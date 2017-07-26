Apple-Supplier Foxconn To Announce New Factory in Wisconsin in Much-needed Win For Trump and Scott Walker (washingtonpost.com) 64
An anonymous reader shares a Washington Post report: Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, will unveil plans Wednesday evening to build a new factory in southeastern Wisconsin (alternative source), delivering a much-needed win for President Trump and Gov. Scott Walker, according to four officials with knowledge of the announcement. The facility will make flat-screen displays and will be located in Southeast Wisconsin within House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional district. It is not clear how many jobs would be created. Shortly after Trump was elected, Foxconn's chairman Terry Gou said his company would invest at least $7 billion in the United States and create between 30,000 and 50,000 jobs. If it follows through with that commitment, Foxconn would become a major employer on par with Chrysler. In April, Gou spent more than two hours at the White House.
If you want to know how this will probably end:
My only complaint about the WaPo link was that it didn't connect; paywall. I couldn't even see the headline, which I suppose would at least have completed your sentence. Couldn't you have put in a few words of summary instead of just the link? Or could we have another link to a newspaper that isn't walled? Thx.
The link works for me in incognito mode. Is it possible that you have some adware installed that you don't know about?
Winning doesn't always equal progressing.
Winning a competition doesn't mean you are the best, it just means you know how to play the game better.
For example I am a two year winning in my works Chili Cook-off. I win by making my Chili very hot. Because I know that the people who judge the chili do so in a small batch and compare it with other chili's. So when tried it is memorable, and full of flavor.
However... I never make such chili for my lunch or dinner, Because it is way to hot for sustained eating.
I'm smelling... TAXBREAKS!
Of course. Why would you not prefer 5 percent of something over 30 percent of nothing? Michigan needs this, and not even just for the jobs.
Errr...Scott Walker is gov. of Wisconsin. It isn't clear he knows where Michigan is anyhow.
I'd agree if companies coming in brought only money and no costs. Alas, companies need roads and police and courts and stuff, like any other economic actor. If they don't pay for themselves, it's just asking taxpayers to subsidize the jobs. The new employees DO benefit, but at the expense of their neighbours.
Well...Duh!!!
That is one of the most powerful tools any state/community pulls out of the quiver any time they try to entice a large company to their area.
I'm sure it happened here, but it's not like it is scandalous or different than business as usual for anything of this nature in the past, present or future.
I'm smelling... TAXBREAKS!
. . . and a round of Green Cards for Terry Gou's family, friends, associates, etc.
Hey, but it's like a good old Las Vegas Casino . . . if a high roller drops a lot of money there, if he wants to burn down the casino, they will give him a match.
"You want 8 hour work days AND 15 minute breaks? We're out"
Unless they fly in there own laborers, having to deal with American labor is going to be hilarious to them.
"You want 8 hour work days AND 15 minute breaks? We're out"
I'd fire any robot that demanded such nonsense also. The only way this is going to be cost effective is if the vast majority of jobs aren't coming back and a handful of engineers and robot techs do the work of tens of thousands of assembly workers.
And in even later and more hushed news, Trumps companies get the contracts to build the $7 billion factory.
And so trump gets his kickback not from a normal construction project but for handing apple $14 billion in tax money that would be better spent elsewhere.
Is this the Foxconn plant in Wisconsin that's been on the drawing board since 2010?
I hope Trump holds their feet to the fire to make sure they do.
One only needs to see what happened at Carrier to see how well Trump does that.
Wisconsin has been selected as part of a new effort. That started with Apple directing Foxconn to investigate the possibility of opening plants in the US as a result of Donald Trump's election win and the associated expectations around changes in import costs.
I kind of doubt that. Why would a company make a huge investment in response to expectations of a tax that isn't actually expected to happen? It seems more likely that this is something that they were going to do anyway, and Trump's real accomplishment has been to convince Apple/Foxconn to let him take credit.
the Brat stop can use a nice lunch rush 24/7/365
non union / min wage / may need to be chipped and 39 hours a week on paper (so no benefits and by the time we open healthcare plan as well) But lots of OT needed. (living on site is preferred (nice low cost for that))
So Foxconn clearly doesn't NEED to build a plant in Wisconsin. They're doing fine with what they have, and presumably they could've built this plant in China where wages are lower.
So that really raises the question of how much this must've been worth to them politically to help Trump out. They must be getting a really sweet deal to do this. I love Apple and generally agree with their politics, but let's be totally clear here, they're not doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. And Foxconn is DEFINIT
Right? Because they treat their employees so badly, quite a lot find a jump from the roof preferable.