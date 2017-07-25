Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Trump Says Apple's Tim Cook Has Promised Him He'd Build Three US Factories: 'Big, Big, Big' (cnbc.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the major-development dept.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Apple CEO Tim Cook has committed to build three big manufacturing plants in the U.S., a surprising statement that would help fulfill his administration's economic goal of reviving American manufacturing. From a report: Apple CEO Tim Cook called Trump to share that the iPhone-maker would do more manufacturing domestically, Trump told WSJ. "I spoke to [Mr. Cook], he's promised me three big plants -- big, big, big," Trump was quoted as saying. Apple has already said that it would start a $1 billion fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the United States. With its wide network of developers, Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, according to Cook.

  • grain of salt (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @04:29PM (#54877071)
    "Apple has already created two million jobs in the United States, according to Cook", and that just proves Cook is full of shit. If they are 3 plants like the 2 million jobs those plants will include the truck manufacturer that builds the trucks that deliver the phones to the stores, the ship builder that provides the transport from china and the building material manufacturers for their shiters.

    • ...and not one coal miner...

    • He's likely counting developers who are not employees, but who write code for iOS and MacOS/OSX/whichever-this-week.

      (That used to be a thing, but honestly, ever since carbon.h came out way back in the day, you could write an app with C++ at its core and something Qt-ish for the UI, then cross-compile the same code to Macs and 'doze with not much effort. Not really sure if something similar could be done between iOS/Android, but given that most apps are what, just glorified web frames...?)

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 )

      All higher-profile entities make these sorts of claims. Large companies like Apple or Boeing or Walmart; sports franchises; even public universities like the one which employs me - they all claim that their presence in a local economy adds tens of thousands of ancillary jobs and introduces millions or billions of additional dollars into the local and/or regional economy. Usually when they do it, they're lobbying for tax breaks ("we'll build our new factory here if")... but it is also perfect fodder for poli

  • All 100% automated. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @04:30PM (#54877091)

    All these plants would be in 100% automated in States and Cities where they will be Tax exempt, which will be making B2B products so there is no sales tax.

    • Yes there will be a high degree of automation. Even so there will be some jobs. Some dealing with phones, some dealing with the robots. But the equally important part is that a pile of money will stay in the US and contribute to domestic activity, not over seas activity.

  • And in unrelated news (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Arkham ( 10779 )
    Trump is a fucking liar, so nothing he says can be taken as having anything to do with the truth.
  • Will all be filled by H1B Visa holders.

  • How about bringing in the off shore cash pile? (Score:4, Informative)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @04:39PM (#54877161) Homepage

    Saying that you're going to make a "big" factory doesn't mean anything as it will be years of site selection, environmental impact reports, etc.

    If Mr. Cook wanted Apple to show that they cared about the countries they do business in as well as make an immediate impact, they would stop offshoring their profits and pay taxes on them in the country they made the money.

    • Not to mention that the factory will be heavily automated, meaning the number of jobs that it actually provides will be relatively insignificant. Trump made a lot of promises to blue collar workers that the march of technology render unkeepable. Even if somehow magically coal recovers, the number of people employed would be a fraction of the number employed a quarter century ago, and of course, coal isn't coming back, so it's really an academic question.

      It would be nice if a political candidate would go to

    • If Mr. Cook wanted Apple to show that they cared about the countries they do business in as well as make an immediate impact, they would stop offshoring their profits and pay taxes on them in the country they made the money.

      This doesn't make any sense to me. Apple doesn't offshore their profits; they make a profit selling their wares overseas (as well as at home). They now have a sizable amount of cash held overseas from profits made on those overseas sales that they have chosen, thus far, not to repatriate due to the taxes they'd have to pay on repatriating that profit, if the news reports are to be believed. So they have paid US taxes on US profit, but have not paid US taxes on profits made abroad (yet). If that's "offshorin

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )

        No, the way it works is they sell an offshore subsidiary their IP then their US corp pays royalties on the IP they license from the offshore subsidiary wiping out their profits in the US.

        One version of that scheme is Double Irish with a Dutch Sandwich [investopedia.com]

  • 2 million jobs? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Right Timmy, time to go back to school and learn some basic number crunching.

    These plants, after construction and a temporary surge of a few 100 jobs during said construction, will employ maybe a couple dozen people across all their plants.

    GO TRUMP!!!! Clueless idiot

  • $20,000 surface hub. Should have been profitable. Sales were enourmous. Hundres(s) of jobs lost. Likely went to china.

    Lack of Manufacturing in the US has more to do with workers wanting 8 hour days, lots of time off, and high pay. Nothing wrong with that, just hard to compete when they can get cushy office jobs at the same pay. Immigrants can do it, as they do with meat packing, but when hire immigrants here when you can hire them cheaper at home? Which is why Trump makes so much stuff in Mexico.

  • how long until people start throwing themselves off the roof? ;)

    • If the factories are made by Apple, then the buildings will have tractor beams to catch the falling workers.

  • Everything good. He deserves the credit. Everything bad. Obama's fault.

    "big big big"

    • What I love is how in every shot I've seen of him either walking to or from a helicopter, he claps his hands together as if his (not very) inner toddler is going "Yaaay, hewicoptah!"

  • Trump has a way of jumping to conclusions, saying things out of context and lying. I'll be a lot more convinced this is happening when Apple says it is. They have economic incentive to build their heavier products here in the US like the Mac Pro and CTO iMacs. How many more heavy products that can and will build in the US, that remains to be seen.

