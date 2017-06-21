Chris Lattner, Poached From Apple To Become Tesla's Top Software Executive, Quits After 6 Months (bizjournals.com) 39
Tesla said last night Chris Lattner, the vice president of Autopilot software, has left the company about six months after the electric car-maker hired him away from Apple. From a report: Lattner had led the software development team in charge of Autopilot. Tesla executive Jim Keller is now in charge of Autopilot hardware and software. The company announced it had also hired OpenAI research scientist Andrej Karpathy, who will serve as Tesla's new director of artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision. "Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've decided to make a change," the company told reporters in a statement. "We wish him the best." Lattner tweeted last night, "Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all. I'm interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!" Lattner is a widely respected figure in the industry. He is the main author of LLVM as well as Apple's Swift programming language. We interviewed him earlier this year.
AP2.0 isn't even as good as 1.0 yet. The new hardware is all camera based instead of using a mixture of cameras and other sensors (radar/ultrasonic), and they expected it to be just as good with the right software and then move on to being fully antonymous.
At the moment it can't even stay in lane properly...
He is the main author of LLVM
Way too many co-workers were forced or voluntarily tried the Engineer -> Engineering Leader route and turned out to hate it.
Code, unlike subordinates, does exactly what I tell it to do. If a mechanical design of mine fails it's because I screwed up not because my subordinate did.
Not all techs can lead, but some of them need to. Non-techs can't effectively lead technical teams. Some may claim that "leadership is leadership" but that is not true. You can't lead if you don't understand the issues.
Absolutely. The best managers I've had were engineers. The better ones were hands on engineers.
It still doesn't mean it's for everyone. Did Chris hate Tesla or did he hate being a Manager or being a manager at Tesla? Sometimes it just comes down to a clash of A-list personalities. He clearly knows his stuff and knows the direction he wants to go with a project. Jobs may have been hands off with the direction of LLVM while Musk would be more hands on with the direction he wanted Chris to do things.
If you can't hop on the line and flip burgers, you don't know what flipping burgers correctly looks like, you can't gauge how much time and energy is needed to flip one, and your employees don't respect your ideas about how they should be flipping them.
From the interview I heard (he was on the Accidental Tech Podcast a while back), he actually really liked his position as Lead, it's just that autopilot is actually a really interesting problem space and Tesla probably made him a pretty decent offer. (And, frankly, he's probably well off enough that the offer was more just an acknowledgement of his skill rather than any money he actually needed.)
Code, unlike subordinates, does exactly what I tell it to do. If a mechanical design of mine fails it's because I screwed up not because my subordinate did.
You just haven't programmed your subordinates correctly. Go to a North Korean "teambuilding" camp for your next group outing and you will have them reprogrammed to follow your orders completely.
"Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've decided to make a change,"
He may have technically quit, but it kinda sounds like he didn't have a lot of choice in the matter. I also find it quite interesting that they talk about 'fit'. I doubt he is a high level asshole, given that post Jobs' Apple is not known for HR scandals, and in my experience personal issues have to be devastatingly bad before a company will let go of someone who knows their stuff. So maybe he didn't know his stuff (which bodes poorly for the Apple car), or he got off side with Musk (which bodes poorly for Tesla).
Anyway, I hope he negotiated one hell of a golden handshake. I don't imagine the Apple car project will be excited about having him back.
Well, he would've been hired on as a tech lead, not just some random programmer. Understanding the problem space is probably hard, but not intractable for someone like him. He DOES have a PhD, after all. He might not be an expert in AI specifically, but he would've understood exactly how little he knew about the topic before he went in.
AI is intractable. Doesn't matter how good an engineer someone is if the problem is unsolvable.
Well, the guy is known for compilers and languages. He was asked to make autonomous car software. I honestly don't see why anyone would assume because he could do one means he could do the other.
I don't mean to paint with too broad a brush but I've run into a fair number of software developers that are rather arrogant and presume that because they are talented at writing code that they are somehow domain experts in other fields as well. There are more than a few of them who have posted here on slashdot over the years. This doesn't describe the majority I think but it's hardly rare to see the Dunning-Kruger effect [wikipedia.org] among engineers.
"They have hired people we've fired," Musk said. "We always jokingly call Apple the 'Tesla Graveyard.' If you don't make it at Tesla, you go work at Apple. I'm not kidding."
That's one way to spin it. It smacks a little of post hoc ergo propter hoc [wikipedia.org] though with a little bit of puffery [wikipedia.org] on top. Or it could be simply that they were a bad cultural fit at Tesla and Apple was a better fit. Just because someone doesn't fit at a given company doesn't mean they are inferior. I probably wouldn't be a great fit for Tesla either for a variety of reasons, none of which have anything to do with competence.
Anyway, I hope he negotiated one hell of a golden handshake.
Why? Is giving some rich guy a luxurious reward for failure really more important that leaving the money in a company that will spend it advancing technology?
Or folks just disagreed strongly with each other and it doesn't really reflect poorly on anyone (at least until one or the other side is proven right or wrong).
In this level of doing things, compromise and moving forward may not be as feasible as it is in the lower levels. If you have leadership that really don't want to be on the same page, it will impact the quality of that leadership.
I have been in places where it has been very obvious that executives don't agree, and one is ostensibly yielding to the other, but it's clear that whether he meant it or not, his leadership was undermining the other because he didn't genuinely believe in the other's direction. Even as he tried to tow the party line and said mostly the right things, you couldn't help but to see his true thoughts bleed through and inspire decisions that did not work well in the context of the stated strategy.
for a job hopper that will leave at the next glimpse of shiny
I've heard Tesla has a ruthless startup culture even though they're a huge company -- kind of the worst stereotypical SV startup taken to a new level because Elon Musk is so driven. If that's the reason he's out I'm not surprised. Coming from Apple where employees are pretty much pampered and living off the constant money flow from the App Store might be a pretty big shock.
But -- this guy is the "main author of LLVM". I've seen this one play out over and over, and have experienced it personally. Almost every company that isn't producing actual software treats their IT and development resources the same way the rest of the company regarding career path. Every individual worker in non-IT/non-engineering departments dreams of becoming the supervisor, then the manager, then the director and maybe a VP someday...mainly because most people aren't passionate about typical corporate jobs. The problem is that people management skills and engineering/work skills are completely orthogonal. No problem in the other departments -- who would want to be some random report analyst when they could be the boss of a bunch of report analysts and never have to see a report again? This is a bad fit for many engineers, scientists and IT people though, because most of us got into the job because we enjoy it.
Some companies are just starting to come around to the fact that not everyone is hard-wired for management and would rather just be doing more interesting and impactful technical work. That's how I've been able to structure my career (luckily.) When my current company figured out I was good at what I do, liked it and wanted to keep doing work like it, they gave me more responsibility on the technical side instead of a Kindergarten class of employees to manage. I'm hoping I can keep going in this way because I've done the whole department manager thing. I really tried liking it, but it's just not where my skills are best used. Being a senior engineer/architect type, teaching the newbies the ropes and figuring out our long term technical path is what I'm good at, and companies who figure this out with their smarter employees will benefit in the long run IMO.
He should give John Chen a call. Blackberry just got a 900 Million dollar windfall. I'm sure they are looking for good people for software development.
>the main author of LLVM as well as Apple's Swift programming language
The only point of Apple hiring him was to prevent LLVM going GPL.
Without LLVM, Apple would've been locked to GPLed realm of GNU C++ ecosystem, which meant no DRM and other goodies