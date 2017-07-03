Apple Tests 3-D Face Scanning To Unlock Next iPhone: Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) 25
Five years ago, Apple made fingerprint scanners on smartphones popular. Now the company may have found a better technology to replace it. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based company is exploring 3D facial detection as a replacement for Touch ID fingerprint authentication. From the article: This is powered by a new 3-D sensor, added the people, who asked not to be identified discussing technology that's still in development. The company is also testing eye scanning to augment the system, one of the people said. The sensor's speed and accuracy are focal points of the feature. It can scan a user's face and unlock the iPhone within a few hundred milliseconds, the person said. It is designed to work even if the device is laying flat on a table, rather than just close up to the face. The feature is still being tested and may not appear with the new device. However, the intent is for it to replace the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, according to the person.
Sure (Score:1)
So... yeah... fuck Apple. Again. Phone should be a phone, not everything else but a good phone.
Re: (Score:2)
FFS -- NO! (Score:1)
So to unlock your phone in the middle of the night, you need to shine a bright light in your face and get your picture taken?
Fingerprints made sense, you use your finger to tap the home button. Having to lift up the phone to your face to unlock IS NOT user friendly and sounds like a complete pain in the ass.
Apple is just daring us to tell them to go fuck themselves. And it's about time we did
Tim Cook needs to be dragged the fuck out of there -- he's forcing change for change sake to try to hide the fact he
Why would it need light? (Score:1)
So to unlock your phone in the middle of the night, you need to shine a bright light in your face and get your picture taken?
Why would you assume a dedicated 3D sensor would need visible light? Or more than the screen light that they already use as a selfie flash?
Even the quality of AC's has diminished on Slashdot these days, and that's saying something!
Re: (Score:1)
Never heard of IR?
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming Apple catches up to where Microsoft was two years ago, no. My Surface has an IR LED coupled with an Intel RealSense 3D camera to power its biometric authentication. Quick and accurate, even with variance in facial hair and eyewear.
just a test (Score:2)
Cannot change authentication credentials (Score:2)
Apple is raising the bar, but the problem with biometric authentication is always the same: once someone has made a 3D copy of your face, you cannot revoke your authentication credentials. You cannot change your face. Not easily at least.
And someone will make a 3D copy of a face that defeats this feature, and you will find a tutorial on the Internet explaining how to do it to average Joe.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple is raising the bar, but the problem with biometric authentication is always the same: once someone has made a 3D copy of your face, you cannot revoke your authentication credentials.
One of the reasons I'm against the idea of fingerprint-based biometric authentication is because I think it'll lead to criminals either forcibly using, or even removing, the user's fingers. I don't want to think about them removing faces
... messy.
Or perhaps the phone won't recognise you after the criminal has beaten you senseless and broken your nose.
Not all bad (Score:2)
Please no (Score:2)
It's bad enough that in the winter I have to take a glove off to unlock the phone and use it. Now I'll have to take whatever I have keeping my face/ears warm off to unlock the phone and then my glove off to use it. Of course I'll still be use my 5s whenever this comes out because I refuse to pay full price for phones that have reduced feature sets. For example the SE doesn't have all of the touch screen features of the existing models when it was introduced. Apple just didn't want to sacrifice sales of thei
any choice in the matter? (Score:2)
I suppose you could make distorted faces at them to prevent it from happening... until you get tired.
This seems like *less* control over your device.