The Life, Death, and Legacy of iPhone Jailbreaking

From a Motherboard article: Jailbreaking is the art of hacking into Apple's ultra-secure iOS operating system and unlocking it -- and thus allowing users to customize the phone, and write or install any software unimpeded by Apple's restrictions. At the time I met with Todesco (a person who offered jailbreaking service), in December 2016, there was no known jailbreak (for the iPhone 7) -- no public knowledge of this hack -- for the latest iOS version that was installed on my iPhone (iOS 10.2). The world's first jailbreaking step-by-step procedure, discovered in 2007, was posted online for all to see. Subsequent jailbreaks were used by millions of people. At one point, there was even a website -- called jailbreakme.com -- that was free for all to use and jailbroke your phone simply by visiting it. [...] Ten years after the iPhone hit the sleek tables of Apple Stores worldwide, and the first-ever jailbreak, that Wild West is gone. There's now a professionalized, multi-million dollar industry of iPhone security research. It's a world where jailbreaking itself -- at least jailbreaking as we've come to know it -- might be over.
You appear to have misunderstood the reason for the existence of the iPhone. Its purpose is not so that you can speak to your friends, visit web sites, run apps that you think are useful or fun. The purpose of the iPhone is to generate cash for Apple. First they get you to hand over lots of money to get hold of it, then using it means handing over more money: to download apps, get subscriptions, etc — every time Apple get 30% of the money.
Apple does not want you to stem this flow by installing apps th
:-) Always do love a challenge. But if all this 'new' security benefits the user as much as the company, it's all good
I wish iOS had an advanced mode you could enable. Take down the "walls" and let me run ssh to customize things to my liking.