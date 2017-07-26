Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Google Government Microsoft Apple Politics

Tech Leaders Speak Out Against Trump Ban on Transgender Troops (axios.com) 63

Posted by msmash from the no-fear dept.
Technology executives, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to social media to voice their displeasure over President Donald Trump's latest stance on transgendered people in the military.

"I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back."
Brad Smith, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer said, "We honor and respect all who serve, including the transgender members of our military."
Salesforce said it "believes in equality for all. We support and thank all U.S. service members, including transgender Americans."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are."
Veteran entrepreneur Max Levchin urged support for transgender people across party lines. "Trans kids, soldiers etc need our support today and to know they are valued & respected regardless of politics. Let us not be divided."
Uber told news outlet Axios, "We owe the deepest debt of gratitude to all those who volunteer to serve in the US Armed Forces and defend our values. These patriotic Americans deserve to be honored and respected, not turned away because of who they are."
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said, "Discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us."

Tech Leaders Speak Out Against Trump Ban on Transgender Troops More | Reply

Tech Leaders Speak Out Against Trump Ban on Transgender Troops

Comments Filter:

  • Cue the outrage! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @04:02PM (#54885607)
    The policy this is reversing has only existed about a year. Why are people acting like there was a trans brigade charging the shores of Normandy?
    • Maybe because the US military is knee deep in conflict zones? Sure, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and all the places we don't know about might not be Normandy, but it's still harm's way.
      • Yes, combat zones are definitely in harm's way. All the more reason to exclude those with mental illnesses from endangering the troops.
        • Considering the mental health field has been moving steadily away from classifying Gender Dysphoria as a mental illness, I'm not sure that argument's as useful as you think it is.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          All the more reason to exclude those with mental illnesses from endangering the troops.

          Does that include the commander-in-chief?

    • Ah yes, the classic children's "We haven't been behaving well for long ... why is mommy mad that we are misbehaving" defense.

    • Why are people acting like there was a trans brigade charging the shores of Normandy?

      Wartime is when the military STOPS banning LGBTs. During WW2, it was very difficult to avoid the draft, and plenty of LGBTs were inducted, and plenty of them landed on the Normandy beaches. It is only in peacetime that the military uses the excuse that LGBTs can't serve "because we need to win wars", but not when there is actually a war to be won.

  • Really twitter (Score:5, Insightful)

    by will_die ( 586523 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @04:05PM (#54885637) Homepage
    You say discrimination is wrong yet you actively censor things you don't like. Also don't you have a couple of sex discrimination lawsuit up against you?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Thing 1 ( 178996 )

      If discriminating is wrong, I ask all these CEOs to eat some poison with dinner tonight!

      Oh, "discriminating tastes" is now ringing a bell?

      Time to stop using their services and products...

  • Trump is playing to his base (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All that stuff he said last fall about LGBT rights was just him being "all things to all people", which he might've even stuck with if everything had gone well.

    But nothing has gone well. Now he needs his base to back him, especially if he fires Sessions and Mueller.

  • Mental illness (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SmaryJerry ( 2759091 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @04:16PM (#54885745)
    People with mental illness were already prevented from joining the military before this so this is really no change. A group with a 40 percent suicide rate and people expect us to put guns in their hands? I can see post transition and post operation trans participating but while make a transition is just too crazy. Also in my life 99% of every trans person I have met is or was addicted to drugs.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Uh, the post-op suicide rate is even higher than pre-op. Turns out that once you chop your dick off and still aren't a woman, there isn't a next step, and you also can't go back.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      The suicide rate for clinically depressed is 'up to 15%'. Why transgender is not a DSM syndrome/type of Body dysphoric disorder? These do-gooder liberals are killing people as usual....

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by erexx23 ( 935832 )
      They already serve asshole. They arent mentally ill like Trump who clearly has NPD.

  • So the US military will cease to be the target of more progressive social experiments for a few years. End of the world stuff right there; the virtuepocalypse is upon us!

  • When a major policy change is announced, Silicon Valley has to prove their devotion.

  • Trump is Trash and so are the people who support him
  • wait until $trump_decision != '';

    foreach $personality ( @leftwing )
    {
    send_to_twitter( $personality . " is outraged at Trump for " . $trump_decision );
    }

  • They've spent years and years in the military!

  • I am a Vet and a SGT. They already serve. They are in the service and are part of the human race. Ignorance is not bliss. Trumps myopic perspective ignorant at best and bigoted at worst.

Slashdot Top Deals

One man's constant is another man's variable. -- A.J. Perlis

Close