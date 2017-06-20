Tim Cook Told Trump Tech Employees Are 'Nervous' About Immigration (cnbc.com) 17
Behind the scenes at the White House tech CEO meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook told President Donald Trump that technology employees are "nervous" about the administration's approach to immigration, CNBC reports, citing a source familiar with the exchange. From the report: The source said the president told the CEOs on Monday that the Senate's health-care bill needs "more heart." That would be a second known instance of the president criticizing the GOP plan in private meetings. To that, the source said, Cook replied that the immigration approach by the administration also "needs more heart." Cook cited the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which is under review by the Trump administration. He also said people in tech and their co-workers were nervous about their status, and added that it "would be great" if the president could "send them a signal."
Yeah I'm nervous. I'm nervous about foreigners taking good tech jobs. Hopefully Trump can put an end to it.
Trump's entire cabinet is comprised of billionaires and Goldman Sachs people. The swamp is not getting drained. Face it, we got Hilary's economics with the right wing's Health Care and socia
If Tim Cook hasn't noticed that Trump's been sending bloody obvious signals for the past two plus years, he haven't been paying attention.
Cook really has his finger on the pulse of what workers want (lower H1B wages), just as he knows what customers want (fewer useful ports, no headphone jack, and expensive, complicated earphones). It's definitely not just what he wants or anything.
If you're a legal U.S. citizen OR you have a legal work visa, I don't think you have anything to be "nervous" about?
Yeah, the mainstream media likes to work people up into a frenzy over "what COULD happen" based on the conjecture of reporters with no first-hand knowledge of anything. But just listening to Trump's own speeches (which are so poorly spoken, it's obvious they come from him and aren't the result of careful editing and vetting like most presidential speeches) -- he keeps clarifying that all of hi