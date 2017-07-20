Public Service Announcement: You Should Not Force Quit Apps on iOS

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Posted by msmash from the how-iOS-works dept.
John Gruber, writing for DaringFireball: The single biggest misconception about iOS is that it's good digital hygiene to force quit apps that you aren't using. The idea is that apps in the background are locking up unnecessary RAM and consuming unnecessary CPU cycles, thus hurting performance and wasting battery life. That's not how iOS works. The iOS system is designed so that none of the above justifications for force quitting are true. Apps in the background are effectively "frozen", severely limiting what they can do in the background and freeing up the RAM they were using. iOS is really, really good at this. It is so good at this that unfreezing a frozen app takes up way less CPU (and energy) than relaunching an app that had been force quit. Not only does force quitting your apps not help, it actually hurts. Your battery life will be worse and it will take much longer to switch apps if you force quit apps in the background. [...] In fact, apps frozen in the background on iOS unfreeze so quickly that I think it actually helps perpetuate the myth that you should force quit them: if you're worried that background apps are draining your battery and you see how quickly they load from the background, it's a reasonable assumption to believe that they never stopped running. But they do. They really do get frozen, the RAM they were using really does get reclaimed by the system, and they really do unfreeze and come back to life that quickly.

  • Baloney (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:43PM (#54848603)
    Baloney. I have heard this argument so many times from OS developers. What does "effectively frozen" and "severely limited" mean? They are either frozen or they aren't. If they aren't frozen then they are taking up resources.

    • Re:Baloney (Score:5, Informative)

      by jafiwam ( 310805 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:45PM (#54848619) Homepage Journal

      Or so they say

      In practice, people who didn't know how to quit apps had shitty battery life... which stopped when they started closing apps.

      Maybe newer iOS versions are better, however it has been very obvious through experimentation that closing apps helps performance.

      • Re:Baloney (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Quirkz ( 1206400 ) <ross&quirkz,com> on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:51PM (#54848673) Homepage

        5 or so years ago, it was definitely clear that leaving apps open was causing battery drain, and I obsessively closed everything as soon as I was done.

        About a year ago I heard someone from Apple suggest it wasn't necessary any longer, and for the most part I leave things up and it seems to be true that they're not tremendous battery hogs.

        Except Google Maps, of course. That burns through something like 1% of my battery every minute, and definitely keeps working even in the background. I will look stuff up, kill it, and repeat as necessary many times over rather than leaving it open any longer than I need to.

        • Re:Baloney (Score:5, Informative)

          by aergern ( 127031 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @05:00PM (#54848751)

          You can turn this behavior off in the settings so it will not continue running and using GPS when not in the foreground. So check the settings and be free! :D

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Jeremi ( 14640 )

            Does anyone know why activating the iPhone's GPS receiver causes such a significant battery drain?

            (In my naive imagining, it shouldn't take a lot of power to simply receive a GPS signal -- rendering an animated map could be expensive, of course, but Google Maps doesn't need to do that if it's running in the background)

            • Because you are not receiving 'a GPS signal'. You are receiving a multitude of GPS and GLONASS signals. From the time stamps and positional information encoded in these signals you then have to calculate your position. All these calculations are time-critical, so I guess they don't combine very well with power saving features.

              Why there have beeen tremendous amounts in rendering speeds and all kinds of image processing, but not in the calculation of these GPS coordinates, that is a mystery to me as well.

            • Because:
              1. it needs to power a separate radio to receive the GPS signals.
              2. GPS sends out almanac data (rough position information) and ephemeris data (orbital information)
              3. Your device needs to calculate the tragetory and position, and lock on to 4 satellites (3 for psotion, 1 for time) using this data
              4. You device then needs to calcutate the total time-delta, to the nanosecond, between the time each satellite sends a message, and when you receive it.
              5. ** Using this time delta, you can calculate your

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SirSlud ( 67381 )

          As phones became more powerful, applications were using more battery. So people were all over the manual ways to preserve battery life. Software development on the relatively new phone OSes matured, and thus was able to move on to tackle "later" generation features like power-saving and efficiency (and the hardware became more efficient too, like the BT and GPS chipsets.)

          Users usually lag behind stuff like this, and end up with habits of things they used to have to do long after the problem has been largely

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by SDLeary ( 652447 )
          And then, of course, there is still the occasional runaway app, which is difficult to impossible to properly identify, save by a temp spike of the phone or tablet, necessitating at least quitting of all apps, or shutting down and restarting the system. SDLeary
      • go ahead, turn your car off while doing 75.

    • I don't believe it's that cut and dried. I've had too many experiences where I get a warning, long after I stopped actively using a particular app, along the lines of "Waze still using your location in the background - do you want to let it continue?"

      I expect that Gruber's description accurately depicts how it is supposed to work - and how it does work most of the time. And perhaps there indeed are people who "force quit" iOS apps on a regular basis for no good reason. But the few times I've seen someone do

      • My girlfriend is one of those people that habitually closes everything on her phone. She then complains when the "smart lock" on my front door won't open for her, because the app that controls it is no longer running, and can't make a Bluetooth LE connection to the lock to verify the crypto key.

        Don't know how many times I've told her not to close all the apps - it's unnecessary since about iOS 7 except for badly behaved apps, and things actually work better if you don't.

    • At least a couple of years ago, an application that did not have any background refreshes running would effectively shut down and unload from memory after 5 seconds (that's why some apps take a bit longer to come up if you swap away from them for longer than that). It is supposed to release all resources (memory, storage, sockets, etc), I imagine that it only leaves a couple of pointers in place and then drags it all back in once you switch over to it again, but I have a hard time imagining how that is muc

  • Why do they care? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:44PM (#54848609)
    If iOS is designed so well then why in the hell should it matter if a user force-q1uits everything only to re-open it later? This makes me suspicious that they don't want you turning off certain things.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And if it's better to have apps open and frozen, why don't they just open and freeze every app at startup and just leave them frozen but not visible if you force quit them? Why have a non-frozen closed state at all?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SirSlud ( 67381 )

        Why have a non-frozen closed state at all?

        For apps you don't use. What's your insinuation here, that every app you have installed you use at least once during one powered on cycle of your phone?

    • I think what they're trying to say is that the process of starting an App uses more resources than letting it sit in the background for however long. Which might be true in the lab, but when you're away from a wall socket and down to 10% you'll do whatever you have to do to keep your phone going and worry about the rest later.
      • Well then as the AC above you points out why don't they automatically open and freeze every single app on boot?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SirSlud ( 67381 )

          Because then you'd be using resources to open every single app, many of which you may not ever end up using, which would also be wasteful of battery power.

      • In my experience, iOS' "Low Power Mode" works extremely well in terms of extending a phone's remaining battery life. Of course, one of the things it does is stop the background execution of most apps.

    • It's not saying they don't want you to. It is saying that the reason you are doing it, may not be as valid as you might expect.

      • If you're killing apps to save battery life, you're probably right--it's not making much of a difference.

        If you're killing apps because they insist that they need to know where you are--even when they are not the foreground app--then it's certainly making a difference.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      Re-opening it takes more power than unpausing it from the background. Like, the difference between hibernating and rebooting your entire computer. Applications do a lot of work when they are booted from an initial state vs coming back from sleeping. I guess your argument is that they should be designed to boot from initial state as efficiently as possible. In general, that's going to be a goal of the developer, but it'll never be as efficient as coming back from a state when some of the work performed when

      • The amount of resources "wasted" re-opening an app is trivial.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SirSlud ( 67381 )

          Not really. But what's important is that you do whatever helps you *feel* good, because lord knows that users always know better. ;)

        • Really? There are some apps that take a good 10 seconds or so to become useable. It's assumed that it's not just on a 10 second timer, but actually doing things - running something on the CPU, moving information across a network, SSD I/O, etc.

          Unpausing doesn't do this for the most part, and is usually rather instant on modern hardware.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Force quit is there because sometimes you need to do it.

      The OS is good, but it's not magic. It can't always tell if an app somebody else coded is in an inconsistent or errored state.

      There's a lot of uninformed computer voodoo that users buy in to. One of them is that force quiting background apps is a good idea. If there's any real benefit it's in their head.

      iOS is /really/ good at suspending apps. I've had apps keep their state /between iOS upgrades/ - Exited a game, and came back to it weeks later after a

  • Where's Task Manager for iOS? (Score:4, Funny)

    by Jeremi ( 14640 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:47PM (#54848633) Homepage

    I was going to press control-alt-delete to bring it up, but I couldn't figure out how to plug in a keyboard... ;)

    • I was going to press control-alt-delete to bring it up, ...

      It's an Apple product, so that should be command-alt-delete. :-P

  • Distinctly untrue, despite the hype (Score:4, Interesting)

    by kaka.mala.vachva ( 1164605 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:47PM (#54848637)
    I have an iphone 6s, and I see the location icon come on when I check the weather (using the native app), because it is set to reporting local weather. Mostly, it goes away in a bit - but I have seen the icon stay on many times even when I have moved away from the weather app. I have to manually kill the weather app to make the location tracking go away.
    • This is the number one reason I force quite an apps. A bunch of location-using apps I use must be force-quit in order for them to stop using my location.

      • This is the number one reason I force quite an apps. A bunch of location-using apps I use must be force-quit in order for them to stop using my location.

        Go to Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh and disallow any applications which you don't want to let run in the background... which is probably most of them.

        It's a bit irritating that, for most apps, running in the background is enabled by default. There are very few which really need to do that.

        Oh, and you may need to occasionally do that again. I've seen all those toggles get re-enabled after certain updates.

    • Disclaimer: I develop iOS stuff for fun (and sometimes make some money doing it).
      Sometimes an app doesn't seem to be suspended completely and parts of it keep running. A few years ago the Facebook app was notorious for this: if you didn't force-quit the app it would often suck the battery dry in a couple of hours. This would happen sometimes even with apps that were not designed to run in the background, i.e. track your location or keep an ear out for certain events. But those few cases aside, the guy is

    • Turns out location sensing has nothing to do with RAM usage, so your comment is a non sequitur.

  • Mr. Gruber must not actually own an iPhone.

  • Whatever.... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:52PM (#54848687) Homepage
    I turned off background refresh on 90% of the apps that I use on my iPhone 6s to conserve bandwidth (2GB monthly cap) and battery life. Very few apps need real time updates. The rest can wait for updates until I'm ready to deal with them on my home wireless network.
  • If I keep just a few apps open it becomes absolutelly unusable, even with Background App Refresh disabled.
  • I force quit apps on my iPad because over time the list of apps that are 'running' gets cluttered with things I don't often use. I leave apps alone that I use frequently. I don't really care if this costs me some CPU cycles some day when I want to re-launch the app I quit.

  • There might be a discussion for bootups eating battery, but if you want an app to have performance RAM (and everyone writes their "mobile" bloatstains to waste plenty) you'll need to close recent apps. Not older ones, since iOS will silently kill those sessions (the slot in Recent becomes a placebo) as it desires. Hope it wasn't anything important.

    This only matters for limited cases, say a phone game. And probably affects you less if you're overpaying (either for a laughable contract or the $800 iSubscripti

  • I force-quit some apps that are simply bugged, and reopening is a workaround. Even that Weather app (Apple), needs sometimes to be closed and reopened (or it doesn't refresh the weather / location)

  • This is asinine. And it's made worse by the fact that when you do use the app-switcher to switch to an open-in-the-background app, it's actually showing you a screenshot of the app as it was sometime prior to it getting frozen. When I reactivate the calculator app (not from a force-click, but open in the background), it shows a screenshot of calculator and I start tapping the numbers, but then the app actually becomes active and many of my taps were missed. I'd like it better if it showed a loading scree

  • I usually use only 2-3 apps at time. I force-quit everything else and use app-switching to get between them.

    It's just easier for me that way.

    Oh, to reduce battery drain I just disable background-app capability.

  • Why can't the user have control? (Score:3)

    by jma05 ( 897351 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @05:41PM (#54849041)

    I use an Android phone. Aside from some small, personal apps I wrote for myself a while ago, I am not really an app developer and don't have an in-depth understanding of the issues.

    But my annoyance is this: there are apps that I only use once a month and others not even that. I definitely don't need them running in any form, even with the lightest footprint and some of them are consuming power. They keep coming back the instant I killed them. Why do the modern OS vendors assume they know best? I would like to have control over the execution policy, not the app developer. In Windows, I could remove entries from the startup, task scheduler etc. In Unix, I have full control. Why can't I do that in modern operating systems? Yes, I am aware there are startup editors in Android. I found them unreliable or inadequate.

    I as the user, have much better context information on how my apps need to run. Sure, people can shoot themselves in the foot, but provide a means to restore defaults when custom configurations aren't working, but don't take away control altogether.

    Every commercial app developer wants his app to be ready to go. In Windows that meant far too many developers would add their apps to system startup. With enough such entries, it made a large proportion of consumer machines to go sluggish by swapping and many systems were upgraded just because the users did not know how to clean up their startup items. Sure, the modern systems prevent all that, but that does not mean I should not have any control. The lesson here is that developers cannot be trusted to be respectful of shared system resources (and so the OS takes over more control), not that the users cannot be trusted. At least, let the apps be better controlled in developer mode. It took what 5 or 6 versions before Google started allowing users to rescind permissions? I want more permissions (and with better granularity) to rescind.

    Well, that was my rant. If I missed any obvious solutions, enlighten me.

