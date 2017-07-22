Steve Jobs' Life Is Now An Opera (cnn.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes CNN's report on a new project from Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell: "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" is set to open on Saturday night at the Santa Fe Opera, home to the largest summer-opera festival in U.S. The high-tech production, which runs until August 26, jumps in and out of key moments in the Apple founder's life, from early product-development days alongside Steve Wozniak and the launch of the original iPhone, to his wedding day with Laurene Powell Jobs... The opera features an electronic score, developed by Mason Bates, that incorporates sounds from the products Jobs created, including the audio synonymous with turning on an early Macintosh computer. The libretto, or operatic script, doesn't call out words like Apple or iPhone due to copyright issues; instead, it uses descriptors like "one device" to reference the smartphone. "Only one device, does it all," the libretto reads. "In one hand, all your need. One device. Communication, entertainment, illumination, connection, interaction, navigation, inspiration..."
One scene in the high-tech production shows Jobs standing in his family's garage on his 10th birthday. When his father gives him a workbench, the walls around them light up into video screens...
The Santa Fe Opera is innovative, but ... (Score:2)
I've been to the Santa Fe Opera many times. They put on great productions in an awesome setting. It might be the greatest summer opera company anywhere. Each summer they do four operas from the (more or less) usual repertoire and one new or innovative production. One great example maybe 15 years back was "L'amour de loin" with Dawn Upshaw singing the principal role.
But an opera about Steve Jobs? Have the hipsters taken over even the southwest?
Granted, there was once an opera about Richard Nixon ("Nixon in C
But an opera about Steve Jobs? Have the hipsters taken over even the southwest?
Well, as they say, "today, the southwest, tomorrow the whole world."
Although, I wouldn't shove this one in the hipsters loafers . . . the US entertainment industry is desperately lacking any original ideas, and will give anything a go these days. They are running out of old comic book stories, and remakes of remakes of the Director's Cut Special Limited Editions are getting old as well.
What will be interesting . . . is how Bezos and Zuckerberg will respond to this gauntlet being tossed down. An artistic
Phantom Of The Steve Jobs Opera (Score:4, Funny)
Floating, falling [appleinsider.com]
Sweet intoxication [qz.com]
Touch me, trust me [apple.com]
Savor each sensation [apple.com]
Let the dream [theverge.com] begin
Let your darker side [all-that-i...esting.com] give in
To the power of the music that I write [lifehacker.com]
The power of the music [apple.com] of the night
I don't get the cult of Jobs (Score:4, Insightful)
Question: (Score:2)