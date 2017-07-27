'Apple's Refusal To Support Progressive Web Apps is a Detriment To Future of the Web' (medium.com) 41
From a blog post: Progressive Web Applications (PWAs) are one of the most exciting and innovative things happening in web development right now. PWAs enable you to use JavaScript to create a "Service Worker", which gives you all sorts of great features that you'd normally associate with native apps, like push notifications, offline support, and app loading screens -- but on the web! Awesome. Except for is one major problem -- While Google has embraced the technology and added support for it in Chrome for Android, Apple has abstained from adding support to mobile Safari. All they've done is say that it is "Under Consideration." Seemingly no discussion about it whatsoever.
Re: (Score:1)
I believe that Chrome on iOS is still using the same underlying technologies of Safari, not 100% certain that it is a completely separate code base there. More like a skinning.
Re: DO NOT WANT!!!! (Score:1)
Nobody. Nobody wants anything "push". Everybody hates loading screens. If sw even have a splash screen, it is TOO SLOW.
Ad people may want push, that drives this. Too bad for them, I turn js off.
Loading screens. (Score:3)
It's 2017 and programs still have a "loading screen".
Idiots, all of you.
Re: (Score:2)
the truly l337 and browser-tech agnostic way of having app loading screens is to implement them as animated GIFS.
Re: (Score:2)
I do not want web apps to be "first class" citizens. We got rid of Flash precisely because of the security issues giving unknown apps system-level access entailed...
Progressive Web Applications? (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
What about alt-web applications?
Re: (Score:2)
What about alt-web applications?
Too fake for my tastes.
Not a detriment (Score:2)
which gives you all sorts of great features that you'd normally associate with native apps, like push notifications
There you have it. Push notifications are not great features. They are evil, distracting, manipulating, crud that leads to more and more advertising.
Let's hope Apple at least has the sense to contain this disaster.
--
Happy happy oh my friend
make it shorter (Score:1)
Apple is in the right (Score:2, Insightful)
Google's test bed for developers might be ok to put this to play around with. But the real world USES are very little if any. These things are beyond fucking annoying. I've blocked every single request for a page or site to send me updates. It's not needed or wanted.
I view this functionality as a gaping security hole and a resource hog. It's not needed. Who the fuck wants this other than the site owner to push more ads?
Re: (Score:2)
... I've blocked every single request for a page or site to send me updates. It's not needed or wanted....
It is wanted by someone --- the advertisers whose ads will ride piggy-back on every push notification you see.
Who cares (Score:1)
*shrug* (Score:2)
If it's important to you
.. buy an Android device?
And who wants this? (Score:1)
Why the fuck would I want a website to have push notifications? Or worker threads on my machine? Or use this shit to have even more ads? Or let it access more of my information?
Sorry, but the web is insecure in large part because every asshole web developer thinks the default should be for us to enable everything so their crappy site can work -- which makes us vulnerable to malicious ads, viruses, and all sorts of shit.
I will never trust a fucking web application the way I would a native application, be
Who would not want this? (Score:2)
Is this a way to bring back the features of IE6 and ActiveX controls, only now they can install themselves more easily?
Who would not want this?
PWM (Score:2)
Progressive Web Malware
detriment to what? (Score:2)
Translation: Their way of making money is a detriment to the way you make your living, or wish you could make a living? There are many ways to do each of the things you list without doing PWAs; no one has to share your infatuation with PWA
And lose 30%? (Score:3)
Nice (Score:2)
A slashvertisement for push-marketing software that's also a marketing attack piece aimed at an industry holdout.
Who voted for this dreck while in the firehose, or did it simply get "inserted"?
Strat
Discussions are taking place (Score:3)
Apple is having discussions. You're not invited.
Progressive Web Applications aren't that Great (Score:2)
If you boil a PWS down it's just a website/webpage that has a manifest and icon in its root folder. Just about everything else is preexisting technology. The only real advantage is that you wrap a browser window around the site and make it work more like a desktop app... like what Chrome Apps use to be. Ever wonder why Google / Alphabet abandoned that technology?