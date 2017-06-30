The Life, Death, and Legacy of iPhone Jailbreaking (vice.com) 23
From a Motherboard article: Jailbreaking is the art of hacking into Apple's ultra-secure iOS operating system and unlocking it -- and thus allowing users to customize the phone, and write or install any software unimpeded by Apple's restrictions. At the time I met with Todesco (a person who offered jailbreaking service), in December 2016, there was no known jailbreak (for the iPhone 7) -- no public knowledge of this hack -- for the latest iOS version that was installed on my iPhone (iOS 10.2). The world's first jailbreaking step-by-step procedure, discovered in 2007, was posted online for all to see. Subsequent jailbreaks were used by millions of people. At one point, there was even a website -- called jailbreakme.com -- that was free for all to use and jailbroke your phone simply by visiting it. [...] Ten years after the iPhone hit the sleek tables of Apple Stores worldwide, and the first-ever jailbreak, that Wild West is gone. There's now a professionalized, multi-million dollar industry of iPhone security research. It's a world where jailbreaking itself -- at least jailbreaking as we've come to know it -- might be over.
At that point, it's no longer capitalism.
You appear to have misunderstood the reason for the existence of the iPhone. Its purpose is not so that you can speak to your friends, visit web sites, run apps that you think are useful or fun. The purpose of the iPhone is to generate cash for Apple. First they get you to hand over lots of money to get hold of it, then using it means handing over more money: to download apps, get subscriptions, etc — every time Apple get 30% of the money.
Well, of course. Using that narrow definition of "purpose", the purpose of every commercial product is to generate income for the company that is manufacturing and selling that product; any desirable functionality of the product is only a means toward that end.
That's a true observation, but also an obvious and unremarkable one, except to anyone who was under the impression that corporations were a type of public-service-oriented nonprofit.
First they get you to hand over lots of money to get hold of it,
So exactly like Samsung who sells the S8 for $725?
to download apps, get subscriptions, etc — every time Apple get 30% of the money.
So exactly like the Google Play store.
jailbreaking... might be over. (Score:1)
:-) Always do love a challenge. But if all this 'new' security benefits the user as much as the company, it's all good
Advanced mode (Score:2)
I wish iOS had an advanced mode you could enable. Take down the "walls" and let me run ssh to customize things to my liking.
Seems obsolete anyway (Score:2)
Why the heck did Apple decide you could only have a black background anyway? And only three text tones? No hiding iconseither. It wasn't like they sold background apps or SMS tones for a fee, they just said "no, not your phone."
It's obsolete now because... you can just get an android. And apple decided to give users some control over things like the background.
Yep... (Score:2)
Jailbreaking, both for Android and iOS, came to be and became popular because it enable several things users were asking for and either the OSs couldn't do it, didn't want you to do, or just simply weren't high enough in the list of priorities for the companies.
No mention of Android (Score:2)
Funny how history repeats itself - Android is the new IBM PCs, while early iphone was the Apple II - last apple open to tinkering, if in somewhat awkward fashion.
In short, Android displaced iPhone in the tinkerer market niche, and the decline of jailbreaking strongly correlates with android eating up Apple's market. The article, oddly, doesn't make any mention of this.