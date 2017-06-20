Tim Cook Told Trump Tech Employees Are 'Nervous' About Immigration (cnbc.com) 107
Behind the scenes at the White House tech CEO meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook told President Donald Trump that technology employees are "nervous" about the administration's approach to immigration, CNBC reports, citing a source familiar with the exchange. From the report: The source said the president told the CEOs on Monday that the Senate's health-care bill needs "more heart." That would be a second known instance of the president criticizing the GOP plan in private meetings. To that, the source said, Cook replied that the immigration approach by the administration also "needs more heart." Cook cited the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which is under review by the Trump administration. He also said people in tech and their co-workers were nervous about their status, and added that it "would be great" if the president could "send them a signal." Here's what executives of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft said.
Tech employee here (Score:5, Insightful)
Yeah I'm nervous. I'm nervous about foreigners taking good tech jobs. Hopefully Trump can put an end to it.
So does Apple have "heart" and give 100% covered health care to it's employees too? Because although the health plan is good, it's not covered completely:
https://www.glassdoor.com/Bene... [glassdoor.com]
Sounds like Tim wants the Senate to do something he isn't willing to do himself.
Yeah...I"m of the thought that most immigrant tech workers are NOT here as illegal aliens, and are not in imminent in danger of being deported.
Stop challenging the narrative! Trump is an evil, bigoted, racist, homophobic Islamophobe who wants to kill everyone who isn't a straight white evangelical! Anyone who doesn't agree is an evil, bigoted, racist, homophobic Islamophobe who wants to kill everyone who isn't a straight white evangelical!
Re:Tech employee here (Score:4)
And do you know why there's going to be a shortage? Because young people don't want to go into IT, because IT jobs are being paid low wages to foreign workers.
Labor is vastly undervalued in America.
Carl's Jr already doesn't employ _any_ burger flippers. Conveyor grills are cheap.
Low skill labor is overpaid already.
You know, a McDonalds won't be around long without a burger flipper.
But the burger flipper can be easily replaced by someone willing to accept a similar wage.
There is plenty of room for that wage to grow before it becomes financially better to not run the McDonalds.
It doesn't need to grow much to price burgers out of the market, and people will eat something else that requires less labor. Or the McDonalds franchisee will switch to an automatic grilling machine. Or hire fewer but more productive people.
Go to a Walmart and look at the people working there. My local store has one worker in a wheelchair, and a few that look and act like they have Down's Syndrome. Raising wages wo
I expect you know exactly Jack Shit about IT.
You are right, but only if IT was truly a 9-5 job.
Depends on where you are in the food chain. My current government IT is 7-3 to avoid the crazy Silicon Valley commute. I'm also not allowed to work more than 40 hours per week. I haven't done overtime in 10+ years.
How about getting paid crazy wages to ensure that sorry asses like you get your pay check ever week?
Without IT, most businesses would come to a screeching halt. Managers that treat It like their janitorial staff have already paid the price. [cnn.com]
Socialists wouldn't do the same? Oh, Rights. Forgot. Governments always act in the best interest of the governed. Got that. My Bad.
100$ Really the answer is to be found somewhere in between 100% socialism and unrestricted laissez-faire capitalism, b
Construction is booming and will continue to do so until banks run a foul in real estate again.
How long will the boom last without workers?
http://www.forconstructionpros.com/latest-news/news/20865090/25-states-and-dc-lose-construction-jobs-in-may-amid-skilled-worker-shortage [forconstructionpros.com]
Well, if you didn't have so many illegal aliens working for lower wages and, often, being paid under the table....you'd have Americans working in construction again, I hear this from friends that want to do that work, but can't afford to any longer due to the illegals suppressing wages.
Construction jobs are not jobs that American's don't want...as is often brought up.
They want them, but at reasonable true market driven wages like they used to be.
Re: Tech employee here (Score:1)
Sure... (Score:3, Insightful)
...upper management is nervous about the administration's approach to immigration, maybe. Those of us on the ground are nervous about immigration in a different way, like some H1B replacement trainings.
Fuck you, Tim Cook. Eat the rich.
They needn't be (Score:4, Insightful)
Trump's entire cabinet is comprised of billionaires and Goldman Sachs people. The swamp is not getting drained. Face it, we got Hilary's economics with the right wing's Health Care and social issues slants.
Yeah, sadly, it looks like Trump has no intention of keeping his promises on meaningful H1B reform. Oh well, I always gave it about a 30% chance he would follow through at best. Better than the 0% chance that Hillary Clinton would have done anything to reform the H1B program, but ultimately useless either way.
Re: (Score:1)
For Pete's sake... Trump has been stymied by the courts just trying to institute a pause in entries by people for a number of countries for some things he said during the campaign (when his opponent could issue said order, because She didn't say something during the campaign).. What makes you think the courts will allow him to enforce any kind of limits on immigration? His opponents will just run off to the 9th Circus and get his orders reversed...
Yeah, fuck the spouses of legal immigrants! They're bankrupting our country with all their damn taxes and productivity and contributions to insurance pools we don't need.
We're not talking about spouses of immigrants (Score:2)
I was gonna rebut with SecDef Mattis, but according to Forbes, the fucker's worth 5 million.
Trump hasn't done anything of substance to even mildly inconvenience the wealthy, and the H1-B program (which, let's face it, is what Timmy's talking about) is no different.
No. Cook might be concerned about H1-B (though I think he's a good guy and is probably not as cynical as you put things). But employees are concerned about whether they, as an American citizen, can travel to visit their relatives in a banned state without being hassled about getting back to their home. Or whether their relatives can visit them at home. Or whether a non-citizen (greencard holder or on a working visa) will have their papers confiscated by customs officials with no recourse. Or whether th
Which "Tech Employees" are we talking about? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm a "Tech Employee" and American citizen, but many of my co-workers were born in other countries and I am very nervous that Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric is causing them problems. I am nervous that many of my talented co-workers may have problems staying in the US, and that future potential-co-workers will not be hired because of the legal changes.
Note that some companies abuse the H1B visa program, and I'm happy with changes to fix that. But what I hear is "all immigrants BAD", which is stupid. I fe
what I hear is "all immigrants BAD", which is stupid. I feel like the prevailing attitude is "the US's borders should have been closed the day after MY ancestors got here".
It's pretty much this, yeah. Economics is complex and difficult. People want to believe that you have a solid linkage between lever A and trapdoor B; it's not like that. It takes me several hours of research and a few pages of dissertation to work out how moving imports to American manufacture affects America, and it's always three parts: it makes all Americans poorer, no matter what we pay the factory workers; it might create jobs if we pay the Americans as little as possible, and will net-reduce Amer
somehow in the past decade, wanting to protect our borders from ILLEGAL immigrants, has turned into "all immigration is bad"
I'm a "Tech Employee" and American citizen, but many of my co-workers were born in other countries and I am very nervous that Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric is causing them problems. I am nervous that many of my talented co-workers may have problems staying in the US, and that future potential-co-workers will not be hired because of the legal changes.
Note that some companies abuse the H1B visa program, and I'm happy with changes to fix that. But what I hear is "all immigrants BAD", which is stupid. I feel like the prevailing attitude is "the US's borders should have been closed the day after MY ancestors got here".
If you're in the US, you are the descendant of immigrants. (Though full-blooded native americans at least have a stringer claim than the rest of us.)
I was born and raised in the US (some of my ancestors arrived here over 300 years ago). I have been an IT professional for 17 years. Over 60% of the workers at my office are foreign nationals, while 80% of project managers are foreigners. My company has a Chief Diversity Officer and designates a Female Worker of the Month (there is no male employee of the month, or just employee of the month).
"Send them a signal"? (Score:2)
If Tim Cook hasn't noticed that Trump's been sending bloody obvious signals for the past two plus years, he haven't been paying attention.
Heart and Courage (Score:2)
Cook replied that the immigration approach by the administration also "needs more heart." Cook cited the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which is under review by the Trump administration. He also said people in tech and their co-workers were nervous about their status, and added that it "would be great" if the president could "send them a signal."
Cook really has his finger on the pulse of what workers want (lower H1B wages), just as he knows what customers want (fewer useful ports, no headphone jack, and expensive, complicated earphones). It's definitely not just what he wants or anything.
Of course .... (Score:3)
If you're a legal U.S. citizen OR you have a legal work visa, I don't think you have anything to be "nervous" about?
Yeah, the mainstream media likes to work people up into a frenzy over "what COULD happen" based on the conjecture of reporters with no first-hand knowledge of anything. But just listening to Trump's own speeches (which are so poorly spoken, it's obvious they come from him and aren't the result of careful editing and vetting like most presidential speeches) -- he keeps clarifying that all of his immigration issues are about stopping the "undocumented" people.
Last I checked, Apple wasn't employing a bunch of illegal immigrants who have no green cards?
And quite frankly, I've been a bit disappointed that "Mr. Build-a-Wall" has said so little about cracking down on the number of H1B visas we keep granting people to come over here and do our tech jobs. That's one area where it's FAR from provable that we just don't have anyone in America capable of doing the work....
H1Bs (Score:2)
Here, it's not illegal immigration, but rather, H1B employees that are the topic here.
From a political POV, the argument has been that H1B workers are used to simply undercut American workers - both citizens & permanent residents. Note that in the Labor Certification process, which a company has to go through while applying for these visas, they have to demonstrate that there are no American citizens or permanent residents available to take that job. That argument is badly undercut when you have ou
Acme Inc. can't just replace its IT staff with H-1Bs. What it can do is replace its internal IT department with a contracted IT services group. Enter Wile E. Coyote Services, a company that hires H-1B workers, who bids on the contract. When WEC Services wins because it can bid cheaply due to
If you're a legal U.S. citizen OR you have a legal work visa, I don't think you have anything to be "nervous" about?
Are you not thinking of the tech employees with legal work visas who went home for their holidays as normal, but then weren't allowed back into the US because of the short-lived immigration ban? And the tech companies which advised their legal-work-visa-holding employees not to travel abroad for fear of not being allowed back?
Yep, there were a lot of nervous people.
So you work for a company that doesn't do continuous integration or code reviews and that for some reason can't check on the quality of engineers work well enough to fire people who can't write code but you expect me to believe that 2 Pakistani developers were the source of all your troubles?
Again? (Score:2)
Do we really have to report on every fucking thing Tim Cook says? Come on, msmash... This is ridiculous.
Nervous about what??? (Score:3)
Nervous about enforcing laws?
Nervous about actually vetting immigrants?
Nervous about letting immigrants from other countries have a fair chance at entry, instead of being at an inherent disadvantage because they do not have the privilege of physical proximity that illegal Mexican immigrants have?
To me it seem utterly crazy to be "nervous" about treating immigration as seriously as any other country on Earth does... you try just wandering into Canada and looking for work and see how well that works for you.
They should be nervous. (Score:1)
When there's a policy that will favor citizens instead of guest workers, nerves should be a bit frazzled.
That's how we know Trump has chosen the right policy. Besides, it's time that globalists like Cook show a little heart for citizens - by respecting the law and enforcing it consistently.
Tech needs a career progression ladder (Score:5, Insightful)
When I started out in IT (back sometime after the last Ice Age,) it was very possible to start out as a help desk person, and work your way up learning as you went. I know, because I started out with a non-CS degree and made the hops from help desk to desktop support to (essentially) a data center operator, then several levels of sysadmin and finally where I am now as a senior engineer/architect. The thing I'm worried about is that current generations will see no future in an IT career and choose not to pursue it. One of the contributing factors is the limited prospects for low-end IT jobs needed to get the skills you have to possess at the higher levels. If help desk work is offshored or a minimum wage job, fewer people will go into the field and gain the kind of OJT you only get in the trenches.
I absolutely don't hold myself out to be some super-genius, but I have noticed that there are a lot more "senior architect" level jobs being filled by people with a much lower skill and experience level than you would expect. This makes sense if there's a whole bunch of missing rungs in the career ladder -- a CS grad will BS his way into a higher level position than they normally would have because of this. This is where you get the architect-level people who just buy whatever's in the Gartner Magic Quadrant because they can't objectively evaluate vendor claims. I've had to work very hard to stay hands on in the company I work for, because the assumption is that once you reach my level all you do is hand-wave a few diagrams and buy million-dollar software tools to badly automate Function X. My boss knows this, but it's hard convincing those above our level that it's worth investing in the talent pool.
I'm one of those crazy people who really likes my job and loves learning and teaching newbies what I know. I also think companies would be fighting fewer fires if the labor market wasn't so distorted at the low end by the body shops and outsourcing companies.
Executives are Worried (Score:2)
That Trump will prevent them from outsourcing all work to India, and bringing in Indians for 1/2 the salary of home grown talent.
Don;t believe anonymous sources (Score:3)
There are some many 'anonymous sources' in the news today you don't know what to believe. When I see those words I automatically think 'fake news'. If it true just come and say it.
BTW: An anonymous source says that
/. is about to make me their CEO.
Trump says a lot (Score:1)
Almost entirely lies.
So, don't believe him.
Verify. Don't trust.
Think of him as the Russian Liar-in-Chief.
