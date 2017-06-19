'The Unwillingness To Foresee The Future' (stratechery.com) 42
An anonymous reader shares a few excerpts from Ben Thompson's analysis: Back in 2006, when the iPhone was a mere rumor, Palm CEO Ed Colligan was asked if he was worried: "We've learned and struggled for a few years here figuring out how to make a decent phone," he said. "PC guys are not going to just figure this out. They're not going to just walk in." What if Steve Jobs' company did bring an iPod phone to market? Well, it would probably use WiFi technology and could be distributed through the Apple stores and not the carriers like Verizon or Cingular, Colligan theorized." I was reminded of this quote after Amazon announced an agreement to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion; after all, it was only two years ago that Whole Foods founder and CEO John Mackey predicted that groceries would be Amazon's Waterloo. And while Colligan's prediction was far worse -- Apple simply left Palm in the dust, unable to compete -- it is Mackey who has to call Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Napoleon of this little morality play, boss. The similarities go deeper, though: both Colligan and Mackey made the same analytical mistakes: they mis-understood their opponents' goals, strategies, and tactics.
And the managers were total dipshits. A combination of arrogant and uninformed, and after Palm many of them continue to lay waste to start-ups in the valley. Idiots almost ruined the Kindle project at Amazon, until Seattle descended down upon them and started re-educating and cleaning house.
I have to agree with this. Maybe I'm mis-remembering, but I'm sure the initial vision was for no apps at all. Everything would be built as webpages/webapps for Safari.
Yep but here is the kicker Safari in the original iPhone could load regular web pages and not dumbed downed ignored websites that most mobile use was limited to.
For the first two iPhones apps didn't matter as you had full websites to access.
but apps were not the necessary component to the iPhone disrupting the industry, having a full featured web browser was sufficient.
It didn't come with a market but the phone app was a small part of the overall appeal. Maps and music were there as was the most important thing at the time, a fully functioning web browser. As someone who used mobile web on those old feature phones the difference was night and day, there didnt have to be an app if you could get to the data you needed in the browser... sure, it was rough, mobile websites were crappy and desktop sites didnt work ideally on a small screen, but it was worlds better than anyt
Big Success in the tech market is usually 75% luck. 20% Hard work, and 5% skill.
Palm had a good product at the time, people seem to accept the risks it took using graffiti interface vs. full handwriting recognition (Like apple did on the Newton). It had the features and was priced and had a brand name that was recognizable. Nearly any of these things could had backfired, and Palm wouldn't never had gotten where it got.
However these guys though the numbers were reversed, and they got Palm where it got.
Yeah, nobody I know has any idea what Amazon is because they don't drive past brick and mortar stores.
I knew what a sears catalog was before I had been to a sears
i think that the buying by Amazon, perhaps irrationally, brings to question the usual business model of whole foods. its not like a typical changing of ownership of a product but the promise of change that HAS? to come because it is now Amazon. The question (speculation) is can Amazon succeed in making whole foods something that is previously been an impulse based brick and mortar experience.
I didn't see the future when Amazon blew all that money on Living Social. I didn't see the future when Amazon blew all that money on the Fire Phone. I didn't see the future when Amazon blew all that money on Drugstore.com.
I know some people like to suck Jeff Bezo's dick but there is plenty of failure too.
Not to mention they just did the acquisition, there's no guarantee they'll fucking be successful at running a brand that caters to upper middle class yuppie/hipster types.. who maybe, just maybe will revolt against the new corporate overlords, since well.. whole foods has a bit more of a halo around it than amazon.
Whole Foods? "Yeah our customers are delusional, retarded hipsters with too much money and not enough brains to realize we're fucking them" Whole Foods? The company whose upper management actually announced that, yes, their business model is basically "sell to morons at inflated prices"?
It has a halo it found in a crackerjack box. They're marketing pseudoscientific bullshit like localism, organic farming, anti-GMO sentiment, and everything.
I agree it caters to a specific type of customer. those people may not look at amazon with the same tint of rose colored glasses is all.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The problem with all of those examples is that they were "me too". Perhaps with the exception of Drugstore.com. Even then, that wasn't really taking advantage of what Amazon really is.
If you read the article, Amazon is about scale. Whole Foods gives Amazon scale that is doesn't have in the grocery business and allows it to build out a delivery infrastructure (surely its end game) to support that scale and beyond.
Amazon presents itself as the world's shopping site, but Amazon is really a logistics company.
Most of these people take risks. The nature of risks is they can fail. the iPhone could had failed. Enough people may not have liked the onscreen keyboard. Initially not using G3 for data may had been too slow for their usage. The original iPhone, didn't have 3rd party apps, or the response lag on the touch interface was a bit too laggy for them. A number of design tradeoffs could had just as easily caused the iPhone to fail like the Newton.
The thing is we can't predict the future, or judge the reaction of the market.
...can't even see the tip of their own nose.
The only meaningful prediction you can make about the future is that it will be strange and unexpected.
" opponents' '"
It's not really fair to compare anything to a Steve Jobs product. He had the ability to create products with fewer compromises. He started from the idea, "this is what a customer would like to buy," rather than, "this is what our company makes." Even Apple can't make a Steve Jobs product anymore.
In that sense, Bezos did a similar thing when he sent his team back to the drawing board to make one-click purchasing actually work, and Amazon does really well in reducing barriers to purchasing because that's what they focus on.
I consulted briefly for Palm, doing an Open Source training that literally nobody who was invited was interested in hearing. I think they mostly invited the wrong folks. People were really angry that I did things like use examples, rather than just stating the point so that they could get out of there. I usually get good feedback on trainings.
One of their largest problems was that they were unwilling to abandon the 250,000 applications that they stated were built for their original Motorola 68000 architecture. So, when they came out with an ARM-based Palm, that ARM ran a 68000 emulator, and their entire operating system ran in the emulator along with all apps. So, it was obvious this company wasn't agile enough to keep up with new technology.
Of course, I suggested that they base on Linux and build their APIs on top of it. But then, I suggested this to Symbian, too, and they listened just as well - which was not at all. All of those folks thought they had some sort of magic in their kernel and invested unspeakable amounts of money in it. In Palm's case, they had a shared memory architecture that they felt would be difficult to implement on Linux.
Eventually, one of their business successors took on Linux, but way to late to salvage the business.
I am still reeling from disappointment over Amazon buying the elitist Whole Foods.
Organic food requires more farmland per kilo of crop yield.
Organic wastes more water and energy per kilo of crop yield.
Organic food increases the cost of adequate nutrition for poor people.
Organic food is no safer and no healthier than GMO.
Organic food is evil.
How can anyone support organic food? I can understand hating Monsanto for its business practice. They are evil. But GMO itself is better than organic.
Don't hate GMO beca
GMO and Organic are not a dichotomy.
Solving the problem of adequate nutrition for an ever-rising population will still result in Malthusian catastrophe. At some point, no amount of science will be able to feed the number of mouths with the available resources, and of course nature will step in to make the demise sudden with some natural disaster or global-warming-induced disaster.
Evangelize ZPG, it's really our only hope.
How can anyone support organic food?
Vaccines cause autism etc. etc. Do you really need to ask?
Organic food is evil.
So does that make the environmental disaster that is fertilizer run off a figment of my imagination?
>Organic wastes more water and energy per kilo of crop yield.
How the hell do you waste water? It just flows back into the sea and joins the sea -> cloud -> rain cycle all over again.
By the same measure, rain wastes far more water than agriculture ever did.
Monsanto and others like them have "poisoned the well" of GMO/science based foods. Monsanto based GMO corn has contaminated nearly all corn DNA with an inherent pesticide that 10% of people have violent allergies to, and maybe 40% have GI upset with... The practice of hozing down wheat with Roundup (a Monsanto product) that started in 2000 is likely the root cause of the massive spike in Celiac and Celiac like symptoms (maybe also IBS). The problem is that the FDA needs to start treating GMO like it trea
So Amazon went and bought yet another company. AFAIK they're still not profitable and AFAICT organic foodies like buying local and from people they know and can meet in person. Also the newest bottleneck Amazon an Co aparently are facing ist existing delivery infrastructure.
So unless this delivery robot/drone thingie takes off, food delivery might just hit a wall soon.
The purchase of Whole Foods has more to do with buying distributed retail space and converting even more to automated checkout.
It won't affect people like me who don't buy Amazon stuff and who go to the local PCC or QFC for groceries and never use automated checkout.
Think of it as a distribution game changer and a launch point for drone delivery.
Mackey might have the last laugh (Score:2)
Amazon, Uber etc are very innovative in creative lawyering. Like Uber's drivers are not its employess and how Uber is not a taxi company. Amazon will call Whole Foods not a grocery store.