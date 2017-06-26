Apple Releases First Public Beta Of iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad 23
Zac Hall, writing for 9to5Mac: Apple has released the first macOS High Sierra public beta for Mac. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of macOS with new features for free. Prior to the public beta availability, macOS High Sierra has only been available to test with a $99/year developer account. You can register for the free public beta program here. [Note: some outlets report that the update is still "coming soon." [...] Apple has released the first iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of iOS with new features for free. You can register for the free public beta program here..
You pay to be beta testers, now. (Score:2)
Used to be beta testers were the ones getting paid.
But then you suckers decided to support companies like Apple and Google with their shit release and testing practices.
their point was - you're doing Apple/Google's QA work for them, for free. The inference that this qa work should be compensated for.
That said, i disagree with their anger. If you don't want the beta, don't install it. it won't randomly end up on your device. You know you're not getting paid, just do you want to spend the effort to install it and deal with bugs to see new features.
Uh, the Developer account is $99/year.
You're still paying, dumbass.
Ever hear of "Fuzzing"?
There is only so much one can learn from test scripts and even a limited pool of human alpha and beta testers.
To really find MOST (nothing ever finds ALL) of the most obscure errors, nothing beats a huge base of random user setups and user actions..