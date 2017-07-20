Apple Flies Top Privacy Executives Into Australia To Lobby Against Proposed Encryption Laws (patentlyapple.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Patently Apple: Last week Patently Apple posted a report titled "Australia proposed new Laws Compelling Companies like Facebook & Apple to Provide Access to Encrypted Messages." Days later, Australia's Prime Minister spoke about the encryption problem with the Australian press as noted in the video in our report. Now we're learning that Apple has flown in top executives to lobby Turnbull government on encryption laws. It sounds like a showdown is on the horizon. This is the second time this month that Apple has flown executives into Australia to lobby the government according to a Sydney publication. Apple executives met with Attorney-General George Brandis and senior staff in Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's office on Tuesday to discuss the company's concerns about the legal changes, which could see tech companies compelled to provide access to locked phones and third party messaging applications. Apple has argued in the meetings that as a starting point it does not want the updated laws to block tech companies from using encryption on their devices, nor for companies to have to provide decryption keys to allow access to secure communications. The company has argued that if it is compelled to provide a software "back door" into its phones to help law enforcement agencies catch criminals and terrorists, this would reduce the security for all users. It also says it has provided significant assistance to police agencies engaged in investigations, when asked. UPDATE 07/20/17: Headline has been updated to clarify that Apple is lobbying against the proposed encryption laws in Australia.
Eh? Wrong headline (Score:2)
It seems the headline is wrong. Apple isn't lobbying against encryption. ??
Welcome to Slashdot.
I was going to tell you to get off my lawn, but then I looked at your slash ID. You've got me by a few thousand counts. Carry on..
TFA headline is "Apple Flies Top Brass into Australia to Lobby against Australia's Proposed Encryption Laws" Looks like the word "Laws" got truncated.
Title is Wrong (Score:2)
Wouldn't Apple be lobbying FOR encryption in this case?
To Lobby FOR Encryption (Score:2)
I'm confused, why does the title state Apple is lobbying AGAINST encryption? It's contradicted by both the summary and article itself.
"Apple has argued in the meetings that as a starting point it does not want the updated laws to block tech companies from using encryption on their devices"
It says right there - Australia wants to limit encryption, and Apple is not in favor of that.
Against? (Score:2)
Apple Flies Top Privacy Executives Into Australia To Lobby Against Encryption
It sounds like they are lobbying against laws which require them to provide a backdoor for the government through their encryption. I'd call this arguing for encryption, not against it.
Dear Apple (Score:2)
Why do you love the terrorists so much?
Signed,
The Australian Government
Co-signed,
The governments of the US, Great Britain, most EU countries, Russia, China, and pretty much everywhere else
Access anyone? (Score:1)
How about citizen representatives of a public interest group such as Linux Australia or FSF?
Silly me! We only exist to promote the interests of US corporations.