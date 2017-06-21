Chris Lattner, Poached From Apple To Become Tesla's Top Software Executive, Quits After 6 Months (bizjournals.com) 24
Tesla said last night Chris Lattner, the vice president of Autopilot software, has left the company about six months after the electric car-maker hired him away from Apple. From a report: Lattner had led the software development team in charge of Autopilot. Tesla executive Jim Keller is now in charge of Autopilot hardware and software. The company announced it had also hired OpenAI research scientist Andrej Karpathy, who will serve as Tesla's new director of artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision. "Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've decided to make a change," the company told reporters in a statement. "We wish him the best." Lattner tweeted last night, "Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all. I'm interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!" Lattner is a widely respected figure in the industry. He is the main author of LLVM as well as Apple's Swift programming language. We interviewed him earlier this year.
Explains Autopilot 2.0? (Score:2)
AP2.0 isn't even as good as 1.0 yet. The new hardware is all camera based instead of using a mixture of cameras and other sensors (radar/ultrasonic), and they expected it to be just as good with the right software and then move on to being fully antonymous.
At the moment it can't even stay in lane properly...
Re: (Score:2)
Tentacle Grape.
Engineer or Engineering Leader? (Score:3)
He is the main author of LLVM
Way too many co-workers were forced or voluntarily tried the Engineer -> Engineering Leader route and turned out to hate it.
Code, unlike subordinates, does exactly what I tell it to do. If a mechanical design of mine fails it's because I screwed up not because my subordinate did.
Re: (Score:2)
Way too many co-workers were forced or voluntarily tried the Engineer -> Engineering Leader route and turned out to hate it.
Not all techs can lead, but some of them need to. Non-techs can't effectively lead technical teams. Some may claim that "leadership is leadership" but that is not true. You can't lead if you don't understand the issues.
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely. The best managers I've had were engineers. The better ones were hands on engineers.
It still doesn't mean it's for everyone. Did Chris hate Tesla or did he hate being a Manager or being a manager at Tesla? Sometimes it just comes down to a clash of A-list personalities. He clearly knows his stuff and knows the direction he wants to go with a project. Jobs may have been hands off with the direction of LLVM while Musk would be more hands on with the direction he wanted Chris to do things.
Re: (Score:2)
From the interview I heard (he was on the Accidental Tech Podcast a while back), he actually really liked his position as Lead, it's just that autopilot is actually a really interesting problem space and Tesla probably made him a pretty decent offer. (And, frankly, he's probably well off enough that the offer was more just an acknowledgement of his skill rather than any money he actually needed.)
Quits? (Score:3)
"Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've decided to make a change,"
He may have technically quit, but it kinda sounds like he didn't have a lot of choice in the matter. I also find it quite interesting that they talk about 'fit'. I doubt he is a high level asshole, given that post Jobs' Apple is not known for HR scandals, and in my experience personal issues have to be devastatingly bad before a company will let go of someone who knows their stuff. So maybe he didn't know his stuff (which bodes poorly for the Apple car), or he got off side with Musk (which bodes poorly for Tesla).
Anyway, I hope he negotiated one hell of a golden handshake. I don't imagine the Apple car project will be excited about having him back.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, he would've been hired on as a tech lead, not just some random programmer. Understanding the problem space is probably hard, but not intractable for someone like him. He DOES have a PhD, after all. He might not be an expert in AI specifically, but he would've understood exactly how little he knew about the topic before he went in.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyway, I hope he negotiated one hell of a golden handshake.
Why? Is giving some rich guy a luxurious reward for failure really more important that leaving the money in a company that will spend it advancing technology?
Re: (Score:2)
Or folks just disagreed strongly with each other and it doesn't really reflect poorly on anyone (at least until one or the other side is proven right or wrong).
In this level of doing things, compromise and moving forward may not be as feasible as it is in the lower levels. If you have leadership that really don't want to be on the same page, it will impact the quality of that leadership.
I have been in places where it has been very obvious that executives don't agree, and one is ostensibly yielding to the o
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Turns out he got caught fucking the boss's wife!
Nope. The boss doesn't currently have a wife [wikipedia.org]. Maybe it was one of his ex-wives.
seasoned roles (Score:2)
for a job hopper that will leave at the next glimpse of shiny
It's a farce! (Score:2)
Don't you see what's going on here people? Elon is making check knockoffs of people and enslaving the originals and eventually eating their brains! We need to save Chris from the evil clutches of the alien menace that is Elon Musk. WHO'S WITH ME?!
;)