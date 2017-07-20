Public Service Announcement: You Should Not Force Quit Apps on iOS (daringfireball.net) 81
John Gruber, writing for DaringFireball: The single biggest misconception about iOS is that it's good digital hygiene to force quit apps that you aren't using. The idea is that apps in the background are locking up unnecessary RAM and consuming unnecessary CPU cycles, thus hurting performance and wasting battery life. That's not how iOS works. The iOS system is designed so that none of the above justifications for force quitting are true. Apps in the background are effectively "frozen", severely limiting what they can do in the background and freeing up the RAM they were using. iOS is really, really good at this. It is so good at this that unfreezing a frozen app takes up way less CPU (and energy) than relaunching an app that had been force quit. Not only does force quitting your apps not help, it actually hurts. Your battery life will be worse and it will take much longer to switch apps if you force quit apps in the background. [...] In fact, apps frozen in the background on iOS unfreeze so quickly that I think it actually helps perpetuate the myth that you should force quit them: if you're worried that background apps are draining your battery and you see how quickly they load from the background, it's a reasonable assumption to believe that they never stopped running. But they do. They really do get frozen, the RAM they were using really does get reclaimed by the system, and they really do unfreeze and come back to life that quickly.
In practice, people who didn't know how to quit apps had shitty battery life... which stopped when they started closing apps.
Maybe newer iOS versions are better, however it has been very obvious through experimentation that closing apps helps performance.
5 or so years ago, it was definitely clear that leaving apps open was causing battery drain, and I obsessively closed everything as soon as I was done.
About a year ago I heard someone from Apple suggest it wasn't necessary any longer, and for the most part I leave things up and it seems to be true that they're not tremendous battery hogs.
Except Google Maps, of course. That burns through something like 1% of my battery every minute, and definitely keeps working even in the background. I will look stuff up, kill it, and repeat as necessary many times over rather than leaving it open any longer than I need to.
You can turn this behavior off in the settings so it will not continue running and using GPS when not in the foreground. So check the settings and be free!
Does anyone know why activating the iPhone's GPS receiver causes such a significant battery drain?
(In my naive imagining, it shouldn't take a lot of power to simply receive a GPS signal -- rendering an animated map could be expensive, of course, but Google Maps doesn't need to do that if it's running in the background)
Why there have beeen tremendous amounts in rendering speeds and all kinds of image processing, but not in the calculation of these GPS coordinates, that is a mystery to me as well.
Because:
1. it needs to power a separate radio to receive the GPS signals.
2. GPS sends out almanac data (rough position information) and ephemeris data (orbital information)
3. Your device needs to calculate the tragetory and position, and lock on to 4 satellites (3 for psotion, 1 for time) using this data
4. You device then needs to calcutate the total time-delta, to the nanosecond, between the time each satellite sends a message, and when you receive it.
5. ** Using this time delta, you can calculate your
As phones became more powerful, applications were using more battery. So people were all over the manual ways to preserve battery life. Software development on the relatively new phone OSes matured, and thus was able to move on to tackle "later" generation features like power-saving and efficiency (and the hardware became more efficient too, like the BT and GPS chipsets.)
Users usually lag behind stuff like this, and end up with habits of things they used to have to do long after the problem has been largely
I don't believe it's that cut and dried. I've had too many experiences where I get a warning, long after I stopped actively using a particular app, along the lines of "Waze still using your location in the background - do you want to let it continue?"
I expect that Gruber's description accurately depicts how it is supposed to work - and how it does work most of the time. And perhaps there indeed are people who "force quit" iOS apps on a regular basis for no good reason. But the few times I've seen someone do
My girlfriend is one of those people that habitually closes everything on her phone. She then complains when the "smart lock" on my front door won't open for her, because the app that controls it is no longer running, and can't make a Bluetooth LE connection to the lock to verify the crypto key.
Don't know how many times I've told her not to close all the apps - it's unnecessary since about iOS 7 except for badly behaved apps, and things actually work better if you don't.
At least a couple of years ago, an application that did not have any background refreshes running would effectively shut down and unload from memory after 5 seconds (that's why some apps take a bit longer to come up if you swap away from them for longer than that). It is supposed to release all resources (memory, storage, sockets, etc), I imagine that it only leaves a couple of pointers in place and then drags it all back in once you switch over to it again, but I have a hard time imagining how that is muc
Why do they care? (Score:5, Insightful)
And if it's better to have apps open and frozen, why don't they just open and freeze every app at startup and just leave them frozen but not visible if you force quit them? Why have a non-frozen closed state at all?
Why have a non-frozen closed state at all?
For apps you don't use. What's your insinuation here, that every app you have installed you use at least once during one powered on cycle of your phone?
If iOS is SO good at managing memory & other resources such that an app in this 'frozen state' uses 0 resources why not just 'auto launch' ALL apps when the device is rebooted to put them in this state?
It's the difference between RAM and "disk" (SSD) storage... you almost certainly don't have enough RAM to have all your apps loaded into it at once.
Because then you'd be using resources to open every single app, many of which you may not ever end up using, which would also be wasteful of battery power.
In my experience, iOS' "Low Power Mode" works extremely well in terms of extending a phone's remaining battery life. Of course, one of the things it does is stop the background execution of most apps.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not saying they don't want you to. It is saying that the reason you are doing it, may not be as valid as you might expect.
If you're killing apps to save battery life, you're probably right--it's not making much of a difference.
If you're killing apps because they insist that they need to know where you are--even when they are not the foreground app--then it's certainly making a difference.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re-opening it takes more power than unpausing it from the background. Like, the difference between hibernating and rebooting your entire computer. Applications do a lot of work when they are booted from an initial state vs coming back from sleeping. I guess your argument is that they should be designed to boot from initial state as efficiently as possible. In general, that's going to be a goal of the developer, but it'll never be as efficient as coming back from a state when some of the work performed when
Not really. But what's important is that you do whatever helps you *feel* good, because lord knows that users always know better.
Really? There are some apps that take a good 10 seconds or so to become useable. It's assumed that it's not just on a 10 second timer, but actually doing things - running something on the CPU, moving information across a network, SSD I/O, etc.
Unpausing doesn't do this for the most part, and is usually rather instant on modern hardware.
Force quit is there because sometimes you need to do it.
The OS is good, but it's not magic. It can't always tell if an app somebody else coded is in an inconsistent or errored state.
There's a lot of uninformed computer voodoo that users buy in to. One of them is that force quiting background apps is a good idea. If there's any real benefit it's in their head.
iOS is
/really/ good at suspending apps. I've had apps keep their state /between iOS upgrades/ - Exited a game, and came back to it weeks later after a
Where's Task Manager for iOS? (Score:4, Funny)
I was going to press control-alt-delete to bring it up, but I couldn't figure out how to plug in a keyboard...
I was going to press control-alt-delete to bring it up,
It's an Apple product, so that should be command-alt-delete.
Distinctly untrue, despite the hype (Score:4, Interesting)
This is the number one reason I force quite an apps. A bunch of location-using apps I use must be force-quit in order for them to stop using my location.
Go to Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh and disallow any applications which you don't want to let run in the background... which is probably most of them.
It's a bit irritating that, for most apps, running in the background is enabled by default. There are very few which really need to do that.
Oh, and you may need to occasionally do that again. I've seen all those toggles get re-enabled after certain updates.
Sometimes an app doesn't seem to be suspended completely and parts of it keep running. A few years ago the Facebook app was notorious for this: if you didn't force-quit the app it would often suck the battery dry in a couple of hours. This would happen sometimes even with apps that were not designed to run in the background, i.e. track your location or keep an ear out for certain events. But those few cases aside, the guy is
Turns out location sensing has nothing to do with RAM usage, so your comment is a non sequitur.
The point was don't force quit apps to save battery life. If you want to force quit apps because you're paranoid, then go for it.
Might as well turn the phone off tho - how do you know force quitting apps actually stops it? How do you trust anything at all on your phone if you don't trust that an app does what the developer publishes that it does?
The struggle for battler life is real. (Score:2)
Mr. Gruber must not actually own an iPhone.
Whatever.... (Score:3)
I think I've got a grand total of two apps which are enabled for background app refresh.
yeah, tell that to my old ipad2 (Score:1)
Don't tell me what to do (Score:2)
Performance lies (Score:2)
There might be a discussion for bootups eating battery, but if you want an app to have performance RAM (and everyone writes their "mobile" bloatstains to waste plenty) you'll need to close recent apps. Not older ones, since iOS will silently kill those sessions (the slot in Recent becomes a placebo) as it desires. Hope it wasn't anything important.
This only matters for limited cases, say a phone game. And probably affects you less if you're overpaying (either for a laughable contract or the $800 iSubscripti
No worries about RAM and CPU (Score:2)
Asinine (Score:2)
This is asinine. And it's made worse by the fact that when you do use the app-switcher to switch to an open-in-the-background app, it's actually showing you a screenshot of the app as it was sometime prior to it getting frozen. When I reactivate the calculator app (not from a force-click, but open in the background), it shows a screenshot of calculator and I start tapping the numbers, but then the app actually becomes active and many of my taps were missed. I'd like it better if it showed a loading scree
Force-quit helps me work better (Score:1)
I usually use only 2-3 apps at time. I force-quit everything else and use app-switching to get between them.
It's just easier for me that way.
Oh, to reduce battery drain I just disable background-app capability.
Why can't the user have control? (Score:3)
I use an Android phone. Aside from some small, personal apps I wrote for myself a while ago, I am not really an app developer and don't have an in-depth understanding of the issues.
But my annoyance is this: there are apps that I only use once a month and others not even that. I definitely don't need them running in any form, even with the lightest footprint and some of them are consuming power. They keep coming back the instant I killed them. Why do the modern OS vendors assume they know best? I would like to have control over the execution policy, not the app developer. In Windows, I could remove entries from the startup, task scheduler etc. In Unix, I have full control. Why can't I do that in modern operating systems? Yes, I am aware there are startup editors in Android. I found them unreliable or inadequate.
I as the user, have much better context information on how my apps need to run. Sure, people can shoot themselves in the foot, but provide a means to restore defaults when custom configurations aren't working, but don't take away control altogether.
Every commercial app developer wants his app to be ready to go. In Windows that meant far too many developers would add their apps to system startup. With enough such entries, it made a large proportion of consumer machines to go sluggish by swapping and many systems were upgraded just because the users did not know how to clean up their startup items. Sure, the modern systems prevent all that, but that does not mean I should not have any control. The lesson here is that developers cannot be trusted to be respectful of shared system resources (and so the OS takes over more control), not that the users cannot be trusted. At least, let the apps be better controlled in developer mode. It took what 5 or 6 versions before Google started allowing users to rescind permissions? I want more permissions (and with better granularity) to rescind.
Well, that was my rant. If I missed any obvious solutions, enlighten me.