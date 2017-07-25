Trump Says Apple's Tim Cook Has Promised Him He'd Build Three US Factories: 'Big, Big, Big' (cnbc.com) 53
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Apple CEO Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the U.S., a surprising statement that would help fulfill his administration's economic goal of reviving American manufacturing. From a report: Apple CEO Tim Cook called Trump to share that the iPhone-maker would do more manufacturing domestically, Trump told WSJ. "I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he's promised me three big plants -- big, big, big," Trump was quoted as saying. Apple has already said that it would start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States. With its wide network of developers, Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, according to Cook.
grain of salt (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
...and not one coal miner...
Re:grain of salt (Score:4, Insightful)
Well it was their fault making fun of the nerds in middle school.
You piss me off, I automate your job away.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One does it in China, so that the environmental problems aren't yours to deal with.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. That's the answer.
Re: (Score:2)
save $40.00 a device for shipping from China
Uh...
How many iPhones do you think fit in a shipping container?
Many Apple phones shipped by air ... (Score:2)
save $40.00 a device for shipping from China
Uh... How many iPhones do you think fit in a shipping container?
Online orders seem to ship by air. You can follow your phone online as it moves from China to Alaska to the lower 48, assuming you are in the lower 48.
Re: (Score:2)
He's likely counting developers who are not employees, but who write code for iOS and MacOS/OSX/whichever-this-week.
(That used to be a thing, but honestly, ever since carbon.h came out way back in the day, you could write an app with C++ at its core and something Qt-ish for the UI, then cross-compile the same code to Macs and 'doze with not much effort. Not really sure if something similar could be done between iOS/Android, but given that most apps are what, just glorified web frames...?)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
All higher-profile entities make these sorts of claims. Large companies like Apple or Boeing or Walmart; sports franchises; even public universities like the one which employs me - they all claim that their presence in a local economy adds tens of thousands of ancillary jobs and introduces millions or billions of additional dollars into the local and/or regional economy. Usually when they do it, they're lobbying for tax breaks ("we'll build our new factory here if")... but it is also perfect fodder for poli
All 100% automated. (Score:5, Insightful)
All these plants would be in 100% automated in States and Cities where they will be Tax exempt, which will be making B2B products so there is no sales tax.
Re: (Score:2)
And in unrelated news (Score:2, Insightful)
You appear to be the liar here... apk (Score:1)
See subject: From Roger Stone's site it seems Trump's doing a great job on many fronts listed here https://stonecoldtruth.com/despite-continuous-attacks-trump-getting-the-job-done/ [stonecoldtruth.com] with reputable sources.
* Go back to your employer George Soros & ask for MORE MONEY, ok?
APK
P.S.=> As to that last statement? Here's the proof of THAT also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E8kW37Kr4Y/ [youtube.com] as he funds groups like BLM, Antifa, Open Society Foundation & MANY others to try achieve his stated goal of BREAKING th
And the Jobs . . . (Score:2)
How about bringing in the off shore cash pile? (Score:4, Informative)
Saying that you're going to make a "big" factory doesn't mean anything as it will be years of site selection, environmental impact reports, etc.
If Mr. Cook wanted Apple to show that they cared about the countries they do business in as well as make an immediate impact, they would stop offshoring their profits and pay taxes on them in the country they made the money.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention that the factory will be heavily automated, meaning the number of jobs that it actually provides will be relatively insignificant. Trump made a lot of promises to blue collar workers that the march of technology render unkeepable. Even if somehow magically coal recovers, the number of people employed would be a fraction of the number employed a quarter century ago, and of course, coal isn't coming back, so it's really an academic question.
It would be nice if a political candidate would go to
Re: (Score:2)
Here's a symbolic +1 Insightful.
Re: (Score:1)
If Mr. Cook wanted Apple to show that they cared about the countries they do business in as well as make an immediate impact, they would stop offshoring their profits and pay taxes on them in the country they made the money.
This doesn't make any sense to me. Apple doesn't offshore their profits; they make a profit selling their wares overseas (as well as at home). They now have a sizable amount of cash held overseas from profits made on those overseas sales that they have chosen, thus far, not to repatriate due to the taxes they'd have to pay on repatriating that profit, if the news reports are to be believed. So they have paid US taxes on US profit, but have not paid US taxes on profits made abroad (yet). If that's "offshorin
Re: (Score:2)
No, the way it works is they sell an offshore subsidiary their IP then their US corp pays royalties on the IP they license from the offshore subsidiary wiping out their profits in the US.
One version of that scheme is Double Irish with a Dutch Sandwich [investopedia.com]
2 million jobs? (Score:1)
Right Timmy, time to go back to school and learn some basic number crunching.
These plants, after construction and a temporary surge of a few 100 jobs during said construction, will employ maybe a couple dozen people across all their plants.
GO TRUMP!!!! Clueless idiot
Re: (Score:2)
The plant will be cloning Steve Jobs.... What is the problem?
MS shut down Surface plant (Score:2)
Lack of Manufacturing in the US has more to do with workers wanting 8 hour days, lots of time off, and high pay. Nothing wrong with that, just hard to compete when they can get cushy office jobs at the same pay. Immigrants can do it, as they do with meat packing, but when hire immigrants here when you can hire them cheaper at home? Which is why Trump makes so much stuff in Mexico.
That sounds great but... (Score:2)
how long until people start throwing themselves off the roof?
;)
Re: (Score:3)
Trump is a child (Score:1)
Everything good. He deserves the credit. Everything bad. Obama's fault.
"big big big"
Re: (Score:2)
What I love is how in every shot I've seen of him either walking to or from a helicopter, he claps his hands together as if his (not very) inner toddler is going "Yaaay, hewicoptah!"
Don't count your factories until they're built (Score:1)