Apple Ordered To Pay $506 Million In Damages For Processor Patent Infringement

MojoKid writes from a report via Hot Hardware: Apple has been ordered to feed a recognized patent troll hundreds of millions of dollars for infringing on a patent that has to do with technology built into its A-series mobile processors. Initially Apple was on the hook for $234 million, owed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) after it won a patent dispute against the Cupertino tech giant. However, a judge this week more than doubled the fine by tacking on an additional $272 million. U.S District Judge William Conley in Madison ruled that Apple owed additional damages plus interest because it continued to infringe on the patent all the way up until it expired in 2016. WARF is reportedly a non-practicing entity that exists only currently by defending its patents in litigation. The lawsuit filed in 2014 involves U.S. Patent No. 5,871,752, which describes the use of a predictor circuit that can help processors run more efficiently. WARF claimed the technology was used in Apple's A7, A8, and A8X processors that power the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and various iterations of the iPad. Apple is not commenting on the matter, though it's being reported that Apple plans to fight and appeal the ruling.
All that predictor technology... (Score:2)
...and they still didn't see it coming!
Having said that, is this WARF really a patent troll? My (foreigner's) understanding is that in the US, universities often expect some returns on their research in form of patent royalties.
Sleazy business (Score:2)
Way back in the 90s my little company was targeted by a patent troll. We were small potatoes but the co-defendents included Intel, IBM, and Digital. It seems some law firm was convinced that Ethernet infringed on some arbitration mechanism ARCnet used and they got the patent for it (from Datapoint I recall) so it was off to the horizon. They saw dollar signs.
Nothing ever came of it of course but it was still annoying to say the least to get served papers while we ere still trying to get one of our first