Qualcomm Seeks To Ban Imports And Sales of Apple iPhones in New Lawsuit (cnbc.com) 33
Chipmaker Qualcomm is asking U.S. trade regulators to ban iPhone imports, according to a new lawsuit. From a report: Apple has allegedly infringed on six of Qualcomm's patents, including technology that improves iPhone battery life, according to Qualcomm. Now Qualcomm wants Apple to pay damages. "Apple continues to use Qualcomm's technology while refusing to pay for it," Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm, said in a statement. Qualcomm ultimately wants regulators to investigate which phones use cellular processors from Qualcomm's competitors, and halt sales of iPhones that violate the patents. Qualcomm said it has filed complaints in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and with the United States International Trade Commission. It's not immediately clear how many iPhones that would affect.
Depends on how credible their claim is, really.
I suspect this is just a negotiating chip more than anything else, to push Apple into giving them the rent they seek.
Believe it or not, I agree with you perfectly (I was being charitable.)
This is the industrial equivalent of SCO going after Linux users... and we all know how that turned out.
In fairness, this is the karma train hitting Apple. They tried to pull this same shit with Samsung over goddamn rounded corners.
Not really - there's a difference between Samsung directly ripping off a design patent, and Apple being sued for buying chips for their phones from someone other than Qualcomm.
When did they support Trump? Attending a meeting with a president is not "supporting"
SSDD (Score:4, Informative)
This is the same argument that it's always been. Qualcomm has patents that are necessary to use cellular networks, and in return for making them standards, they've agreed to license them (either in their chips or their competitors) for "reasonable" amounts of money. Unfortunately for Apple, Qualcomm is trying to charge a license for a percentage of the final value of the phone, instead of a unit price per radio. They've been in court several times to determine if Qualcomm is being "reasonable" or not.
It seems a pretty specious argument to me. Just like the article says, you don't charge somebody more for a sofa just because they want to put it in a more expensive house.
It's my understanding that the patents that Qualcomm is contesting Apple using IP from are not the ones agreed upon to be placed under the 'common license'. Apple is going beyond that point and using Qualcomm IP that isn't licensed that way to other Qualcomm customers either.
However, Apple is involved, so people will climb out of Steve Jobs grave (where they live) to raise a hue and cry.
Here's the part I don't understand.
If Apple is using competitor chips, that have been licensed by the competitor to Qualcomm....hasn't that competing chip maker already paid the rent/licensing fee to Qualcomm at the chip manufacture level...?
You are confused. Qualcomm is mad that their monopoly at Apple is being broken up by Apple using Intel's cell modems. So to get back at Apple the are accusing Apple patent infringement in another part of the iPhone developed by Apple, not Intel.
Personally I am very tired of the damage patent monopolies are doing to the US cell phone market. There are 100+ makers of cell phones in China. Only six or seven manufacturers sell in the US. LTE modems for the Chinese LTE bands are $15, same modem of US bands are
Because Qualcomm says so.
No, seriously. Qualcomm's position is that every step in the production chain that includes their IP/hardware needs to be individually licensed. Because company X makes a board that includes Qualcomm's IP, and then sells that board to company Y who makes a phone from it and sells said phone, then both X and Y need to be licensed.
It's a scenario that has been called into question many times before
SCO tried pulling the same stunt with Linux a decade or so back...
It seems a pretty specious argument to me. Just like the article says, you don't charge somebody more for a sofa just because they want to put it in a more expensive house.
Interesting comment given that more and more vendors, shops,
... are introducing variable prices. Go on-line, look for a hotel/flight/... and the price that you will see is often different from what someone else sees. If you are known to be wealthy you are often charged more.
Problem is, that argument fails miserably under FRAND rules concerning certain patents.
I think a temporary ban would be hilarious (Score:3)
I don't use iPhones, I have access to an iPad if I want one at work, but I found it to be incompatible with me. I don't hate them, I even carried an iPhone 3G way back in the past, which I gave up for the original HTC/Spring Evo and never looked back, but that's what feels right to me.
On the other hand I work at a company full of Apple Cultist. The iPhone is incredibly popular, most the users who don't have a Mac want a Mac and those who have a Mac want an upgrade. I use a Mac at work and sort of like it - but I think of it like using my KDE system, I've always got terminals up and I think cross platform UNLIKE most of the Mac users around here.
I just want to watch the entirety of the creative team freak out and have mini panic attacks over the ban. Most of them are unrealistic and blow things out of proportion when something like this happens. I just want to sit them down and explain the virtues of getting a Google Pixel, which is the Google equivalent to an iPhone and explain to them no their apps won't be able to transfer.
I think I read too many BOFH stories back in the day, and I like screwing with hipsters.....
most the users who don't have a Mac want a Mac and those who have a Mac want an upgrade
That's the way it goes. They think that somebody, somewhere out there has a good Mac.