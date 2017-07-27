Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Apple's Refusal To Support Progressive Web Apps is a Detriment To Future of the Web' (medium.com) 41

From a blog post: Progressive Web Applications (PWAs) are one of the most exciting and innovative things happening in web development right now. PWAs enable you to use JavaScript to create a "Service Worker", which gives you all sorts of great features that you'd normally associate with native apps, like push notifications, offline support, and app loading screens -- but on the web! Awesome. Except for is one major problem -- While Google has embraced the technology and added support for it in Chrome for Android, Apple has abstained from adding support to mobile Safari. All they've done is say that it is "Under Consideration." Seemingly no discussion about it whatsoever.

