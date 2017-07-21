Google, Apple, Amazon Hit Record Lobbying Highs (axios.com) 13
An anonymous reader shares a report: The last three months brought record-high lobbying spending from four major tech companies: Google spent $5.93 million, Apple spent $2.2 million, Amazon spent $3.21 million, Uber spent $430,000. Facebook spent $2.38 million this quarter, up from the same period last year but far from a record. Microsoft's bill for the quarter was just over $2 million.
Just call it corruption. You know why?
It's because if any company did the same thing in the so called "3rd world", this same activity would be termed as "corruption" as part of "buying off politicians."
Sad.
Money is free speech.
Only in the USA. In more democratic countries, political donations are limited / capped.
It is more like that when they were small and challenging the establishment, people would cheer them on. Sort of like with Lyft and Uber now. However, Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft (along with others) long ago ceased to be change agents disrupting and challenging the establishment. They are the establishment. Now they are in the mode of protecting and fortifying what they have.
If you want to eliminate corruption, elect people who don't take campaign contributions from large corporations. BTW, we
You say there's corruption. If so, is the corruption in:
A) Corporations with deep pockets engaging in crony capitalism strictly for their own benefit.
B) A government engaging in such outlandish politics that the only way sanity gets a seat at the table is if corporations spend big on lobbying.
C) Both
D) Neither
Arguably, the answer in this case may be B. Apple in particular has a record for not spending much on lobbying, particularly given their size, but the last two quarters, i.e. since Trump was elected, h
