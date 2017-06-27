The New iPad Pro Review (twitter.com) 58
An anonymous reader writes: As tech reviewers across the United States and Europe sing praises of Apple's new iPad Pro, here's what Joshua Topolsky, former editor-in-chief of The Verge and Engadget (and now with The Outline) had to say: "It [10.5-inch iPad Pro] is inferior to a laptop in almost every way, unless you like to draw. If you think you can replace you laptop with this setup: you cannot. Imagine a computer, but everything works worse than you expect. That is the new iPad. Now, I know the software is in beta, but I also know how Apple betas work. They don't massively change. I have no doubt it's a very powerful piece of hardware, and the screen is gorgeous. Garageband is a lot of fun to play with. But this doesn't COME CLOSE to replacing your laptop, even for simple things you do, like email. AND one other thing. Apple's keyboard cover is a fucking atrocity. A terrible piece of hardware. Awkward to use, poor as a cover. Okay in a pinch if you need something LIKE a keyboard. Anyhow good to know there are still Apple fanboys who get mad if you insult their products. But I don't think it's a very good product. Finally, iOS 11 is definitely a STEP in the right direction. But guys the iPad has been around forever and it still feels half-assed. I think a lot of people are willing to contort themselves around a bad UX because marketing is powerful."
sure, but twitter's "style" is actively antagonistic to content...
It's not a laptop, it's a tablet and tablets are touch-based, keyboards are an afterthought and useful enough to type email on the go.
but it's priced like a laptop, not a tablet
So... a typical user then? Because let's be honest, probably 90% of computer users, on any platform, are in fact computer-idiots who need all the protection they can get.
Sadly, most of the major players seem to be far more interested in taking it as an opportunity to run a "protection" racket rather than try actually to fix their swiss-cheese "security"
Imagine a Beowulf cluster of iPad Pros!
Better, a BSD derivative.
If you think you can replace you [sic] laptop with this setup: you cannot. Imagine a computer, but everything works worse than you expect. That is the new iPad.
Okay so I was going to get all snarky about how, "duh, it's an iPad, what did you expect?" and then I saw Apple's marketing [apple.com].
No matter the task, the new iPad Pro is up to it — and then some. It offers far more power than most PC laptops, yet is delightfully simple to use. The redesigned Retina display is as stunning to look at as it is to touch. And it all comes together with iOS, the world’s most advanced mobile operating system. iPad Pro. Everything you want modern computing to be. Now even, well, better.
So kudos to someone previously associated with Engadget, of all places, to take Apple's marketing to task.
How long do you think that model would take to render on an MacBook Air?
So kudos to someone previously associated with Engadget, of all places, to take Apple's marketing to task.
Personally, I would have preferred that it read like an actual "review" instead of a "rant". I get that the marketing made some exaggerations and that the product is less than stellar. However, the tone of the whole thing is rather offputting. I don't need for someone to yell at me to convince me.
I would have preferred that it read like an actual "review" instead of a "rant".
As someone who is known to have an oft-used four letter vocabulary, I find it very unprofessional in journalism. Oh god, I just went an clicked the link to the "article". It's a god damned Twitter rant. What the fuck Slashdot? If I wanted to read a stupid drivel on Twitter I would have went to Twitter.
Eh. "More power than most PC laptops" doesn't necessarily mean anything, except the machine has a CPU & RAM that rivals "most PC laptops". Does that mean you should expect it to do notebook computer things? Maybe. Or maybe it suggests that you can do tablet-y things with more power? I dunno.
So kudos to someone previously associated with Engadget, of all places, to take Apple's marketing to task.
Never take marketing seriously. They exaggerate. They can't not exaggerate. Or as the rest of us say, they lie.
Missing the point (Score:1)
Re:Missing the point (Score:5, Insightful)
I know people who will do best on a tablet rather than a laptop. A tablet is perfectly good for mail. My wife pretty much gave up email on anything but her tablet, and she's computer-savvy. My mother-in-law doesn't really know how to use her computer, but can use a tablet. (We got her a cheap Android as an experiment, figuring we could get her a better tablet if it seemed like a good idea. So far, she's happy with what she has.) A tablet is well suited for the sort of person I would have recommended
My parents replaced a laptop with a tablet and it does everything they need. I have a work provided laptop and I find that at home, when not doing coding, my iPad is more than sufficient for most daily computing and its not even one of these pro's.
What you are complaining about here is that it is not a replacement for a PRO laptop... a 4 core monster that can run photoshop or final cut like its nothing.... and thats fair, its not really build to be a replacement for a PRO laptop... but as an alternative to
Why I still won't buy an iPad (Score:2)
A review that's complaining that an iPad Pro is a bad laptop makes as much sense as one complaining it's a bad smartphone. It is not a laptop. It is not a replacement for a laptop, it is intended as a companion to a Mac.
If the intent it to be a companion device then it is a failure from the word go. Honestly there is really nothing an iPad does adequately well currently that my iPhone doesn't handle which is why I haven't bought an iPad despite repeated hard looks at doing so. It COULD be useful for note taking and drawing but the software available for that to date sucks sour frog ass. They seem to think everyone who picks up one of their idiotically designed Apple Pencils is a graphic artist who spends their days sket
Tablets, laptops, desktops, ... (Score:1)
And by "task" that is not necessarily some function such as email, but a combination of the function and it frequency of use, the time per instance of use. For a relatively heavy business email environment a tablet may not be a good choice. However for a personal, low rate, short length type of use a tablet may be the better choice. Convenience outweighing a better keyboard, e
Well, it depends... (Score:2)
If I'm looking to use it to replace a laptop, sure, this review may be spot on. The review tweets seem to be written as that is the tablet's sole purpose.
Disregarding the absolutist blinders, it seems like a pretty powerful and useful tablet. As products go, it is the only Apple product that I have been tempted to buy.
Can you say "Fucking" in a summary? (Score:1)
I did not know that! Now I don't feel so fucking crude!
Not on /. (Score:2)
Anti-apple product bashing such as this just simply won't work here on
/. The formula to stick to is to link to an article that praises the worst piece of apple-crap ever as the most awe-inspiring and amazing gadget ever created. Then let the comments slag it off.
Oh, and we like an actual article to ignore, not just a mobile twitter link.
where is the love? (Score:2)
I just wish Apple would make a tablet that will run one of the professional music production platforms, like Pro Tools or even Logic Pro X. This is an area where the PC tablets and hybrids are light years ahead of Apple. Considering Apple was a pioneer in tools for artists, I'm surprised they haven't made this a priority.
it is different (Score:2)
This is true but irrelevant. A laptop still can't completely replace a desktop computer, which is why I still have a desktop, but for most people it is good enough. I was consulting when laptops and PDA became popular, and I spent a lot of time explaining what they could and could not do. It was important to keep it neutral because some people either ha
Strangely positive non-review (Score:3)
Anyhow good to know there are still Apple fanboys who get mad if you insult their products.
First, a statement like this has no place in a technology review. Even if we were to assume this is true, it's a criticism of people, not the product.
Second, this just isn't a review. It's some guy's angry twitter rant.
Third, his complaints seem to be that the iPad isn't a laptop. And he's right. It's not a laptop. If you want a laptop, you should get a laptop.
Finally, his assessment is that iOS 11 is "a step in the right direction.
Given all of his complaining, I think the take-away here is strangely positive. It reminds me of a review that I read once that gave a Brooklyn restaurant zero stars, saying, "Although the food was really great, it was filled with a bunch of young hipsters, and I hate hipsters." -- to which I wanted to respond, "So you're saying food is great?"
Well this guy is saying that although it's a step in the right direction, he doesn't like working on tablets because he wants a good physical keyboard. -- to which I want to respond, "So you're saying it's an improvement over previous iPads? Like... for anyone who thought that previous iPads were pretty good, this one is even better?"
Still using my iPad 2... (Score:2)
This is not a review (Score:1)
It's a millennial rant because they didn't get what they wanted. Pajama boys are worse than fanboys.
If you wanted a laptop, then WHY DID YOU BUY A FUCKING TABLET YOU DOUCHEBAG?
Other reviewers love it (Score:2)
