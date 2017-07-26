Apple-Supplier Foxconn To Announce New Factory in Wisconsin in Much-needed Win For Trump and Scott Walker (washingtonpost.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares a Washington Post report: Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers, will unveil plans Wednesday evening to build a new factory in southeastern Wisconsin (alternative source), delivering a much-needed win for President Trump and Gov. Scott Walker, according to four officials with knowledge of the announcement. The facility will make flat-screen displays and will be located in Southeast Wisconsin within House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional district. It is not clear how many jobs would be created. Shortly after Trump was elected, Foxconn's chairman Terry Gou said his company would invest at least $7 billion in the United States and create between 30,000 and 50,000 jobs. If it follows through with that commitment, Foxconn would become a major employer on par with Chrysler. In April, Gou spent more than two hours at the White House.
I'm smelling... TAXBREAKS!
Of course. Why would you not prefer 5 percent of something over 30 percent of nothing? Michigan needs this, and not even just for the jobs.
Errr...Scott Walker is gov. of Wisconsin. It isn't clear he knows where Michigan is anyhow.
Well...Duh!!!
That is one of the most powerful tools any state/community pulls out of the quiver any time they try to entice a large company to their area.
I'm sure it happened here, but it's not like it is scandalous or different than business as usual for anything of this nature in the past, present or future.
"You want 8 hour work days AND 15 minute breaks? We're out"
And in even later and more hushed news, Trumps companies get the contracts to build the $7 billion factory.