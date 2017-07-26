Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government United States Apple Politics

Apple-Supplier Foxconn To Announce New Factory in Wisconsin in Much-needed Win For Trump and Scott Walker (washingtonpost.com) 64

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Washington Post report: Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, will unveil plans Wednesday evening to build a new factory in southeastern Wisconsin (alternative source), delivering a much-needed win for President Trump and Gov. Scott Walker, according to four officials with knowledge of the announcement. The facility will make flat-screen displays and will be located in Southeast Wisconsin within House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional district. It is not clear how many jobs would be created. Shortly after Trump was elected, Foxconn's chairman Terry Gou said his company would invest at least $7 billion in the United States and create between 30,000 and 50,000 jobs. If it follows through with that commitment, Foxconn would become a major employer on par with Chrysler. In April, Gou spent more than two hours at the White House.

Apple-Supplier Foxconn To Announce New Factory in Wisconsin in Much-needed Win For Trump and Scott Walker More | Reply

Apple-Supplier Foxconn To Announce New Factory in Wisconsin in Much-needed Win For Trump and Scott Walker

Comments Filter:

  • sniff, sniff (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm smelling... TAXBREAKS!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by halivar ( 535827 )

      Of course. Why would you not prefer 5 percent of something over 30 percent of nothing? Michigan needs this, and not even just for the jobs.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Errr...Scott Walker is gov. of Wisconsin. It isn't clear he knows where Michigan is anyhow.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rbrander ( 73222 )

        I'd agree if companies coming in brought only money and no costs. Alas, companies need roads and police and courts and stuff, like any other economic actor. If they don't pay for themselves, it's just asking taxpayers to subsidize the jobs. The new employees DO benefit, but at the expense of their neighbours.

    • I'm smelling... TAXBREAKS!

      Well...Duh!!!

      That is one of the most powerful tools any state/community pulls out of the quiver any time they try to entice a large company to their area.

      I'm sure it happened here, but it's not like it is scandalous or different than business as usual for anything of this nature in the past, present or future.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Holi ( 250190 )
        Sure, 1 to 3 billion by some reports in incentives. Let's not forget when Foxconn made a similar announcement regarding Pennsylvania in 2013 that it completely failed to follow through on. Also look at their dealings with Indonesia, India, Vietnam and Brazil. It's a nice PR bump for those involved but I'm not believing shit till ground is broken.

    • I'm smelling... TAXBREAKS!

      . . . and a round of Green Cards for Terry Gou's family, friends, associates, etc.

      Hey, but it's like a good old Las Vegas Casino . . . if a high roller drops a lot of money there, if he wants to burn down the casino, they will give him a match.

  • Workers of the World (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Unless they fly in there own laborers, having to deal with American labor is going to be hilarious to them.

    "You want 8 hour work days AND 15 minute breaks? We're out"

    • Unless they fly in there own laborers, having to deal with American labor is going to be hilarious to them.

      "You want 8 hour work days AND 15 minute breaks? We're out"

      I'd fire any robot that demanded such nonsense also. The only way this is going to be cost effective is if the vast majority of jobs aren't coming back and a handful of engineers and robot techs do the work of tens of thousands of assembly workers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mrmagos ( 783752 )
      I'm wondering how much of the factory will be automated. That really cuts down on the labor cost.

  • $7 billion factory... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Jason1729 ( 561790 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @01:33PM (#54883989)
    And in more hushed news, Apple gets a $14 billion tax break to repatriate $50 billion from their offshore stash.

    And in even later and more hushed news, Trumps companies get the contracts to build the $7 billion factory.

  • Who gets the credit? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @01:36PM (#54884021)

    Is this the Foxconn plant in Wisconsin that's been on the drawing board since 2010?

    • While foxconn has had numerous plans to build plants, including in the US, Wisconsin has been selected as part of a new effort. That started with Apple directing Foxconn to investigate the possibility of opening plants in the US as a result of Donald Trump's election win and the associated expectations around changes in import costs. Foxconn the responded by doing so, had seven candidate states identified last month, and now has selected Wisconsin. However, it should be noted that they haven't had a grea

      • I hope Trump holds their feet to the fire to make sure they do.

        One only needs to see what happened at Carrier to see how well Trump does that.

      • Wisconsin has been selected as part of a new effort. That started with Apple directing Foxconn to investigate the possibility of opening plants in the US as a result of Donald Trump's election win and the associated expectations around changes in import costs.

        I kind of doubt that. Why would a company make a huge investment in response to expectations of a tax that isn't actually expected to happen? It seems more likely that this is something that they were going to do anyway, and Trump's real accomplishment has been to convince Apple/Foxconn to let him take credit.

      • Well considering that Trump hasn't held Ford or Carrier to their promises, I doubt it. It's a soundbite when Trump originally announces new jobs. Following through has not been a strong point for the administration on this issue.

  • non union / min wage / may need to be chipped and 39 hours a week on paper (so no benefits and by the time we open healthcare plan as well) But lots of OT needed. (living on site is preferred (nice low cost for that))

    • So no jobs would be better. Got it.
      • It depends. Losing $14billion via tax breaks to a Taiwanese company to create minimum wage jobs doesn't help America. That $14billion should be spent on education and training for those workers. Turning America into a 3rd world manufacturing hub makes zero sense because manufacturing will become mostly automated. We should be creating roboticists and technicians and selling our robots to other countries, not working for slave-wages for foreign countries.
  • Thank god. The US was really falling behind with an an ever-growing suicidal worker gap. And now US high school students can also have "unpaid internships" working hours each day in factories to teach them valuable work skills, much like their Chinese contemporaries.

  • So Foxconn clearly doesn't NEED to build a plant in Wisconsin. They're doing fine with what they have, and presumably they could've built this plant in China where wages are lower.

    So that really raises the question of how much this must've been worth to them politically to help Trump out. They must be getting a really sweet deal to do this. I love Apple and generally agree with their politics, but let's be totally clear here, they're not doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. And Foxconn is DEFINIT

  • Right? Because they treat their employees so badly, quite a lot find a jump from the roof preferable.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Old age and treachery will beat youth and skill every time." -- a coffee cup

Close