker, a colossal sum that seems to indicate Apple was eager to avoid a protracted and ugly dispute that could rival the one it had with Samsung. The new details of the settlement, which was first announced back in May without the disclosure of a financial amount or the new licensing terms, were spotted in Nokia's second quarter earnings release. "We got a substantial upfront cash payment of $2 billion from Apple, strengthening further our cash position. As said earlier, our plans is to provide more details on the intended use of cash in conjunction with our Q3 earnings," reads the official transcript of Nokia's quarterly earnings call with investors yesterday. Neither Nokia nor Apple have disclosed the terms of the new licensing deal, including whether it involves recurring payments or how many years it will be in place.
Pocket change.
It's a *fact* that Apple's sitting on a huge pile of money. Acknowledging this *fact* does not entail a value judgement, any more than acknowledging the *fact* that Hitler very nearly conquered Europe does not imply admiration for him in any size, shape, or form.
Thanks for this opportunity to Godwin the thread.
With $2,000,000,000, they should be able to pay someone who can write in English.