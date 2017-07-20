Apple, Google and Microsoft Are Hoarding $464 Billion In Cash (cnn.com) 15
Apple, Google and Microsoft are sitting on a mountain of cash -- and most of it is stashed far away from the taxman. Those three tech behemoths held a total of $464 billion in cash at the end of last year, according to a Moody's report published this week. From a report: Apple alone had a stunning quarter-trillion dollars of cash thanks to years of gigantic profits and few major acquisitions. That's enough money to buy Netflix three times. It's also more cash than what's sitting on the balance sheet of every major industry except tech and health care. All told, non-financial U.S. companies studied by Moody's hoarded $1.84 trillion of cash at the end of last year. That's up 11% from 2015 and nearly two and a half times the 2008 level. Roughly $1.3 trillion -- 70% of the total -- is being held overseas, where the money isn't subject to U.S. taxes. Apple, Google owner Alphabet, Microsoft, Cisco, and Oracle hold 88% of their cash overseas. Moody's said the tower of money stashed abroad reflects the "negative tax consequences of permanently repatriating money to the U.S."
Sure, These companies are based in the US, but they are global companies.
They should not have to pay US taxes on the profits they received via a cellphone sold in Europe.
LOL.. Where I agree in principle.. I have to point out that there are those who believe these "evil rich mega corporations" should be taxed on repatriation of this money (bringing it back to the USA) and that they are "hiding" this money out of the 'tax man's" reach to avoid paying taxes they rightfully should.
Personally, I believe that the issue is the USA's tax rates are too high on these companies so they are being encouraged to do business overseas instead of in their home country to shelter themselves
Time for "helicopter money". Inflation is under par and fat cats are hoarding cash. Sufficient inflation will make sitting on cash unpleasant because its actual value shrinks quicker. It may even get T closer to the 3% GDP growth he wants as the cash is spent.
Might be wise to learn what 'cash' means to accountants. It's about liquidity. There is no Scrooge McDuck swimming pool full of currency.
If they could find a better place than treasuries/REITs to park it, they would.
They should pool their money and buy a small, relatively poor nation (Bulgaria?), then buy a few nukes, then just let the IRS try and tax them.
We have the biggest, most complicated tax code in the history of the universe. We are also the only country that taxes its citizens for income earned while living and working in another country... even after they pay that country's taxes.
I don't really get finance. That's... not good for the economy right?
It's money that's "Not being put to work". Just rotting in a bank account. Extrapolate this, and it's essentially a giant black hole in the economy where money goes in but it doesn't come out. Today we've got a money cycle of farmers buying oil to run their combines and oil-well workers buying food to eat. Today there's a trillion dollars moving back and forth (and being pissed away on recreation) but tomorrow Apple hoards half of th
>It's money that's "Not being put to work". Just rotting in a bank account.
Not quite. To be removed from the economy, you'd have to have cash or some other deflationary instrument in storage.
Cash 'in the bank' isn''t really in the bank, but is being invested by the bank.
It's just money (Score:2)
This really just demonstrates the stupidity of our current economic system, where money, which is a made-up human construct meant to facilitate the trade in real goods and services, has become more important than said real goods and services. We have a 'market' that pays our best and brightest far more to come up with these pointless number shuffling schemes than to become a doctor, scientist or teacher. We then wonder why, despite all the GDP we have supposedly magiced up in the last decade, many of our do