Apple Ordered To Pay $506 Million In Damages For Processor Patent Infringement

MojoKid writes from a report via Hot Hardware: Apple has been ordered to feed a recognized patent troll hundreds of millions of dollars for infringing on a patent that has to do with technology built into its A-series mobile processors. Initially Apple was on the hook for $234 million, owed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) after it won a patent dispute against the Cupertino tech giant. However, a judge this week more than doubled the fine by tacking on an additional $272 million. U.S District Judge William Conley in Madison ruled that Apple owed additional damages plus interest because it continued to infringe on the patent all the way up until it expired in 2016. WARF is reportedly a non-practicing entity that exists only currently by defending its patents in litigation. The lawsuit filed in 2014 involves U.S. Patent No. 5,871,752, which describes the use of a predictor circuit that can help processors run more efficiently. WARF claimed the technology was used in Apple's A7, A8, and A8X processors that power the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and various iterations of the iPad. Apple is not commenting on the matter, though it's being reported that Apple plans to fight and appeal the ruling.
Having said that, is this WARF really a patent troll? My (foreigner's) understanding is that in the US, universities often expect some returns on their research in form of patent royalties.
Agreed, WARF is not a patent troll. They genuinely represent university inventors and feed through licensing revenues to said inventors (in fact, for federally funded patents, this practice is required by law).
If they are interested in making money on patents, then they should either make a product using those patents, or sell them to someone who can use them.
In any case, often times, even coming from universities, the patents applied for are minor tweaks on existing, well established technology. A branch predictor circuit? Those have been around for decades. The really advanced designs were on DEC Alpha chips, whose patents are now held, I believe, by HP.
If they are interested in making money on patents, then they should either make a product using those patents, or sell them to someone who can use them.
It represents a university. Universities don't make products, they conduct research. Some of that research has practical usage, some of it doesn't (that's part of the idea of a university: they can conduct basic research, not just product development). The technology that is potentially useful can be licensed to fund more basic research, which is the idea behind WARF. It's a non-profit that handles the licensing and feeds the money back into funding research. WARF may not make a product, but they certainly
As a former researcher at the University of Wisconsin, I can reassure you that WARF is not a patent troll. WARF is a frequent target of accusations of being a patent troll, but they are a legit arm of the university. They get a bit of a bad rep because they're much more aggressive in asserting their patent rights than other public universities. The patents are certainly real, and they're based on real research. WARF won't pursue bullshit patents just because they think they might generate a payout, they onl
It's the "non practicing entity" part that suggests they are a troll. If you're not practicing, you're not spending much money, and you don't really deserve a patent.
is there even such a thing as "patent troll"?
The more i see that term used the more i read it as "bo ho ho [big corporation] got patent trolled [had to pay an inventor for their invention]"
software slightly different, imho - but only if you dont believe software patents should exist in the first place.
US has lost access to some breathtaking software in recent years because developers dont want to navigate that patent minefield, especially in healthcare research.
Sleazy business (Score:3)
Way back in the 90s my little company was targeted by a patent troll. We were small potatoes but the co-defendents included Intel, IBM, and Digital. It seems some law firm was convinced that Ethernet infringed on some arbitration mechanism ARCnet used and they got the patent for it (from Datapoint I recall) so it was off to the horizon. They saw dollar signs.
Nothing ever came of it of course but it was still annoying to say the least to get served papers while we ere still trying to get one of our first products established.
I wish we could come up with a way to slap down patent trolls without making it harder for legitimate patent holders to defend their IP. I can't think of any.
Conflict of Interest (Score:3, Interesting)
Nope. Get your facts straight:
Mr. Trump [washingtonpost.com], don't you have better things to do then hang around slashdot?
Not a troll. (Score:5, Informative)
A non-practicing entity _could_ be a patent troll, but not here. Apple has vast resources to defend itself, did so in court, and lost because the court determined that they were infringing a valid patent.
This is correct, WARF legitimately handles University of Wisconsin's patents.
Now, whether or not a public university paid for by taxes should be ABLE to patent stuff and/or not license it on a "reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing" (RAND) basis, where we use "public funds" to help determine the "reasonable" part...
Some people think universities are mostly trolls (Score:2)
WARF is reportedly a non-practicing entity that exists only currently by defending its patents in litigation.
My first question would be does anyone else license this patent from them?
Actually it looks like they do. http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com] (the single page link does not seem to work)
I'm not sure troll applies to this company anymore than it does to Apple itself.
I did like one of the comments on the linked article from 2014 though;
