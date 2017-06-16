The Size of iPhone's Top Apps Has Increased by 1,000% in Four Years (sensortower.com) 41
Research firm Sensor Tower shares an analysis: As the minimum storage capacity of iPhone continues to increase -- it sits at 32 GB today on the iPhone 7, double the the iPhone 5S's 16 GB circa 2013 -- it's not surprising that the size of apps themselves is getting larger. In fact, Apple raised the app size cap from 2 GB to 4 GB in early 2015. What's surprising is how much faster they're increasing in size compared to device storage itself. According to Sensor Tower's analysis of App Intelligence, the total space required by the top 10 most installed U.S. iPhone apps has grown from 164 MB in May 2013 to about 1.8 GB last month, an 11x or approximately 1,000 percent increase in just four years. [...] Of the top 10 most popular U.S. iPhone apps, the minimum growth we saw in app size since May 2013 was 6x for both Spotify and Facebook's Messenger. As the chart above shows, other apps, especially Snapchat, have grown considerably more. In fact, Snapchat is more than 50 times larger than it was four years ago, clocking in at 203 MB versus just 4 MB at the start of the period we looked at. It's not the largest app among the top 10, however. That distinction goes to Facebook, which, at 388 MB, is 12 times larger than it was in May 2013 when it occupied 32 MB. It grew by about 100 MB in one update during September of last year.
perfecting art of bloatware and spyware.
I was just looking at my mother-in-law's full iPhone yesterday and at the top of the list was Facebook at 650mb. I can't even download hardly any apps over cellular anymore because of the limit the appstore puts on them.
Just delete FB and use the web interface or ditch it entirely.
I ditched FB about 5 years ago and don't regret it at all.
1.4Gb for a video player app?
We will always use all the space and time we have.
We will always use all the space and time we have.
This truism isn't true anymore. When disk space was scarce, drives were alway 95-99% full. I remember years ago, walking around the office trying to convince people to delete or compress files on a network drive to free up enough space for me to get my work done. Today, we have 60% free space on our servers. It is so cheap that we don't even bother to clean up anymore. It is more cost effective to just slap on a few more terabytes.
Likewise with cpu time. In the olden days, I can remember logging into
Is it because folks are switching to Swift? I'm assuming that the frameworks and libraries it uses as well as XCode are part of the problem.
And many developers have this fetish for going apeshit with the OOP paradigm - much of that is to be blamed on academia. When I was forced to take a C++ class for a pre-req (the department didn't care that I had years of on the job experience), I was aghast at what the prof of was teaching. He didn't want to hear different - "In my class we do it my way!" Whatever. Ou
Our "hello world" programs were a couple of megabytes. Geeze!
1995 called and wants it's anti-C++ rant back.
The problem isn't the programming language. The problem is that everybody forgot how to write a string to the console with a single OS function call instead of installing a 500Mb "framework" just to call that same function for them.
I feel like the OS manufacturers (Apple and Google) are doing this on purpose to make people's phones obsolete - especially the lower end models.
Google force feeds you updates of their core apps (Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Play Store, Play Services) which originally were in the ROM (and therefore did not impact you storage) but then eat up your internal storage (these apps, of course, can't be moved to the SD card). Often, if you reject these updates, these apps will just stop working (esp. if you don't update P
In Canada all phones are unlocked.
Only in third world countries like the US do you have locked phones.
In Canada all phones are unlocked.
As of December 1st, 2017. So not quite yet. (I live in Canada dude, I watch the news.)
You can ask them to unlock them on Canada Day. I'll be there.
I used to have more apps on my iPhone 5 SE 64GB.
How much did the binaries grow? Because if you added a gigabyte of video to your 300MB app, I just don't care.
How much did the binaries grow? Because if you added a gigabyte of video to your 300MB app, I just don't care.
Probably a lot. These days people are quite happy to add a 500Mb 'framework' to an app just because they need to load a JPG file and can't be bothered to use libjpg.
(worse
... they probably don't know libjpg exists, they just add the framework-du-jour because it's there).
Let's see the same comparison with Android phones.
I suspect the issue isn't that iPhone apps are growing at a faster rate than the iPhone's storage options. These top apps are going to be cross-platform ones, not iOS-exclusives. What's more likely happening is app file sizes are trending in line with smartphone storage as a whole. The iPhone is the one not keeping up with everyone else in storage sizes, which is a problem when there's no way for the consumer to upgrade the storage themselves.
Yeah because the storage on android phones has gone up 1000 fold in the last 4 years.
Wait, so the iPhone is behind in storage? Wha-how?
I didn't know Samsung et al. sold an Android with more than 256GB of onboard storage, which is the largest iPhone you can buy. In fact, I just looked, and the Galaxy S8 ONLY comes in a 64GB model, at least in the USA.
The iPhone comes in 32GB, 128GB, or 256GB.
So, we've learned again, just because someone feeds you bullshit and puts it in BOLD TEXT doesn't make it true.
Or, somehow, 64GB > 256GB in Android fanboy land.
Android is the one that has ALWAYS lacke
Just looking the size of the application is very crude because for all we know they could just be packing in a lot of additional uncompressed data. What really needs to be looked at is how much of it is executable code and how much is wasted on repetitious framework libraries.
One of the hottest trends in app building these days is to use Javscript frameworks such as React Native (invented by Facebook) or NativeScript. Everyone seems to be jumping on that bandwagon (it isn't necessarily without merit, as it allows developers to create a native UI experience with cross-platform tools, and share code with the web as well).
One of the side-effects of this is a huge javascript dependency graph, with (often) thousands of packages. A simple hello world app written in React Native is probably somewhere near 100MB.
There are effectively 3 asset sizes on iOS and one of them is more or less depricated at that point unless you want to support really old phones for some reason. Screens and layouts are done by compositing those assets and using constraints to figure out where things go so you don't need more of those... and even if you did there are only a handful of actual screen sizes in the iOS ecosystem. The SE, the 6/7 and 6/7 plus, iPad, iPad pro 10" and ipad pro 12".
Yes, yes, I know, "Apple's Walled Garden, blah, blah, blah..." Haters will hate.
But what about Android? As far as this particular metric, I'm gussing it's not exclusive to iDevices...
What on Earth are they stuffing into their apps to make them balloon in size so quickly?
I remember when my ca. 2013 phone started to run out of space because the fifteen or twenty apps I had installed (including Facebook and Gmail) were taking up much of the half-gig of available storage space. Now I wouldn't be able to fit much more than Facebook in that space.
I certainly don't see 10x the features in Facebook.
