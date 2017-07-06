iPhone Bugs Are Too Valuable To Report To Apple (vice.com) 37
An anonymous reader writes: Last year, Apple launched a long-awaited bug bounty program to reward friendly hackers who report flaws in the iPhone to the company. Despite inviting some of the best hackers in the world to join, it's a bit of a flop so far. The iPhone's security is so tight that it's hard to find any flaws at all, which leads to sky-high prices for bugs on the grey market. Researchers I spoke to are reluctant to report bugs both because they are so valuable and because reporting some bugs may actually prevent them from doing more research. "People can get more cash if they sell their bugs to others," said Nikias Bassen, a security researcher for the company Zimperium, and who joined Apple's program last year. "If you're just doing it for the money, you're not going to give [bugs] to Apple directly." Patrick Wardle, a former NSA hacker who now specializes in MacOS research and was invited to the Apple bug bounty program, agreed. He said that iOS bugs are "too valuable to report to Apple."
Apple's pockets are a little deeper than most.
They could surely increase the bounty to a point where no one could possibly compete with them.
They might, but someone at Apple might also be thinking "no, they're actually full of shit and haven't found critical issues yet" until a zero day rears its ugly head. It's not like Apple could buy the stuff at an auction or something - or could they?
where the bug-exploit reveal is "cleaner" if it comes from a volunteer donor rather from a humanities grad student or homeless person who gets money from Plasma-R-Us?
They might, but someone at Apple might also be thinking "no, they're actually full of shit and haven't found critical issues yet"...
Let's remember this is a reward program, not a ransomware scheme. Payment is rather dependent on disclosure and validation to vendor, so it's pretty easy to dismiss the full-of-shit concerns.
And yes, Apple can easily afford to pay many times more than what they're offering. To your point, ignorance will likely ensure vendors find out the hard way what a proper reward should be.
It's not like Apple could buy the stuff at an auction or something - or could they?
They indeed could buy them from the black market cyber-arms-dealers like anyone else, at highly inflated prices. Zerodium will sell to anyone.
Thus lowering the quality of the developers who work on iOS which increases the bug count.
No, I don't think a positive feedback loop is a good idea.
Then they quit and get replaced by cheaper developers that create more bugs.
Then they quit and get replaced by cheaper developers that create more bugs.
Prompting more payouts followed by decreased developer payments leading to cheaper developers that create more bugs...
Now THAT'S how you simulate an economy!
(Seriously Kidding... or Kiddingly Serious...
I always get those mixed up...)
I don't think the economics will work.
iOS bugs are presumably valuable because they allow you to exploit users for lots of $$$ and because they are rare. If Apple raises the bounty, then unfixed bugs will become even rarer and grey market prices will rise and you are back where you started.
Then Apple is not paying well enough (Score:3, Insightful)
Then Apple is not paying well enough if the grey* market pays better.
* NSA, FAPSI, 3PLA, etc
If they are rare then Apple will not have to pay for many of them, so the cost will not be huge. They ought to publicise when they have paid a bounty (and fixed the problem). Apple should then pay these bounties out of the marketing department budget, not software development. Their marketing department probably has a larger budget than development.
Why? That does not exist.
If you sell it to Apple, you are a white hat hacker and helping make the product better.
But it cost's you 7 figures per bug to be a good guy or gal.
If you sell at market rate, it isn't a grey market, it's a black market.
You are not only preventing something from getting fixed, you are helping folks do bad things.
But you get a bunch of cash.
It ought to be illegal except that is is funded by the FBI etc.
I don't see how it would hurt Apple to pay market rates, but folks should not get away with clean cash for
Someone willing to sell bugs to criminals if they pay better is greyhat at best.
The iPhone's security is so tight that it's hard to find any flaws at all
Really? This sounds like corporate PR to me.
I'd guess that it's more that there aren't as many skilled hackers trying to break iOS, than some intrinsic superiority of the OS.
You seem not to lnow much how an OS works, how its security works and particularily why iOs is that secure.
Your post is pointless.
It starts with 'skiled hackers trying to break', you watch to many bad movies about 'hacking'.
That's black market, not grey, I think.
There is no good or acceptable reason to do anything with a vulnerability other than to first report it to the developer, and then release it to the public if they fail to patch it within an acceptable timeframe.
Make no mistake, that market is as black as the devil's heart.