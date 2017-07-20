Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
IOS Apple IT Technology

Public Service Announcement: You Should Not Force Quit Apps on iOS (daringfireball.net) 153

Posted by msmash from the how-iOS-works dept.
John Gruber, writing for DaringFireball: The single biggest misconception about iOS is that it's good digital hygiene to force quit apps that you aren't using. The idea is that apps in the background are locking up unnecessary RAM and consuming unnecessary CPU cycles, thus hurting performance and wasting battery life. That's not how iOS works. The iOS system is designed so that none of the above justifications for force quitting are true. Apps in the background are effectively "frozen", severely limiting what they can do in the background and freeing up the RAM they were using. iOS is really, really good at this. It is so good at this that unfreezing a frozen app takes up way less CPU (and energy) than relaunching an app that had been force quit. Not only does force quitting your apps not help, it actually hurts. Your battery life will be worse and it will take much longer to switch apps if you force quit apps in the background. [...] In fact, apps frozen in the background on iOS unfreeze so quickly that I think it actually helps perpetuate the myth that you should force quit them: if you're worried that background apps are draining your battery and you see how quickly they load from the background, it's a reasonable assumption to believe that they never stopped running. But they do. They really do get frozen, the RAM they were using really does get reclaimed by the system, and they really do unfreeze and come back to life that quickly.

Public Service Announcement: You Should Not Force Quit Apps on iOS More | Reply

Public Service Announcement: You Should Not Force Quit Apps on iOS

Comments Filter:

  • Baloney (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:43PM (#54848603)
    Baloney. I have heard this argument so many times from OS developers. What does "effectively frozen" and "severely limited" mean? They are either frozen or they aren't. If they aren't frozen then they are taking up resources.

    • Re:Baloney (Score:5, Informative)

      by jafiwam ( 310805 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:45PM (#54848619) Homepage Journal

      Or so they say

      In practice, people who didn't know how to quit apps had shitty battery life... which stopped when they started closing apps.

      Maybe newer iOS versions are better, however it has been very obvious through experimentation that closing apps helps performance.

      • Re:Baloney (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Quirkz ( 1206400 ) <ross&quirkz,com> on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:51PM (#54848673) Homepage

        5 or so years ago, it was definitely clear that leaving apps open was causing battery drain, and I obsessively closed everything as soon as I was done.

        About a year ago I heard someone from Apple suggest it wasn't necessary any longer, and for the most part I leave things up and it seems to be true that they're not tremendous battery hogs.

        Except Google Maps, of course. That burns through something like 1% of my battery every minute, and definitely keeps working even in the background. I will look stuff up, kill it, and repeat as necessary many times over rather than leaving it open any longer than I need to.

        • Re:Baloney (Score:5, Informative)

          by aergern ( 127031 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @05:00PM (#54848751)

          You can turn this behavior off in the settings so it will not continue running and using GPS when not in the foreground. So check the settings and be free! :D

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Jeremi ( 14640 )

            Does anyone know why activating the iPhone's GPS receiver causes such a significant battery drain?

            (In my naive imagining, it shouldn't take a lot of power to simply receive a GPS signal -- rendering an animated map could be expensive, of course, but Google Maps doesn't need to do that if it's running in the background)

            • Because you are not receiving 'a GPS signal'. You are receiving a multitude of GPS and GLONASS signals. From the time stamps and positional information encoded in these signals you then have to calculate your position. All these calculations are time-critical, so I guess they don't combine very well with power saving features.

              Why there have beeen tremendous amounts in rendering speeds and all kinds of image processing, but not in the calculation of these GPS coordinates, that is a mystery to me as well.

            • Re:Baloney (Score:5, Informative)

              by IcyWolfy ( 514669 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @05:38PM (#54849011) Homepage

              Because:
              1. it needs to power a separate radio to receive the GPS signals.
              2. GPS sends out almanac data (rough position information) and ephemeris data (orbital information)
              3. Your device needs to calculate the tragetory and position, and lock on to 4 satellites (3 for psotion, 1 for time) using this data
              4. You device then needs to calcutate the total time-delta, to the nanosecond, between the time each satellite sends a message, and when you receive it.
              5. ** Using this time delta, you can calculate your exact distance to each satellite.
              6. Solve three overlapping sphere equations to triangulate your position at the ground.
              7. Solve another equations using 4 satellites to calculate the equivalent atomic clock time.

              Your device is processing dozens of messages per second, to keep the locks on each GPS satellite, to switch active satellites as you move out of view of any given satellite, and to keep your calculated position, and delta position (speed) all in sync.

              It's very computationally expensive, and thus takes power to operate the chipset doing all this work.
              In addition, if you're in a city, without clear line-of-sight to enough satellites, it can boost the power and try to make sense of fainter data, or try harder to calculate which satellites are in theory overhead, and then to obtain a lock on each satellite and it's orbital trajectory and speed. Net result: GPS uses more battery in cities than in countryside.

               

              • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

                by PIBM ( 588930 )

                My old hand held gps could run over 60 hours tracking my position, recording it along with the precision, number of satellites used to receive it, and some other data to my SD card, sometime displaying the local map and my recent track, all while only using 2 1.5V 1600mAh batteries, using 12 years old technology. iPhones & android devices GPS positionning is much less precise than this old device, and use much more power. WTH.

            • Nothing to do with the iPhone. GPS receivers are active receivers that do a LOT of signal processing. The GPS signals were designed to beam through the atmosphere to fixed ground devices usually with very chunky or permanent supplies.

              Power use didn't feature in the design conditions. A lot of modern EM design puts a lot of effort into the low-power portion of how to transmit, receive, encode and decode signals.

              • Nothing to do with the iPhone.

                Indeed. I have a Samsung Galaxy V, and it sucks power when the GPS is on. I only turn on GPS with I am actively using the map app.

            • It is not the GPS signal, it is an App running wild and hanging in the background doing some nasty JavaScript shit.
              The GPS chip is build in into the cellular network chip, so it is basically running all the time if you have a cellular network on your iPad/iPhone or its no true GPS but resting on WIFI/WLAN scanning.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by PCM2 ( 4486 )

                I don't know about iOS, but the Android phones I've used definitely don't have a GPS lock going all the time. In fact, I've seen it take a minute or two to get a lock, and even then it keeps chatting with the satellites to narrow down your location. That's got to be power hungry by itself, but in the meantime, Google Maps is undoubtedly using WiFi and cellular triangulation to get a preliminary result. All that network traffic is bound to burn some battery.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by SirSlud ( 67381 )

          As phones became more powerful, applications were using more battery. So people were all over the manual ways to preserve battery life. Software development on the relatively new phone OSes matured, and thus was able to move on to tackle "later" generation features like power-saving and efficiency (and the hardware became more efficient too, like the BT and GPS chipsets.)

          Users usually lag behind stuff like this, and end up with habits of things they used to have to do long after the problem has been largely

          • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

            by BasilBrush ( 643681 )

            Early iPhones didn't run apps in the background AT ALL. SO they definately couldn't waste power. When Apple introduced background processing it was under very tight constraints. Very limited things they could do. Any attempt to just keep running resulted in the app being terminated by the OS after a few seconds.
            A few cheated by keeping themselves open in the background supposedly streaming audio when they weren't. But Apple jumped on that pretty quickly.

            There's never bee a problem with background apps eatin

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by SDLeary ( 652447 )
          And then, of course, there is still the occasional runaway app, which is difficult to impossible to properly identify, save by a temp spike of the phone or tablet, necessitating at least quitting of all apps, or shutting down and restarting the system. SDLeary

        • then I have to treat it like it will and will force quit it. Unless I have a way to know that the app is definitely for sure not actively using resources, which currently I don't.

      • go ahead, turn your car off while doing 75.

      • Sorry,
        that is nonsense.
        Frozen apps don't use any resources at all, most certainky not battery life (how you can believe ea sleeping process uses battery is beyond me)

      • It still is. It only makes no difference on the majority of apps, but a few apps are allowed to do things in the background and are very battery costly to not close. How are people supposed to know which apps are effectively frozen and which are hogs?

      • The reason we keep being told 'dont force close you apps' is that if you do, they cannot continue to do 'their thing' quietly in the background.
        Their thing is often reporting things back to their developers - your position, actions, etc, etc..

        THAT is why every now and then they remind us how foolish we would be not to keep them running.

    • I don't believe it's that cut and dried. I've had too many experiences where I get a warning, long after I stopped actively using a particular app, along the lines of "Waze still using your location in the background - do you want to let it continue?"

      I expect that Gruber's description accurately depicts how it is supposed to work - and how it does work most of the time. And perhaps there indeed are people who "force quit" iOS apps on a regular basis for no good reason. But the few times I've seen someone do

      • My girlfriend is one of those people that habitually closes everything on her phone. She then complains when the "smart lock" on my front door won't open for her, because the app that controls it is no longer running, and can't make a Bluetooth LE connection to the lock to verify the crypto key.

        Don't know how many times I've told her not to close all the apps - it's unnecessary since about iOS 7 except for badly behaved apps, and things actually work better if you don't.

    • At least a couple of years ago, an application that did not have any background refreshes running would effectively shut down and unload from memory after 5 seconds (that's why some apps take a bit longer to come up if you swap away from them for longer than that). It is supposed to release all resources (memory, storage, sockets, etc), I imagine that it only leaves a couple of pointers in place and then drags it all back in once you switch over to it again, but I have a hard time imagining how that is muc

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Baloney. I have heard this argument so many times from OS developers. What does "effectively frozen" and "severely limited" mean? They are either frozen or they aren't. If they aren't frozen then they are taking up resources.

      Apple has a few categories of apps that don't completely freeze up - e.g., apps that are VoIP related, audio related, location related. For these apps, iOS will let them run a background thread so they can continue to listen for calls (or handle the current call in progress), continue t

    • In the case of iOS it means that they're given 0 CPU cycles by the scheduler, and they're marked as available to be jetsamed from RAM on an LRU basis.

    • IIRC (this was the explanation I got back when iOS couldn't multi-task), a non-multi-tasked app in iOS put into the background has its memory state saved, and the app is dumped from RAM just as if you'd closed it. When you "switch back" to the app, the app is actually restarted and the memory state restored. That is how Apple faked multi-tasking without actually multi-tasking. The app is "frozen" in that it can't do anything because it's actually removed from RAM (except for its memory state, which depen
    • It would be nice if the article had some benchmarks and graphs. The only benchmark the linked to (that I saw) was a benchmark for startup times between iOS and a Galaxy.

      No data, no point.

    • The purpose to kill the apps may not be to save battery life, but to limit spying.

  • Why do they care? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:44PM (#54848609)
    If iOS is designed so well then why in the hell should it matter if a user force-q1uits everything only to re-open it later? This makes me suspicious that they don't want you turning off certain things.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And if it's better to have apps open and frozen, why don't they just open and freeze every app at startup and just leave them frozen but not visible if you force quit them? Why have a non-frozen closed state at all?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SirSlud ( 67381 )

        Why have a non-frozen closed state at all?

        For apps you don't use. What's your insinuation here, that every app you have installed you use at least once during one powered on cycle of your phone?

    • I think what they're trying to say is that the process of starting an App uses more resources than letting it sit in the background for however long. Which might be true in the lab, but when you're away from a wall socket and down to 10% you'll do whatever you have to do to keep your phone going and worry about the rest later.

    • Re:Why do they care? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TFlan91 ( 2615727 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:52PM (#54848689)

      It's not saying they don't want you to. It is saying that the reason you are doing it, may not be as valid as you might expect.

      • If you're killing apps to save battery life, you're probably right--it's not making much of a difference.

        If you're killing apps because they insist that they need to know where you are--even when they are not the foreground app--then it's certainly making a difference.

        • Just set permissions. Every app that uses GPS has an entry in the system settings/privacy/location services list. The options are Always/While-using/Never.

          There is no reason to quit apps in the backgroud.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      Re-opening it takes more power than unpausing it from the background. Like, the difference between hibernating and rebooting your entire computer. Applications do a lot of work when they are booted from an initial state vs coming back from sleeping. I guess your argument is that they should be designed to boot from initial state as efficiently as possible. In general, that's going to be a goal of the developer, but it'll never be as efficient as coming back from a state when some of the work performed when

      • The amount of resources "wasted" re-opening an app is trivial.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SirSlud ( 67381 )

          Not really. But what's important is that you do whatever helps you *feel* good, because lord knows that users always know better. ;)

        • Really? There are some apps that take a good 10 seconds or so to become useable. It's assumed that it's not just on a 10 second timer, but actually doing things - running something on the CPU, moving information across a network, SSD I/O, etc.

          Unpausing doesn't do this for the most part, and is usually rather instant on modern hardware.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Force quit is there because sometimes you need to do it.

      The OS is good, but it's not magic. It can't always tell if an app somebody else coded is in an inconsistent or errored state.

      There's a lot of uninformed computer voodoo that users buy in to. One of them is that force quiting background apps is a good idea. If there's any real benefit it's in their head.

      iOS is /really/ good at suspending apps. I've had apps keep their state /between iOS upgrades/ - Exited a game, and came back to it weeks later after a

    • And don't forget to wear a tin-foil beanie whilst using it. Can't be too careful after all.

  • Where's Task Manager for iOS? (Score:3, Funny)

    by Jeremi ( 14640 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:47PM (#54848633) Homepage

    I was going to press control-alt-delete to bring it up, but I couldn't figure out how to plug in a keyboard... ;)

  • Distinctly untrue, despite the hype (Score:5, Interesting)

    by kaka.mala.vachva ( 1164605 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:47PM (#54848637)
    I have an iphone 6s, and I see the location icon come on when I check the weather (using the native app), because it is set to reporting local weather. Mostly, it goes away in a bit - but I have seen the icon stay on many times even when I have moved away from the weather app. I have to manually kill the weather app to make the location tracking go away.
    • This is the number one reason I force quite an apps. A bunch of location-using apps I use must be force-quit in order for them to stop using my location.

      • Re:Distinctly untrue, despite the hype (Score:4, Informative)

        by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @05:13PM (#54848863)

        This is the number one reason I force quite an apps. A bunch of location-using apps I use must be force-quit in order for them to stop using my location.

        Go to Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh and disallow any applications which you don't want to let run in the background... which is probably most of them.

        It's a bit irritating that, for most apps, running in the background is enabled by default. There are very few which really need to do that.

        Oh, and you may need to occasionally do that again. I've seen all those toggles get re-enabled after certain updates.

    • Disclaimer: I develop iOS stuff for fun (and sometimes make some money doing it).
      Sometimes an app doesn't seem to be suspended completely and parts of it keep running. A few years ago the Facebook app was notorious for this: if you didn't force-quit the app it would often suck the battery dry in a couple of hours. This would happen sometimes even with apps that were not designed to run in the background, i.e. track your location or keep an ear out for certain events. But those few cases aside, the guy is

    • Turns out location sensing has nothing to do with RAM usage, so your comment is a non sequitur.

    • Yeah, I agree. Apps in the background may be largely frozen most of the time, but they can still be doing some stuff. They might be using the GPS. They might be downloading stuff. In fact, there was a bit of a dust-up a year or two ago because Facebook had designed their app to constantly download what was basically an empty file. I don't know all the technical details, but by constantly downloading a file, it kept the app from really freezing in the background, which meant that the app was able to upd

    • Use a mock location app set to your preferred location, this is what I do on Android, works fine for me and no battery hassles.

  • Mr. Gruber must not actually own an iPhone.

    • Gruber has owned and I believe still owns, every generation of iPhone.

      He just hasn't fallen for the placebo that you have. There really is no benefit to routinely killing background apps. It's pure ignorance of how iOS works.

      • Gruber has owned and I believe still owns, every generation of iPhone.

        He just hasn't fallen for the placebo that you have. There really is no benefit to routinely killing background apps. It's pure ignorance of how iOS works.

        Unless it is a map app, or app playing music, or app recording........ So it is a placebo for most apps, but for an important handfull of apps it is really important that you close them or they will use a LOT of power (GPS is costlyin battery).

        So... You have fallen for the emperors new clothes and never realized everybody else was right.

  • Whatever.... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @04:52PM (#54848687) Homepage
    I turned off background refresh on 90% of the apps that I use on my iPhone 6s to conserve bandwidth (2GB monthly cap) and battery life. Very few apps need real time updates. The rest can wait for updates until I'm ready to deal with them on my home wireless network.
  • If I keep just a few apps open it becomes absolutelly unusable, even with Background App Refresh disabled.
  • I force quit apps on my iPad because over time the list of apps that are 'running' gets cluttered with things I don't often use. I leave apps alone that I use frequently. I don't really care if this costs me some CPU cycles some day when I want to re-launch the app I quit.

    • The list is ordered based on how recently you have used the app. If you don't use an app much, then the apps you use more often move to the front of the list automatically.

  • Only LUDDITES force quit apps. (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Modern app appers only APP APP apps, NOT LUDDITE force quit!

    Apps!

  • Youtube and Waze (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't know what it is about those two, but unless I force quit them, they'll suck my battery dry within half a day (for Waze) or 2 hours (for Youtube)

  • There might be a discussion for bootups eating battery, but if you want an app to have performance RAM (and everyone writes their "mobile" bloatstains to waste plenty) you'll need to close recent apps. Not older ones, since iOS will silently kill those sessions (the slot in Recent becomes a placebo) as it desires. Hope it wasn't anything important.

    This only matters for limited cases, say a phone game. And probably affects you less if you're overpaying (either for a laughable contract or the $800 iSubscripti

    • 'if you want an app to have performance RAM (and everyone writes their "mobile" bloatstains to waste plenty) you'll need to close recent apps. Not older ones, since iOS will silently kill those sessions (the slot in Recent becomes a placebo) as it desires. '

      If the foreground app needs more RAM, iOS will suspend more and more old apps anyway. The different is that if you do it manually you also kill the running state of the app so when you reopen it you have the restart the app from the beginning.

  • I force-quit some apps that are simply bugged, and reopening is a workaround. Even that Weather app (Apple), needs sometimes to be closed and reopened (or it doesn't refresh the weather / location)

  • This is asinine. And it's made worse by the fact that when you do use the app-switcher to switch to an open-in-the-background app, it's actually showing you a screenshot of the app as it was sometime prior to it getting frozen. When I reactivate the calculator app (not from a force-click, but open in the background), it shows a screenshot of calculator and I start tapping the numbers, but then the app actually becomes active and many of my taps were missed. I'd like it better if it showed a loading scree

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      These things really aren't as quick as they say they are.

      it's amazing how computers got 1000x faster in the last 20 years, yet GUI elements seem to have the same lag profile as a generation ago :-/

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        it's amazing how computers got 1000x faster in the last 20 years, yet GUI elements seem to have the same lag profile as a generation ago :-/

        Twenty years ago, a handheld device was a Game Boy Pocket. Nowadays, people expect more out of a GUI:

        Proportional (not monospace) fonts
        Scalable fonts
        Languages with larger character sets than US ASCII
        Higher pixel densities and bit depths than ~96dpi 2bpp grayscale
        Gradients as cues for what can be pressed
        Slide and zoom animations to reinforce the relationships among different activities rather than reliance on cutting from one screen to the next

  • I usually use only 2-3 apps at time. I force-quit everything else and use app-switching to get between them.

    It's just easier for me that way.

    Oh, to reduce battery drain I just disable background-app capability.

  • Why can't the user have control? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jma05 ( 897351 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @05:41PM (#54849041)

    I use an Android phone. Aside from some small, personal apps I wrote for myself a while ago, I am not really an app developer and don't have an in-depth understanding of the issues.

    But my annoyance is this: there are apps that I only use once a month and others not even that. I definitely don't need them running in any form, even with the lightest footprint and some of them are consuming power. They keep coming back the instant I killed them. Why do the modern OS vendors assume they know best? I would like to have control over the execution policy, not the app developer. In Windows, I could remove entries from the startup, task scheduler etc. In Unix, I have full control. Why can't I do that in modern operating systems? Yes, I am aware there are startup editors in Android. I found them unreliable or inadequate.

    I as the user, have much better context information on how my apps need to run. Sure, people can shoot themselves in the foot, but provide a means to restore defaults when custom configurations aren't working, but don't take away control altogether.

    Every commercial app developer wants his app to be ready to go. In Windows that meant far too many developers would add their apps to system startup. With enough such entries, it made a large proportion of consumer machines to go sluggish by swapping and many systems were upgraded just because the users did not know how to clean up their startup items. Sure, the modern systems prevent all that, but that does not mean I should not have any control. The lesson here is that developers cannot be trusted to be respectful of shared system resources (and so the OS takes over more control), not that the users cannot be trusted. At least, let the apps be better controlled in developer mode. It took what 5 or 6 versions before Google started allowing users to rescind permissions? I want more permissions (and with better granularity) to rescind.

    Well, that was my rant. If I missed any obvious solutions, enlighten me.

  • See subject.

  • Measure it (Score:3, Interesting)

    by ricky_charlet ( 870619 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @06:10PM (#54849229)
    settings->battery. Scroll to bottom for a report of how much battery each app has used. View it as last 24 hours, or as last 7 days. and FYI, (for me) Apple Mail, when connected to a corporate exchange server, sucks battery in the background. 30% overnight iphone 6s IOS 10.3

  • I'll just hook my iPhone up to this power outlet at the gas stat--BOOM! MacGruber!

  • Another example to doubt this claim: if anyone uses the Shopify POS App, you probably see that as you do more transactions with the swiper, the app gets slower and slower...and if you close and restart the app, it works fine again. Maybe this is true with some Apps, but I don't think you can say with all Apps...

  • BS (Score:1)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 )
    When I'm done with a lawn mower, I turn it off, put it away. When I'm done with my car, I turn it off and put it in the garage. So many apps claim they are "frozen/sleeping" but when you run another app, they show they are still doing something because they are eating up CPU cycles, battery, send/receive data. When I'm done with an app, I force close it if I'm not going to use it again for a while, or, at the end of the day.

  • I call bullshit. Leave Slack - which has NO notifications enabled, nor any other features allowed, alive overnight and check battery usage the next day and explain how a "frozen" app can take that much electricity.

    ALWAYS force-quit Slack and other energy-hungry apps when you're not using them.

  • Sure, for older OS versions, you may have found a hack or trick that improved your experience. So you got used to using it. But guess what? Over the years the developers have been iteratively improving their products. And they are aware of the issue you had in the first place, and probably fixed it a long time ago. Plus you now have better hardware than you did, relaxing many of the limits you were running into before. Trust that the designers of operating systems aren't relying on you to go and do manual p

  • The same basic advice has been peddled and widely ignored by end users who know better across all major mobile platforms. The reality is this is only true for apps don't take advantage of facilities to sidestep background execution restrictions.

    Many app intentionally seek to run continuously in the background to enable persistent stalking and download ads as these activities yield profits for app vendors. It should go without saying facilities exist across all major platforms to accommodate.

    https://develo [apple.com]

  • Back when I got my first iPhone (4), started trying out all of the apps it came with, and downloading a few new ones. After about a week or two, I noticed that the battery wasn't lasting as long. This is when I discovered how to view all of the apps that were still... frozen?... in the background. There were dozens of these. I force quit them all, made sure to force quit when I was done with an app, and the battery life went back to normal.

    A few years later, I started using some workout apps that time

  • The very second you load Apple Maps and put it in the background, the GPS is still sucking the fuck out of your battery life, navigating somewhere or not.

    That alone proves Apple is full of shit and lying.

    ALWAYS kill your maps application after you're done using it, or you're going to quickly find yourself with far less battery life than you thought you had.

  • This is why one of the "big" features of Windows 8.1 was the ability to close the WinRT based apps. People are so accustomed to thinking that anything which they're not using is eating away at resources, that everyone requested the ability to close them.

Slashdot Top Deals

There is no distinction between any AI program and some existent game.

Close