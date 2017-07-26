Tech Leaders Speak Out Against Trump Ban on Transgender Troops (axios.com) 63
Technology executives, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to social media to voice their displeasure over President Donald Trump's latest stance on transgendered people in the military.
"I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back."
Brad Smith, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer said, "We honor and respect all who serve, including the transgender members of our military."
Salesforce said it "believes in equality for all. We support and thank all U.S. service members, including transgender Americans."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are."
Veteran entrepreneur Max Levchin urged support for transgender people across party lines. "Trans kids, soldiers etc need our support today and to know they are valued & respected regardless of politics. Let us not be divided."
Uber told news outlet Axios, "We owe the deepest debt of gratitude to all those who volunteer to serve in the US Armed Forces and defend our values. These patriotic Americans deserve to be honored and respected, not turned away because of who they are."
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said, "Discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us."
I don't give a rat's a$$ about who one marries, who one f**ks, how one dresses. Do what you want.
But the military cares about suicide rates. It's a problem. Add to that the well document FACT that transgendered people commit suicide at a far greater rate than the average person (whether or not they have had surgery) and they (the military) have a good reason to be concerned.
Whether they should or should not prevent transgendered people
One of the great thing about our country is that they are allowed to voice their opinion, whether you care to hear it or not.
Sorry, don't like it? Leave.
Agree. Why should tech CEO's or celebrities be a better source of general political ideas than Joe Sixpack? Opinions are like assholes: everyone has one. If they comment on technology as it intersects politics, then they can be considered subject matter experts; granted a biased one, but at least it would directly involve their field.
If military generals commented on this topic, it would be newsworthy because they have experience with military crew interaction.
Cue the outrage! (Score:4, Insightful)
In our universe, religion supersedes facts.
A while ago, you couldn't say the Earth rotates around the Sun. Today, dare to say humans have exactly two genders, etc.
Sure, some of that comes down to mincing words, but it's pretty clear that whatever it is that is being experienced is an illness
All the more reason to exclude those with mental illnesses from endangering the troops.
Does that include the commander-in-chief?
Why are people acting like there was a trans brigade charging the shores of Normandy?
Wartime is when the military STOPS banning LGBTs. During WW2, it was very difficult to avoid the draft, and plenty of LGBTs were inducted, and plenty of them landed on the Normandy beaches. It is only in peacetime that the military uses the excuse that LGBTs can't serve "because we need to win wars", but not when there is actually a war to be won.
I think this may be the most irrelevant
/. submission ever.
Perhaps one of the eleven or so recruits that this will affect was a nerd before joining up.
Really twitter (Score:5, Insightful)
If discriminating is wrong, I ask all these CEOs to eat some poison with dinner tonight!
Oh, "discriminating tastes" is now ringing a bell?
Time to stop using their services and products...
And only a fool would care if s/he/? made the stockholders money.
Trump is playing to his base (Score:1)
All that stuff he said last fall about LGBT rights was just him being "all things to all people", which he might've even stuck with if everything had gone well.
But nothing has gone well. Now he needs his base to back him, especially if he fires Sessions and Mueller.
Mental illness (Score:4, Insightful)
Uh, the post-op suicide rate is even higher than pre-op. Turns out that once you chop your dick off and still aren't a woman, there isn't a next step, and you also can't go back.
US military (Score:2)
So the US military will cease to be the target of more progressive social experiments for a few years. End of the world stuff right there; the virtuepocalypse is upon us!
Cue virtue signals in 3,2,1... (Score:1)
When a major policy change is announced, Silicon Valley has to prove their devotion.
Trump is Trash (Score:1)
New political function (Score:2)
foreach $personality ( @leftwing )
{
send_to_twitter( $personality . " is outraged at Trump for " . $trump_decision );
}
Zuckerberg and Pichai are experts!!! (Score:2)
They've spent years and years in the military!
They already serve (Score:1)