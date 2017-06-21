Virgin Mobile Becomes World's First iPhone-Exclusive Carrier, Offers Year of Service For $1 (betanews.com) 30
BrianFagioli quotes a report via BetaNews: Goodness gracious, Virgin Mobile USA has made quite the bold moves today. The cellular service provider has become the world's first iPhone-exclusive carrier. In other words, it will no longer offer Android at all. Crazy, right? This is through a partnership with Apple, and Virgin will offer many versions of the device, including iPhone 6, 6S, 7, and SE. The craziness doesn't stop there, however, as there is even something much more exciting -- Virgin Mobile USA is offering unlimited talk, text and data for a dollar. No, that is not a typo -- a single buck will get you unlimited everything for up to a year! This is through a new scheme called "Inner Circle."
Inner Circle? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Lighten up Francis, it's a joke.
GIMME CRACK! (Score:1)
As said by that Chappelle character.
Yeah, right only $1 (Score:5, Informative)
But if you read TFA it says (my emphasis)
"Buy an iPhone and get six months of unlimited talk, text and data on Virgin Mobile's nationwide network for only $1 when you join the 'Inner Circle.' Additionally, customers who sign up by Monday, July 31 will receive a promotional offer of 12 months of service for just $1," says Virgin Mobile USA.
Unless iPhones are being given away then it's a bit more than $1. Also as per TFA
.. it's Sprint's network for better or worse. Plus after the promo it's $50/month.
Soooooo
.. basically it's another click bait article.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless iPhones are being given away then it's a bit more than $1.
I'm not sure if you've looked lately, but you can't get a new, subsidized iPhone from any major carrier in the US.
This is of historical interest to me, though: I used to use Virgin Mobile a decade ago. I left mainly because Sprint's network is lousy in my area.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been on it for over 10 years and Sprint works fine in cities. It drops out quick in rural areas. Urban jungle is well covered in most cases.
Oooh the irony (Score:2)
Still irritating to me that so few carriers in the UK fully support the iPhone - am specifically thinking Visual Voicemail here, and also native wifi calling as opposed to "here - download our horrible underdeveloped and intrusive app instead!". It was the O2
In similar news... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know... it's vaguely interesting to see any carrier dumping every brand except one these days.
I can't help but wonder if it's just cheaper/easier for Virgin Mobile to reduce their overhead by going with one manufacturer -- they don't have to worry about juggling OS updates, etc. between multiple manufacturers & models.
I'm sure it's more complicated than that, but there is a value in having a narrower range of hardware & software to support.
Uh oh (Score:2)
Re:Incorrect (Score:4, Informative)
Thank goodness I dumped VM (Score:2)
Just switched to usmobile and am now paying 12$ month for similar service.
Greatest scam ever! (Score:2, Interesting)
This is the greatest scam ever! They sell you a year of service and an iPhone for one price, then the service doesn't work so they refund your $1 and you can not even take the iPhone elsewhere.
I used to be a VM customer. Shudder.