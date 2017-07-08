Nest Founder 'Wakes Up In Cold Sweats' Fearing The Impact Of Mobile Technology (fastcodesign.com) 25
theodp writes: Fast Company's Co.Design reports that Tony Fadell, who founded Nest and was instrumental in the creation of the iPod and iPhone, spoke with a mix of pride and regret about his role in mobile technology's rise to omnipresence. "I wake up in cold sweats every so often thinking, what did we bring to the world?" Fadell said. "Did we really bring a nuclear bomb with information that can -- like we see with fake news -- blow up people's brains and reprogram them? Or did we bring light to people who never had information, who can now be empowered?"
Faddell added that addiction has been designed into our devices, and it's harming the newest generation. "And I know when I take [technology] away from my kids what happens," Fadell explained. "They literally feel like you're tearing a piece of their person away from them-they get emotional about it, very emotional. They go through withdrawal for two to three days." Products like the iPhone, Fadell believes, are more attuned to the needs of the individual rather than what's best for the family and the larger community. And pointing to YouTube owner Google, Fadell said, "It was like, [let] any kind of content happen on YouTube. Then a lot of the executives started having kids, [and saying], maybe this isn't such a good idea. They have YouTube Kids now."
The article suggests Fadell is describing a world where omnipresent (and distracting) screens are creating "a culture of self-aggrandizement," and he believes this is partly rooted in the origins of the devices. "A lot of the designers and coders who were in their 20s when we were creating these things didn't have kids."
Every technical revolution has its critics. And we need to listen and heed but not fear. The problems will get worked out. Life will continue to improve and mankind will carry on until another extinction asteroid strikes earth.
Sleep easy pal.
The choice is ours as to what we decide to allow a technology to be used for. Technology is a set of tools, nothing more like any other tool set, even including a relatively-simple carpenter's tool set. A claw-hammer can be used to frame a house or brain a spouse.
I don't agree that he should sleep easy. I will agree that what he's worrying about (at least per the article summary) is not the concern, but the whole, "Internet of Things," really should be instead called the Internet of Insecure and Exploitable Things.
Consider that tech companies, that theoretically understand the technology they're principally responsible for the development of, have trouble with information security and systems security. We have operating systems for even commercial applications of
designed by apple in california, the center of individualism, objectivist USA.
you brought them an overpriced thermostat they dont control.
https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
you brought them a piece of electronic garbage that leaves them without heat in the dead of fucking january
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
and finally...perhaps the most unforgivable sin, you brought them a gadget that sells their personal information to their own utility companies.
https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org]
If he's bringing up fake news that basically means two things: Trump & Brexit.
And pizzagate and golden showers and Russian hacking and many, many others too numerous to list.
There's a metric buttload of less important fake news flowing around the MSM nowadays.
Just today a number of MSM outlets(*) report that Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda snubbed President Donald Trump by refusing to shake his hand [express.co.uk] during his visit to Poland on Thursday.
Of course, this is trivially debunked [breitbart.com] by simply looking at the images of the meet.
At this point I'm not even sure why they do it; I mean...
"I wake up in cold sweats every so often thinking, what did we bring to the world?"
I think there's a Nest thermostat setting for that, but then Google will use that information for marketing.
Cut the cord, sometimes (Score:2)
Amazing how negative the responses to this are so far.
Cut the cord, sometimes. That's a positive thing. And huge for a kid. And it's not a problem with a device, just with becoming too dependent on it.
I was fortunate as a child to have months where television was unavailable or incredibly limited, and where the video game systems weren't connected or the computer wasn't in the house. The result? A lot of outdoor adventures and a lot of reading. I still enjoy Netflix and video games, but if you want kids to