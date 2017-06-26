Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple Releases First Public Beta Of MacOS High Sierra for Mac, iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad 1

Posted by msmash from the beta-software-time dept.
Zac Hall, writing for 9to5Mac: Apple has released the first macOS High Sierra public beta for Mac. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of macOS with new features for free. Prior to the public beta availability, macOS High Sierra has only been available to test with a $99/year developer account. You can register for the free public beta program here. [...] Apple has released the first iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of iOS with new features for free. You can register for the free public beta program here..

