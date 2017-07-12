Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Apple Sets Up China Data Center To Meet New Cybersecurity Rules

Posted by msmash
Apple on Wednesday said it is setting up its first data center in China, in partnership with a local internet services company, to comply with tougher cybersecurity laws introduced last month. From a report: The U.S. technology company said it will build the center in the southern province of Guizhou with data management firm Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry. An Apple spokesman in Shanghai told Reuters the center is part of a planned $1 billion investment into the province. "The addition of this data center will allow us to improve the speed and reliability of our products and services while also complying with newly passed regulations," Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Cybersecurity? Or the Chinese government just want to keep better tabs on democracy protesters on Hong Kong?

  • The bad guys win another one.

    • Following the law is the responsibility of businesses. If the laws are bad, it's the people who should speak up (and there are many people in China), like they did during the French Revolution, the fall of the Soviet Union, and the American Revolution, and so many others. The people in china have their laws. When in china, Apple and any other company should respect it. That's not bad.

    • 1. It is questionable that this is for "bad" purposes. If it was designed for censorship or surveillance, then putting it in Guizhou would make very little sense.
      2. Corporations have to follow local laws.
      3. It is better for foreign companies to stay in China and make a difference on the margin, than to leave in a huff of "moral high groundism", leaving the field to domestic companies with even fewer scruples.
      4. It is not the job of western corporations to "fix" China. That is up to the Chinese people.

  • Interesting quotes from TFA (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @01:03PM (#54794621)

    The claim is that the rule being complied with is a requirement for Chinese ownership:

    "These regulations require cloud services be operated by Chinese companies so we're partnering with GCBD to offer iCloud," [Apple] said, referring to its online data storage service.

    Also, they state there will be no back doors.

    Apple also said it had strong data privacy and security protections in place.

    "No backdoors will be created into any of our systems," it said.

    If the latter is true, it will be interesting to see how this plays out with the Chinese government, as time goes on...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      If the latter is true, it will be interesting to see how this plays out with the Chinese government, as time goes on...

      Simple: Apple will only add back-doors to the Chinese editions.

