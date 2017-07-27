Apple Discontinues iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle (macrumors.com) 8
From a report: Apple today removed the iPod nano and iPod shuffle from its website and online store around the world, suggesting the iconic portable media players may be discontinued. Apple continues to sell the iPod touch. Beyond new colors and storage capacities, Apple had last updated the iPod nano in October 2012 and the iPod shuffle in September 2010. Apple last updated the iPod touch in July 2015 with an 8-megapixel rear camera. Apple introduced the iPod shuffle in January 2005, followed by the iPod nano in September 2005. In total, there were seven generations of the iPod nano, and four generations of the iPod shuffle. The company has confirmed that it has discontinued the devices.
More people would buy them (Score:2)
More people would buy them if they removed the headphone jack. Maybe apple should try that.
Apple Watch (Score:2)
That's probably the current way to listen to music with Bluetooth headphones and get lots of other functionality. If that's too expensive, there are also Android Wear/Samsung devices with similar functions. Technology moves on and MP3 players without WiFi are pretty clunky in 2017.
Re: (Score:2)
I love my Nano (Score:2)
I have an old Nano and I still use it and I just love it. It's light, I can operate it without looking at it, have a great fabric case that clips to my shorts when I work out. If it would hold a charge and would always shut down when I tell it to it would be perfect. But Apple is still going to have to pry it from my cold, dead fingers.