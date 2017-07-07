Reality Bytes: A Highflying Tech Entrepreneur Crashes Back To Earth

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader shares a WSJ article: Entrepreneur Jia Yueting likes to say that Apple is outdated, China's big technology companies are innovation-killing monopolies and his company, LeEco, is the real industry disrupter. That swagger served Mr. Jia in building an empire that sprawled across seven industries, from online video content to smartphones to electric cars. By having the ambition to take on Apple, Tesla and Netflix all at once, Mr. Jia seemed to embody the boundless promise of the huge China market. And investors responded favorably. Deal makers like HNA Capital and Legend Holdings bought in, as did the city government of tech hub Shenzhen, as well as movie director Zhang Yimou and other celebrities. British sports car maker Aston Martin joined up to develop electric vehicles. The U.S. state of Nevada promised $200 million in incentives for Mr. Jia's electric car venture, Faraday Futures, to build a $1 billion plant there. And LeEco unveiled a $2 billion deal to buy U.S. TV-maker Vizio. Now, most of those deals are dead or struggling and Mr. Jia's dreams are fading away due to a cash crunch and worried creditors (could be paywalled). On Thursday he resigned as chairman of a listed unit of LeEco, Leshi Internet Information & Technology, though he will remain the chairman of the holding company. That move comes after a Shanghai court last week -- at the behest of China Merchants Bank -- froze $181 million worth of his assets and $2 billion in shares over a missed interest payment.

  • Bait headline (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He did not "crash back to Earth". We're not talking about him dying in a parachute/plane/spaceship crash here. Stop with the stupid clickbait headlines and american english slang.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's called "a metaphor".
      Get a grip.

      And no, that's not an instruction for you to grab yourself with one hand.

    • clickbait

      So... wait... are you saying that you actually did think that he was launched into outer space and his spaceship crashed and that's what the article was about and that's why you clicked through it? Yes, I can see where American English slang would ruin your day most days.

  • Clickbait (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    WTF happened to this site. Even the rare tech article is clickbait garbage. Can we please fire these editors already?

  • I thought Britain no longer has car makers, maybe AM is a niche (I almost think AM stayed in business per the famous spy movies). Can't read the article but there was a time when British had several car companies including the legendary Rolls Royce. I think of a documentary that discussed what happened to all these companies and some reasons why. Perhaps similar reasons why Jia Yueting bit the dust (no, he didn't chew on dirt. Only expression he has significantly less earnings than before).

    • Never mind Aston Martin, what happened to Ferguson Motors?

    • They all got sold...

      Rolls Royce got sold to BMW. They also had Rover group, including Mini and Land Rover, but have since sold off Land Rover. Bentley split off from Rolls Royce to Audi. Sterling (anyone remember them?) got sold many years ago to Honda. Aston Martin, and Jaguar got sold to Ford, though they've since divested. Vauxhall was always a part of GM to me, though recently sold to Peugot-Citroen. Lotus a part of Chinese Geely (which also owns Volvo)

      Morgan, Caterham, AC (yay, AC ace) and McLare

  • Obvious (Score:3)

    by nwaack ( 3482871 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @04:19PM (#54766059)
    It was pretty obvious that the company bit off way more than it could chew. They did make pretty nice phones though.

  • Defintely clickbait (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Friday July 07, 2017 @04:32PM (#54766129)
    Curious if the submitter works with WSJ (Wall Street Journal). Not much point in sending a story that requires a subscription unless they want to increase subscribership. It would be appreciated if these types of stories were not submitted as it's irritating to those trying to read it.

