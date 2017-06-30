Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


The Life, Death, and Legacy of iPhone Jailbreaking (vice.com) 130

From a Motherboard article: Jailbreaking is the art of hacking into Apple's ultra-secure iOS operating system and unlocking it -- and thus allowing users to customize the phone, and write or install any software unimpeded by Apple's restrictions. At the time I met with Todesco (a person who offered jailbreaking service), in December 2016, there was no known jailbreak (for the iPhone 7) -- no public knowledge of this hack -- for the latest iOS version that was installed on my iPhone (iOS 10.2). The world's first jailbreaking step-by-step procedure, discovered in 2007, was posted online for all to see. Subsequent jailbreaks were used by millions of people. At one point, there was even a website -- called jailbreakme.com -- that was free for all to use and jailbroke your phone simply by visiting it. [...] Ten years after the iPhone hit the sleek tables of Apple Stores worldwide, and the first-ever jailbreak, that Wild West is gone. There's now a professionalized, multi-million dollar industry of iPhone security research. It's a world where jailbreaking itself -- at least jailbreaking as we've come to know it -- might be over.

  • :-) Always do love a challenge. But if all this 'new' security benefits the user as much as the company, it's all good

  • I wish iOS had an advanced mode you could enable. Take down the "walls" and let me run ssh to customize things to my liking.

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      You can't be trusted with the phone. It's not really yours.Apple just licenses it to you.They own you.

      That would be a great idea, with a code you got from apple, to avoid accidental unlocking. But I'm not certain the demand is big enugh for apple to consider implementing it, Shal wa start a peition?

  • Don't make counter-factual statements. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Demena ( 966987 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @07:54PM (#54722803)
    Apple has no restrictions on source code. Just download the development kit and compile your own apps from source. Always been that way. Apple is only a walled garden to people who cannot program for themselves.
    • You're basically saying, "that's not a wall, it's a high fence."

        He also left out the part where the dev kit costs $100/year and that you need at least a $1500 Mac to run it on. So, sure, "anyone" can do that, at long as they're OK with paying out the nose for the "privilege".

          You left out the part where you need electricity to power everything, a place to house the stuff. Oh, and sustenance and oxygen to breath.

          BTW, for personal use the dev account is free to use and deploy to iOS devices. I know it's hard to keep up with 2 year old news but please do try.

        • He also left out the part where the dev kit costs $100/year

          Probably because you don't need it. The dev tools are free to download and use. You only need a developer account if you want to sell your app in the App Store.

          and that you need at least a $1500 Mac to run it on.

          A $500 Mac mini bought brand new would suffice, or, even better, buy a used Mac for cheaper.

          Hell, I was given an early MacBook Air a few years back. It'd resale used for maybe $100 at this point, but it'd be more than enough if all you wanted to do was compile the occasional app. Given that you already paid $700+ for the phone, paying an extra $100 f

          If they have started charging for the devout, that is new to me. And it runs on a mac mini. Why are you so bigoted?

        No, I am saying Apple's walled garden is about six inches high. The only bitch one could have is that they do not supply the source code for the OS and Applications they write. Darwin itself is open source though.
        • It's six inches high for someone who is already an iOS dev. For the average iPhone user, it might as well be six hundred feet high. I'm sorry, but I've spent years hearing people whine endlessly at the mere possibility of having to compile something on Linux, and you are now claiming that writing and compiling your own software is only a minor barrier?

            My feeling is that it is six inches for anyone who knows the language they are using and that language is available in the development kit. A person off the street? They will not understand very much. But the audience here, well, I would not expect to many non-programmers here. SO, yes, I expect the audience to be able to compile and link and rapidly find out how to do so on any new system. That is why it is a six inch barrier. If you are competent to program, there is no real issue. The documentatio

            • The audience of slashdot is simply "technology nerds," which is a significantly different demographic than programmers, let alone Objective-C programmers. Even assuming that the /. audience was primarily programmers, a competent programmer is not necessarily a competent QA tester, or competent at design, or doing the entire process themselves. Now, granted, a lot of apps are little more than glorified websites in their scope, but if you want anything past significantly past that, you do need a much more d

  • Seems obsolete anyway (Score:5, Insightful)

    by interkin3tic ( 1469267 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @07:58PM (#54722813)
    Jailbreaking the iphone back in the day, like my 3GS, it made sense.

    Why the heck did Apple decide you could only have a black background anyway? And only three text tones? No hiding iconseither. It wasn't like they sold background apps or SMS tones for a fee, they just said "no, not your phone."

    It's obsolete now because... you can just get an android. And apple decided to give users some control over things like the background.

  • Yep... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @07:58PM (#54722815)

    Jailbreaking, both for Android and iOS, came to be and became popular because it enable several things users were asking for and either the OSs couldn't do it, didn't want you to do, or just simply weren't high enough in the list of priorities for the companies.

    Time passed and a whole ton of features, functionalities and customization options that came first from the jailbreak community were adopted and sometimes appropriated by the official OSs. So it's not only because security has hardened on iOS or Android, but more because these days there are not many people needing extra features that a jailbreak would enable.

    How branding went through all these years also helped to estabilish proper markets I guess... Hardware is pretty much the same these days for Android phones and iPhones, and it's plenty estabilished that people who wants to be tinkering with their phones going beyond mainstream capabilities will flock towards Android anyways, so it just doesn't make that much sense for someone who intends to mess and customize their phones to the limits would get an iPhone for it anymore.

    • Jailbreaking for android is still a significant thing, but major cellphone vendors are still actually enabling it. Motorola uses the opportunity to print a warning to you about losing your warranty, which is an open violation of the Magnusson-Moss act, but at least they provide you a simple mechanism for performing the unlock.

  • Apple ... just works. It makes calls and runs popular apps. And nothing else.

    Funny how history repeats itself - Android is the new IBM PCs, while early iphone was the Apple II - last apple open to tinkering, if in somewhat awkward fashion.

    In short, Android displaced iPhone in the tinkerer market niche, and the decline of jailbreaking strongly correlates with android eating up Apple's market. The article, oddly, doesn't make any mention of this.

      The media doesn’t mention market share because a) its off topic and b) perhaps they actually understand apple’s market better than you. Apple isn’t going to be the only cell phone manufacturer and doesn’t want to even be the phone used by the majority; they want to be the cell phone of choice amongst people with high disposable income. That’s a small subset of buyers who generate the huge pile of cash Apple is sleeping on.

      Everything else is just gravy.

  • There is only 1 reason to jailbreak my droid (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @08:15PM (#54722871)
    Let me remove apps I never use. Facebook, snapchat, dropbox et all, I'm looking at you. I don't have infinite storage on my phone, and as Android now encrypts SDCC cards it's not easy to upgrade said card.

    20 years ago we called this crap shovelware, and when we bought a new PC we spent a few hours looking at everything pre-installed, trying to figure out if we needed/wanted it (pre google), and deleting the ones we didn't want. Had a vendor back then been stupid enough to disallow you to remove this crap the outcry would have been amazing, and the vendor would be out of business in 6 months.

  • Wrong choice of device (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Stormwatch ( 703920 ) <[moc.liamtoh] [ta] [oarigogirdor]> on Friday June 30, 2017 @08:35PM (#54722951) Homepage

    Android can do anything that iOS does, but the same flexibility of a jailbreak can be had out of the box. So why even look at the iPhone?

      If it were just about features, surely Amazon's fire phone would have taken over the world. But it flopped. As have so many "iPhone Killers". People seem to assume that users line up a set of check boxes and buy the one with more ticks. 10 years on, that's still not how folks buy phones.

      • Did the Fire have any actual compelling feature? That 3D-ish interface was cute, but it was just a gimmick. Amazon fucked up by trying to create their own ecosystem when people were already hooked on Google's.

    • it's practically a social network; and one you only get with an iPhone. Android's never managed to come up with anything like it. I think mostly because the various handset manufacturers all wanted to do it themselves. You need a single standard for that.

      because I don't want my apps running with permissions outside of a sandbox, and certainly not with root privs. This is insanely insecure, and I used to try to actively discourage jailbreaking but if you're stupid enough to do it, you'll mess up eventually anyway.

  • Jailbreaking is the art of hacking into Apple's ultra-secure iOS operating system and unlocking it.

    VS

    there was even a website -- called jailbreakme.com -- that was free for all to use and jailbroke your phone simply by visiting it.

    One of these must be wrong...

  • I think there's a been a bit of a change, reducing the more obvious reasons why root & jailbreak is useful:

    1) Root brought us a lot of innovation over the years (night screen, swipe keyboards, permissions... etc). It took Apple a long time to implement some of these, but they have now. When we were rooting before we never thought the likes of Apple and Google would actually help us with app permissions.

    2) Root extends the life of your phone considerably. Even if you're an iphone7+ user this affects you.

