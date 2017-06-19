Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


'The Unwillingness To Foresee The Future' (stratechery.com) 78

Posted by msmash from the how-they-think dept.
An anonymous reader shares a few excerpts from Ben Thompson's analysis: Back in 2006, when the iPhone was a mere rumor, Palm CEO Ed Colligan was asked if he was worried: "We've learned and struggled for a few years here figuring out how to make a decent phone," he said. "PC guys are not going to just figure this out. They're not going to just walk in." What if Steve Jobs' company did bring an iPod phone to market? Well, it would probably use WiFi technology and could be distributed through the Apple stores and not the carriers like Verizon or Cingular, Colligan theorized." I was reminded of this quote after Amazon announced an agreement to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion; after all, it was only two years ago that Whole Foods founder and CEO John Mackey predicted that groceries would be Amazon's Waterloo. And while Colligan's prediction was far worse -- Apple simply left Palm in the dust, unable to compete -- it is Mackey who has to call Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Napoleon of this little morality play, boss. The similarities go deeper, though: both Colligan and Mackey made the same analytical mistakes: they mis-understood their opponents' goals, strategies, and tactics.

  • I've worked with man in ex-Palm (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:44PM (#54649263)

    And the managers were total dipshits. A combination of arrogant and uninformed, and after Palm many of them continue to lay waste to start-ups in the valley. Idiots almost ruined the Kindle project at Amazon, until Seattle descended down upon them and started re-educating and cleaning house.

    • Big Success in the tech market is usually 75% luck. 20% Hard work, and 5% skill.

      Palm had a good product at the time, people seem to accept the risks it took using graffiti interface vs. full handwriting recognition (Like apple did on the Newton). It had the features and was priced and had a brand name that was recognizable. Nearly any of these things could had backfired, and Palm wouldn't never had gotten where it got.

      However these guys though the numbers were reversed, and they got Palm where it

  • I don't think so (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think they made those statements to buy time from their own investors.

  • Amazon business model is a mail order catalog but on Internet. Therefore, we don't need to speculate how it would work - we can know for sure by looking at historical precedents. Smartphones and iPhone were different case, it isn't "phone on the Internet" but entirely new platform that created its own demand. Genius of Jobs was to recognize that people wanted access to cat pictures 24/7. No sane and rational individual would have guessed this is the case. The only way Amazon can be this Jobs-disruptive is i

    • Re:Mail-order catalogs (Score:5, Insightful)

      by CWCheese ( 729272 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @03:05PM (#54649373)
      First sentence is very insightful. Amazon has essentially refreshed the Sears Catalog business to a level that Sears itself eschewed when it's clueless managers shutdown catalog operations just at the dawn of the web commerce age. Had their management been a little foreseeing, they might have leveraged the web to combine with their, at that time, peerless consumer distribution network around the country. Instead they blundered along while Jeff Bezos went from being a cheapest books seller to seller of everything imaginable. By the way, Sears Holdings is closing several hundred stores a quarter and likely will not be a corporation by end of 2018, if not sooner.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      i think that the buying by Amazon, perhaps irrationally, brings to question the usual business model of whole foods. its not like a typical changing of ownership of a product but the promise of change that HAS? to come because it is now Amazon. The question (speculation) is can Amazon succeed in making whole foods something that is previously been an impulse based brick and mortar experience.

  • He's right! (Score:3, Interesting)

    by slashdice ( 3722985 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:49PM (#54649287)

    I didn't see the future when Amazon blew all that money on Living Social. I didn't see the future when Amazon blew all that money on the Fire Phone. I didn't see the future when Amazon blew all that money on Drugstore.com.

    I know some people like to suck Jeff Bezo's dick but there is plenty of failure too.

    • Not to mention they just did the acquisition, there's no guarantee they'll fucking be successful at running a brand that caters to upper middle class yuppie/hipster types.. who maybe, just maybe will revolt against the new corporate overlords, since well.. whole foods has a bit more of a halo around it than amazon.

      • Whole Foods? "Yeah our customers are delusional, retarded hipsters with too much money and not enough brains to realize we're fucking them" Whole Foods? The company whose upper management actually announced that, yes, their business model is basically "sell to morons at inflated prices"?

        It has a halo it found in a crackerjack box. They're marketing pseudoscientific bullshit like localism, organic farming, anti-GMO sentiment, and everything. If only they would expand to Whole Foods medicine; the anti-v

        • I agree it caters to a specific type of customer. those people may not look at amazon with the same tint of rose colored glasses is all.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by sinij ( 911942 )
          My local Whole Foods has excellent bakery, butcher, and yogurt sections. I like my fresh bread, good steak, and niche yogurt types. According to you, this makes me almost anti-vaxer. /rolleyes

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sinij ( 911942 )
            To add to the above. For me, locally sourced food is about taste. I live far away from California, so when peaches, lettuce, tomatoes make it here they taste like shit. They have to harvest them green then ship them in refrigerated and controlled-atmosphere storage. When I buy local, obviously in season when it is available, I do so due to taste.

            • That's a real thing. Transporting fruits long distances generally involves methods which do bad things to the quality.

              Mostly, the localism pitch is about economics; the problem is "buy local" has the same implications as a protectionist strategy, albeit a much smaller poverty-inducing effect.

          • You said you like their food. You didn't rant about how GMOs are toxic because genetic sciencification, or rant about farming techniques and involved chemicals, or even make a bad economics argument about buying locally-sourced goods.

            You seem to have, at least, expressed a line of reasoning that has no connection to anything that was said.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mentil ( 1748130 )

          Whole Foods has a great selection of gluten-free and lactose-free food (and other stuff) that's hard to find elsewhere. That's great for those intolerant to one or both.

    • Re:He's right! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by vakuona ( 788200 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:54PM (#54649321)

      The problem with all of those examples is that they were "me too". Perhaps with the exception of Drugstore.com. Even then, that wasn't really taking advantage of what Amazon really is.

      If you read the article, Amazon is about scale. Whole Foods gives Amazon scale that is doesn't have in the grocery business and allows it to build out a delivery infrastructure (surely its end game) to support that scale and beyond.

      Amazon presents itself as the world's shopping site, but Amazon is really a logistics company. And logistics companies need scale.

    • Most of these people take risks. The nature of risks is they can fail. the iPhone could had failed. Enough people may not have liked the onscreen keyboard. Initially not using G3 for data may had been too slow for their usage. The original iPhone, didn't have 3rd party apps, or the response lag on the touch interface was a bit too laggy for them. A number of design tradeoffs could had just as easily caused the iPhone to fail like the Newton.

      The thing is we can't predict the future, or judge the reaction o

  • ...can't even see the tip of their own nose.

    The only meaningful prediction you can make about the future is that it will be strange and unexpected.
     

  • " opponents' '"

  • Not a fair comparison (Score:3)

    by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Monday June 19, 2017 @02:52PM (#54649309) Homepage

    It's not really fair to compare anything to a Steve Jobs product. He had the ability to create products with fewer compromises. He started from the idea, "this is what a customer would like to buy," rather than, "this is what our company makes." Even Apple can't make a Steve Jobs product anymore.

    In that sense, Bezos did a similar thing when he sent his team back to the drawing board to make one-click purchasing actually work, and Amazon does really well in reducing barriers to purchasing because that's what gets customers to buy. The question is, can Amazon be the place where a sizeable chunk of people buy groceries? Sure, if it's more convenient for a large enough number of people, like scan a UPC off the back of a cereal box, and it shows up at the end of the day today at my house, ready for breakfast tomorrow. People say that's impossible. A Steve Jobs *knows* if it's possible, and if it is then won't stop pushing until his company makes it happen.

    • It's not a fair comparison and it's not even a real comparison. Especially this quote from the article:

      Appleâ(TM)s goal was not to build a phone but to build an even more personal computer; their strategy was not to add on functionality to a phone but to reduce the phone to an app

      Apple's goal was not to build a phone or a more personal computer. Apple's goal was literally to protect their ipod business from being inevitably cannibalized by Palm, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile and whoever else came along.

      That's not a theory, that's literally what the team leaders from the iphone project say. 'we were like oh shit, nobody will buy an ipod if their phone is just as good'.

      People also for

  • I consulted briefly for Palm, doing an Open Source training that literally nobody who was invited was interested in hearing. I think they mostly invited the wrong folks. People were really angry that I did things like use examples, rather than just stating the point so that they could get out of there. I usually get good feedback on trainings.

    One of their largest problems was that they were unwilling to abandon the 250,000 applications that they stated were built for their original Motorola 68000 architecture. So, when they came out with an ARM-based Palm, that ARM ran a 68000 emulator, and their entire operating system ran in the emulator along with all apps. So, it was obvious this company wasn't agile enough to keep up with new technology.

    Of course, I suggested that they base on Linux and build their APIs on top of it. But then, I suggested this to Symbian, too, and they listened just as well - which was not at all. All of those folks thought they had some sort of magic in their kernel and invested unspeakable amounts of money in it. In Palm's case, they had a shared memory architecture that they felt would be difficult to implement on Linux.

    Eventually, one of their business successors took on Linux, but way to late to salvage the business.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      There is nothing unique to Linux that makes it particularly suitable to mobile space. Sure, what you suggested was better than what Palm end up running at the end of its life, but this is coincidence. For example, iOS was still inferior to what BlackBerry (QNX) run by the time BB died. So it isn't only about kernel.

      • That's the point. It's not about the kernel. User's don't see kernels at all, don't care about them. Blackberry certainly learned that lesson. All they spent on QNX and the customers yawned.

        The point of having them build on Linux was that rather than investing in kernel development, they could move all of that money to things that mattered to the user experience.

        I think around the time I got to HP they had just done a Billion dollar investment in new development of HP/UX. IBM in contrast de-emphasized AIX i

  • I am still reeling from disappointment over Amazon buying the elitist Whole Foods.

    Organic food requires more farmland per kilo of crop yield.
    Organic wastes more water and energy per kilo of crop yield.
    Organic food increases the cost of adequate nutrition for poor people.
    Organic food is no safer and no healthier than GMO.

    Organic food is evil.

    How can anyone support organic food? I can understand hating Monsanto for its business practice. They are evil. But GMO itself is better than organic.

    Don't hate GMO beca

    • GMO and Organic are not a dichotomy.

      Solving the problem of adequate nutrition for an ever-rising population will still result in Malthusian catastrophe. At some point, no amount of science will be able to feed the number of mouths with the available resources, and of course nature will step in to make the demise sudden with some natural disaster or global-warming-induced disaster.

      Evangelize ZPG, it's really our only hope.

    • How can anyone support organic food?

      Vaccines cause autism etc. etc. Do you really need to ask?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      Organic food is evil.

      So does that make the environmental disaster that is fertilizer run off a figment of my imagination?

    • >Organic wastes more water and energy per kilo of crop yield.

      How the hell do you waste water? It just flows back into the sea and joins the sea -> cloud -> rain cycle all over again.

      By the same measure, rain wastes far more water than agriculture ever did.

      • Just ask all the Central Valley farmers who didn't get their water allocation when the reservoirs ran low.

        Plants make water cease to exist all the time, when they strip the hydrogens from it to stick on the sugars they're making. Animals do it to make sugars into fats. And when I get fresh fruits shipped from (dry) California to the (wet) eastern US, that water isn't staying in the California ecosystem. That said, it is a little ridiculous when I have to have low-flow showerheads and toilets designed for
      • I've always wondered the same, actually... I mean, it's entirely possible to outpace the sea -> cloud -> rain cycle, but that water isn't disappearing, it's just not returning to a usable state as quickly as some would like.

    • Monsanto and others like them have "poisoned the well" of GMO/science based foods. Monsanto based GMO corn has contaminated nearly all corn DNA with an inherent pesticide that 10% of people have violent allergies to, and maybe 40% have GI upset with... The practice of hozing down wheat with Roundup (a Monsanto product) that started in 2000 is likely the root cause of the massive spike in Celiac and Celiac like symptoms (maybe also IBS). The problem is that the FDA needs to start treating GMO like it trea

  • Jeff Bezos got up in the morning, was feeling lousy and wanted to make his mom's best comfort food, chicken soup. So he mumbled "Alexa! buy Whole Foods Chicken Stock". That damned machine bought Whole Foods instead. Not willing to concede Alexa is horribly broken he is trying to act as if he always meant to buy the company.
    • Hey, hey don't knock on Alexa too much.

      The transcript shows he said, "Alexa buy Whole Foods All natural organic no gmo no preservatives fancy nancy cage free free range chicken stock "

      It just dropped a few words in the middle.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      +1 funny.
  • Apple didn't buy their way in (in the sense of taking over an existing player), they just came in cold and leveled every major industry player. Mackey was largely correct. Amazon couldn't compete on their own. Whole Foods was not blind sided or left a smoking ruin like Nokia or Palm. They got paid!

  • So Amazon went and bought yet another company. AFAIK they're still not profitable and AFAICT organic foodies like buying local and from people they know and can meet in person. Also the newest bottleneck Amazon an Co aparently are facing ist existing delivery infrastructure.

    So unless this delivery robot/drone thingie takes off, food delivery might just hit a wall soon.

    • So unless this delivery robot/drone thingie takes off, food delivery might just hit a wall soon.

      If only there was some way to get a whole bunch of delivery hubs located where people are wealthy enough to pay extra for delivery. Like, say, purchasing a supermarket chain that caters to wealthy shoppers.

  • The purchase of Whole Foods has more to do with buying distributed retail space and converting even more to automated checkout.

    It won't affect people like me who don't buy Amazon stuff and who go to the local PCC or QFC for groceries and never use automated checkout.

    Think of it as a distribution game changer and a launch point for drone delivery.

  • He knows Amazon is flush with cash. Full of investor infused cash being used to undercut the competition. So he took the best way out. Sold the company out to Amazon to get his share of the investor cash. Now he will leave Whole Foods soon and start a Complete Foods or Whole Fools company. He got the seed money from Amazon.

    Amazon, Uber etc are very innovative in creative lawyering. Like Uber's drivers are not its employess and how Uber is not a taxi company. Amazon will call Whole Foods not a grocery stor

  • I got back from a trip to Asia and bought an unlocked Nokia N-80 I had seen advertised there, which at the time was pretty cutting edge. Within something like 2 months of purchasing of the Nokia, the iPhone came out and Nokia got left in the dust - permanently. They never really recovered. Nokia made a lot of half-hearted attempts to compete with Apple but the whole "touch screen thing" seemed to be something they never really grasped and Nokia would, at best, hold onto the "garbage phone" market for a w

  • For those of us old enough to remember, Ken Olsen laughed at IBM, and the PC makers laughed at him (and don't forget Wang).

  • A number of organizations want to deliver groceries. But delivery isn't free. Especially for produce and frozen products! My understanding is that groceries is typically a real low-margin proposition anyway, and that's leaving the last mile to the customer. Except for Whole Foods. It's high price, which I expect means high margin -- a good place to hide delivery costs. AND everyone who shops there has demonstrated the willingness to pay high prices for groceries if you can find the reason that trips t

