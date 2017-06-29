The iPhone Turns 10 (economist.com) 68
"Every once in awhile a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything," said co-founder and former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, as he kickstarted the iPhone keynote. Ten years ago, thousands of people around the world listened to him in a mock turtleneck talk about a phone. They liked it so much that they decided to wait outside Apple stores for hours on end to buy one. Little did anyone know the phone -- called the iPhone -- would go on to revolutionize, in the truest sense of the word, the smartphone industry as we know it.
From an Economist article: No product in recent history has changed people's lives more. Without the iPhone, ride-hailing, photo-sharing, instant messaging and other essentials of modern life would be less widespread. Shorn of cumulative sales of 1.2bn devices and revenues of $1trn, Apple would not hold the crown of the world's largest listed company. Thousands of software developers would be poorer, too: the apps they have written for the smartphone make them more than $20bn annually. Here's how some journalists saw the original iPhone. David Pogue, writing for the New York Times: But even in version 1.0, the iPhone is still the most sophisticated, outlook-changing piece of electronics to come along in years. It does so many things so well, and so pleasurably, that you tend to forgive its foibles. Walt Mossberg, writing for the Wall Street Journal: Expectations for the iPhone have been so high that it can't possibly meet them all. It isn't for the average person who just wants a cheap, small phone for calling and texting. But, despite its network limitations, the iPhone is a whole new experience and a pleasure to use. John Gruber's first impressions of the iPhone: The iPhone is 95 percent amazing, 5 percent maddening. I'm just blown away by how nice it is -- very thoughtful UI design and outstanding engineering. It is very fun. Jason Snell, writing for Macworld: To put it more simply: The iPhone is the real deal. It's a product that has already changed the way people look at the devices they carry in their pockets and purses. After only a few days with mine, the prospect of carrying a cellphone with me wherever I go no longer fills me with begrudging acceptance, but actual excitement. Recode has some charts that show how the iPhone has grown over the years. Here's the primer: 1. The iPhone put the internet in everyone's pocket.
2. The iPhone transformed photography from a hobby to a part of everyday life.
3. The iPhone App Store changed the way software was created and distributed.
4. iPhone apps changed everything, even how people work.
5. The iPhone made Apple the world's most valuable company. Apple commentator Horace Dediu writing for Asymco: The iPhone is the best selling product ever, making Apple perhaps the best business ever. Because of the iPhone, Apple has managed to survive to a relatively old age. Not only did it build a device base well over 1 billion it engendered loyalty and satisfaction described only by superlatives. To summarize I can offer two numbers:
1. 1,162,796,000 iPhones sold (to end of March 2017).
2. $742,912,000,000 in revenues. $1 trillion will be reached in less than 18 months. In closing, security researcher Mikko Hypponen tweeted, "iPhone is 10 years old today. After 10 years, not a single serious malware case. It's not just luck; we need to congratulate Apple on this."
Well, the important thing is that you've found a way to feel superior to both.
"Que"??? The Spanish word for "what"? Huh?
CUE, you illiterate fool!!!
it could also have been "queue"
No, that doesn't make "que" an English word.
Let's check that... Que... chiefly Californian for barbeque... Que... abbreviation for Quebec... Looks like an English word to me.
http://www.dictionary.com/browse/que [dictionary.com]
It means no such thing since like your sex life, it doesn't exist.
Not sure how my sexuality (or lack thereof) is relevant to this discussion.
Queue is an interesting word: it is the letter q, followed by four silent vowels.
" Thousands of software developers would be poorer"
And millions would be richer if they hadn't wasted their time on apps and instead took a minimum wage job.
Also, it never "put the internet into everyone's pocket." Android has a far better claim to that. And this sort of overhyped starry-eyed bs is why so many people love to hate on Apple fanbois.
Does anyone have a metric on how many unique iPhone users are out there?
The used market seems to have nearly evaporated for them due to the hysteria surrounding the new models, so it is generally fair to expect each phone to have only one owner before going to disposal.
What? The used market for most smart phones much less the iPhone is terrible as newer models generally make the old ones obsolete. Especially in the Android market where updates stop much earlier than Apple's ecosystem. These days you can keep a phone longer than 3 years with iOS and might have updates still coming.The oldest phone compatible with the upcoming iOS 11 is the 5S which was released Sept 2013. With Android it has always been "depends"**
**Mileage may vary with manufacturer, model, version, and
I used an iPhone 4S until about a year ago. I bought it off lease at the tail end of it's production. I then upgraded to an iPhone 5 which I'm using now with the latest iOS.
Not sure what you mean by old models are "obsolete" The Asus Android tablet I bought a year ago is still stuck on 5.1 with no signs that they will offer an update to 6, much less 7.
Does anyone have a metric on how many unique iPhone users are out there?
There are roughly 700 million iPhones [fortune.com] in active use. About 200 million of those are 2nd hand.
Roughly 60% of the people in the world, or about 5 billion people, have a cell phone (more than have toilets). But many of those are not smartphones.
I can tell the you're going to make a very critical marketing decision based on whatever answer some random Internet person gives you, so good luck!
I hope you get your answer, and that it's accurate! If you are thinking of making a plastic iPhone holder or an app that tells you whether reddit is up or down at the moment, and there is a 402 million person market for it, your development expense may be justified, but if there are only 216 million possible customers, you're never going to make back your inves
Re:The market was already moving in this direction (Score:5, Insightful)
There were "smart phones" before the iPhone. But none of them were anything like the iPhone.
After the iPhone, every single smart phone is now like the iPhone. The earlier designs disappeared completely.
So in that sense, Apple did in fact invent the smartphone as it exists today.
After the iPhone, every single smart phone is now like the iPhone.
Not entirely. Despite its flaws, at least the Android platform has avoided several artificial technical limitations. (Of course, avoiding malware because it cannot do much was not tremendously difficult for iOS.) But it is true that outside of these limitations, iDevices got closer to DynaBook than many previous attempts. It's just sad that Apple's policy effectively prevents them from ever becoming it.
The only arguments that the fanboys have come up with are qualitative claims, such as the Prada's web browser or touch screen was not as "good" as that of the Iphone, and such subjective claims are not only dubious, but they have nothing to do with the innovation of the smart phone.
Ok let's start with the obvious: the Prada didn't have Wifi. Many smart phones didn't have Wifi built-in at the time. They used cell networks mainly.
Re:The market was already moving in this direction (Score:5, Informative)
There were "smart phones" before the iPhone.
I had one before I got an iPhone. It was always butt calling my boss whenever I got underneath a desk to disconnect/reconnect PCs on a PC refresh project. Never had that problem with the iPhone.
Screen manufacturers and touch display companies invented the iPhone. Apple may have been the first, but the larger screen, smaller button, and touch was a trend that was coming regardless of the iPhone.
It was a laudable achievement in any sense, but the reality is we'd have ride sharing and an app ecosystem now too even if Apple didn't exist. Mind you we may not have it if the iPhone failed, and we would not have had it so quickly if it weren't for a company that jumped in both feet first in the deep end.
They forgot to mention two important contributions (Score:3, Insightful)
An great leap forward in marketing and in improving the efficiency of the surveillance state. It turns out spying is cheaper and easier if you let the private sector do it for you.
And certainly, someone else would have combined all this into one device eventually regardless of whether or not Apple was the first to do it in a
Smartphones and their apps track and trace peoples purchases, movements, social groups, etc. Apple itself is but a small portion of it but they created a surveillance ecosystem.
Smartphones and their apps track and trace peoples purchases, movements, social groups, etc. Apple itself is but a small portion of it but they created a surveillance ecosystem.
Google (Hint: the maker of Android) reads your mail, tracks your browser history, your shopping habits and your movements among other things. I'm pretty sure Apple is an amateur convention compared to Google when it comes to monitoring every single thing their customers do.
iPhone is better than everything before it (Score:1)
Lots of companies could have invented the iPhone, but no one did. Neopoint definitely wasn't on
iPhones contributions to humanity (IMHO) (Score:5, Interesting)
- Make a complex pocket-sized super-computer usable for normal people
- Put a proper webbrowser into a pocket sized device
- implement the concept of an online marketplace for software (henceforth called "Apps" - short and poignant so everyone can use the word)
- kill Flash and trailblaze it's replacement by an open standard web
My first all-touch device after my Blackberry was the HTC Desire.
And while it was way better than the iPhone at the time in every aspect, you still have to hand it to Apple: They started an entirely new industry.
Which is completely a load of BS. They didn't start anything. Everything boasted about and mentioned are incremental steps beyond other things that existed. Most namely the Pocket PC and Windows CE, before the iPhone Windows Mobile and Pocket PC "apps" were sold by the millions through PocketGear and Handango, which were third party app stores that existed for many years.
These devices were open like Android as far as customization and installation, had web browsers, all kinds of apps and devices, there w
Let us not forget the most important feature of the Pocket PC, though: the reset hole on the back of every device. Be sure to keep a paperclip handy, so you can stick it in the reset hole every couple of hours to reset your device.
. Most namely the Pocket PC and Windows CE, before the iPhone Windows Mobile and Pocket PC "apps" were sold by the millions through PocketGear and Handango, which were third party app stores that existed for many years.
And if you had Windows CE at the time, you would know how terrible it was.
These devices were open like Android as far as customization and installation, had web browsers, all kinds of apps and devices, there were even add on hard drives for them.
Oh many phones even some dumb phones had web browsers but they were all crap. Browsing was painful at best.
what might have been created if the iPhone never came out. Their usage model was very good, and became dominant. What might have been instead if it never came to be? Maybe someone would have come up with a holographic display like star wars had? Or some other compeltely different concept? Might have been better, might have been worse. Think silicon/GaAs. Because silicon was so dominant and so much money was thrown at it, GaAs never got a chance.
Think silicon/GaAs.Because silicon was so dominant and so much money was thrown at it, GaAs never got a chance.
You've reversed the premise and and the conclusion. Silicon is dominant because it is more abundant and cheaper. Thus more money is thrown at it. Silicon is the 2nd most abundant element (26%) after oxygen (46%). Gallium is 35th with (0.0019%) . Arsenic is in trace amounts at 0.00021%. Add to that, arsenic is more toxic to work with, there's a reason why GaAs isn't leading.
The original iPhone is actually 12 (Score:3)
then we'll explain it to you young-uns. The first smartphone to work with iTunes was made by Motorola. the iPhone was revolutionary because of...exactly nothing.
bye bye apple? (Score:2)
"continue to dominate"?
Have you seen their market share? they don't in any way dominate, they have a small fraction of the smartphone market, and I don't think there has been a single time in the entire 10 year run where the iPhone has been "ahead" of the competition in terms of any functionality.
Apple has had only one solitary success, they are geniuses at marketing. They can make people think their products are better than they are, make people pay a premium for an inferior product, and inspire a cult-lik
Wow... the first phone. First smart-phone. The first phone with WiFi and the first phone with an RGB display.
Can't believe it's only been 10 years!
Here's to another 10 years of firsts!
I'm genuinely curious if Apple has ever been "first" with any technology or feature? I've never seen it personally. They tend to always lag several years behind the competition (though I'll admit that the original iPhone was only a few months (rather than their normal few years) behind other devices in the new form factor that has now come to dominate smartphones)